WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey doesn’t want to dwell on last season’s playoff loss to East St. John, but he also realizes it could be a motivator for his team heading into this season.
East St. John picked up a 29-28 win over Walker in the opening round of the playoffs last season after the Wildcats missed a potential game-winning field goal from 27 yards out.
“I think it was good to kind of get back in the playoffs, and obviously it’s good that you had a chance to win the game, and more than one chance to win the game but obviously didn’t close out on some details to get it done, so I think there’s a lot to learn from that, but I hope that those kids have seen ‘OK, here’s what we’re capable of, and we had our chances to kind of move on in the playoffs and kind of build toward something,’” Mahaffey said. “If they want that bad enough, you’ve got to kind of keep that as something to motivate you throughout the season, but at the same time, that feels so far away (right) now. We’ve got to focus a little bit just on what’s right in front of us because this team is new. It’s good to have their goals and their long-term vision, but we’ve just got to worry about this group right now of just consistently day (after) day kind of doing it the right way.”
Walker returns eight starters on each side of the ball, including junior quarterback Troy Sylve, who took over as the team’s starter late last season.
“Troy’s had a really good camp,” Mahaffey said. “I just feel like the more and more he does it, the more comfortable he gets. He’s got a great arm, and he’s good velocity on his ball where he throw some tightrope shots, but he can also push the ball down the field with air and touch. I’m excited about what he can bring to the table as a quarterback. I think he can be a good runner. Not that I want to sit there and run him 40 times, but I think he can bring a lot there in the run game as well.”
Senior CJ McClendon returns at running back, while Cayden Jones will see time at running back and receiver, and Jacob Mackey will also be part of the backfield.
“I think we’ve got really a strong group of potential guys,” Mahaffey said of the running back group. “CJ is certainly the guy with the most experience, and I think the challenge for him has been to continue to improve on his vision and his ability to not necessarily look for home run plays, but just to take that six-yarder and make it 16 and 20 and 25 and just see that second cut and things. As an offense, you need to create those chunk plays. I’m excited because I’ve seen what I feel like, even though it's practice, I think some improvement there, so I want to see him out there live and see if that kind of holds true.”
“Cayden Jones is a really good, dynamic kid who is going to be a running back and a receiver kind of similar to some of the stuff Ja’Cory (Thomas) did for us. I think he can be a similar role because he’s got talent in both of those things. Jacob Mackey, he’s really explosive. He’s got some things to work on and figure out, but man, if he hits a hole, he can take it the distance. He can really go. I feel really good about the depth in the group. There’s still some inexperience by some of them there, but I think the potential’s there to have a really strong group.”
The key for the receiving corps is replacing a pair of All-Parish performers in Warren Young Jr. and Ja’Cory Thomas, but Jamari Evans and Austin Workman are returnees with Jones, Asa Rutherford and Rashad Taylor also in the mix.
“Jamari Evans and Austin Workman played most of the season last year, so they come back,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously, with Ja’Cory and Warren gone, they’ll have to play bigger roles, but we’re looking for them to really improve. That first year sometimes when you get out on the field you still never really feel confident 100 percent, and now that second year it’s like, ‘All right, I’ve done this. Now I can really have confidence in what I’m doing.’ So I’m expecting a big jump out of those guys.”
On the offensive line, center Alex Hibbs returns along with tackles Steven Nelson and Brayden Paetz, while Reese Dodd and Dawson Spearman are new starters at the guard spots.
“O-line is a spot where we’ve got to figure it out of what’s our best options there, and hopefully maybe we’ll look at it and there’s seven or eight guys that you feel confident in playing, and that’s always a good thing,” Mahaffey said. “You’re going to need more than five, and if you have a few that can all go and compete, that keeps making guys better and better.”
On defense the Wildcats will base out of a 4-2-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Moreau.
“I think you’re just trying to establish routines and kind of an identity of the way they want to go about their business,” Mahaffey said. “I’ve seen some changes in some guys for the better.”
Mahaffey said the challenge is finding players at linebacker and cornerback.
“I feel like the front’s got a little more experience and can be disruptive, and I feel like we’ve got some experience up the middle with the safeties and stuff and some playmakers there,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats return all of their front four on defense in ends Kentrell Scott and Evan King and tackles Donte Flowers and Sam Ponce.
“Those guys are all experienced and can be really good players,”
Mahaffey said. “I’m excited to see them, but we’ve got to play-in and play-out see how they do it.”
Senior Treyvion Thomas returns at one of the linebacker spots, while TJ Silvio steps into a starting role at the other linebacker. Patrick McKenzie also returns and will play a linebacker/safety role.
“Treyvion, the flashes I’ve seen out of him since I was a freshman, I think he could have a huge year,” Mahaffey said. “I don’t think he’s scratched the surface of what he’s capable of. TJ Silvio has had a great offseason and I think can be a good player for us. He’s just dealt with a lot of injuries and really hasn’t played that many football games. He’ll have some growing pains, I’m sure … Alyveon Prigeon has also been pushing those guys at linebacker as a senior and had a good camp and offseason. Again, it’s just trying to find the best combination of guys.”
Jaden Bardales and Preston Hill return at safeties, along with McKenzie.
“Patrick, Jaden and Preston have all played a lot of football, so I feel pretty comfortable with them,” Mahaffey said. “Jaden can play corner. We just like him at safety a lot if we can keep him there. That’s another piece of all of it – can the corners step up and do a good job there where he can stay put? I think he can be a good playmaker there (at safety).”
Zyon Russ, Ja’Kyrin Johnson, Carleiyon Joseph and others are in the mix at cornerback.
“We’ve just got to kind of figure out who steps up and plays the best,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats open the season at Ponchatoula, followed by a game at Fontainebleau and home games against Mandeville, Kentwood and Belaire before heading into district play.
“You definitely want a challenging non-district (schedule) against teams that prepare you for what you’re going to see in the district, and I think we do,” Mahaffey said. “It’s kind of unique. It’s three of the teams from the Northshore district, but again, that’s a really competitive district right there, so those are all good programs. Kentwood is smaller but doesn’t back down from anybody as we found out last year. Belaire is two years out from a really great season – the best season they’ve had a in a long time – just kind of struggled last year with youth.”
The District 5-5A slate features home games against Dutchtown, East Ascension and Denham Springs and road games against Live Oak and St. Amant.
“I feel like there’s going to a lot of competitive games on Friday nights with all those games,” Mahaffey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody wins the district and didn’t go undefeated kind of like what happened last year when there was a tie for district. I could see that happening again, but I think week in and week out, there’s no off week. We’ve got our two parish teams here, which are always tough games, and the guys from Ascension, all of them are good programs, well-coached, so it’s a challenge.”
Mahaffey is also hoping a different approach to team-building pays off for the Wildcats this season.
“We started in January with the idea of you’re either on the team or you’re not,” Mahaffey said. “That’s something I’ve said to the guys, meaning that if you’re on the team, you’re in on everything that the team’s asked to do. That’s from offseason, that’s from the way you practice to weekends, to games, to fundraising – whatever it is.”
“We’ve got to get to a point where from a player-led standpoint everybody’s just all-in on everything either yes or no and we can’t kind of dip our toe in and sort of pick and choose what we want to follow,” Mahaffey said. “We’re not perfect on it, but I think we’re making progress and I hope for them that they can see the successes early that help build that confidence in things, but they’ll have to earn that. There’s nobody out there that’s going to give anything to you and we’re going to be challenged, so we’ve got to get ready.”
