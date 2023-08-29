2023 Walker High Football Team

The 2023 Walker High football team.

WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey doesn’t want to dwell on last season’s playoff loss to East St. John, but he also realizes it could be a motivator for his team heading into this season.

East St. John picked up a 29-28 win over Walker in the opening round of the playoffs last season after the Wildcats missed a potential game-winning field goal from 27 yards out.

