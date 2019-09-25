FOOTBALL | A cause with a kicker! Denham Springs' Cameron Beall has propelled passion for kicking into charitable pursuit for childhood cancer research

DENHAM SPRINGS – Cameron Beall never had the opportunity to meet Alexandra “Alex” Scott.
More than 15 years after her death because of childhood cancer, Beall continues to be inspired by the legacy left behind by Scott, a native of Manchester, Ct.
At the time of her death, Scott was just eight years old – seven years after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma – but that didn’t deter her resolve and resourcefulness from creating a lasting memory in her battle against the disease.
Scott, who was 4-years-old at the time, created a lemonade stand in her front yard with the idea of raising money for childhood cancer research which totaled $2,000 in her first year.
By the time of her death in August of 2004, Scott managed to raise $1 million from her annual efforts which eventually became the genesis for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
It’s a cause Beall, an honors student with a 4.4 GPA and junior placekicker at Denham Springs, is now in his third year of championing on a local level, soliciting pledges and donations for every extra point and field goal he makes.
He said that three-year figure’s for “Kick Cancer with Cameron” #CamKicksForKidsCancerResearch is up to $6,000 with visions of reaching toppling the $10,000 mark next year.
Anyone interested in donating to Beall's charity can do so online: www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1874023.
“The real reason I started is that I realized I had the ability to help and I feel if you have the ability, then you have the responsibility,” said Beall, whose mother Tanya Beall is a thyroid cancer survivor and grandmother Gloria Beall a breast cancer survivor. “It’s an opportunity for me to give back.
“It’s not this year that I have my eye set on, it’s next year,” Beall said. “I’m going to start the campaign (next) July and really push it through the season to get that $10,000. It would be great to be in the top five (for donations) and people from across the country would say that Denham Springs really believes in giving back.”
Third-year Denham Springs coach Bill Conides praised Beall’s efforts.
“What a testament to his character,” Conides said. “He’s genuinely trying to do something awesome for young people around the world. The pressure’s on me to make sure he gets some field goals.”
A national audience on NBC’s Sunday Night in America will get a glimpse into Beall, his hometown and high school when his story airs during the pregame of the New Orleans-Dallas game at 7 p.m.
Beall and his family spent approximately eight hours Tuesday working on the segment with the network getting a glimpse into Cameron’s life and passion that’s become Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
They followed Beall to Denham Springs High School where they filmed him in the locker room and at practice, all for a one-minute portion of the pregame show for a game, that based on its recent ratings, has commanded a nationwide audience between 18-22 million viewers.
“Never in a million years did I ever imagine NBC would see what I was doing; wanted my support,” Beall said. “Millions of eyes are going to see our community, see our school and what we’re doing, that’s crazy. I look in the mirror and think that this little pet project I started, because I had the ability to do it is actually getting exposure. That means so much to me. I’m going to be able to shine a light on what I’ve worked for and who needs it.”
Just how did NBC get a hold of Beall’s story?
He believes the following took place.
Because it’s homecoming week at Denham Springs, Beall reached out to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in hopes of finding a sponsor family with a child that had been helped by the organization to come to Friday’s game with Assumption and make a halftime presentation.
Applebee’s, which hosted the morning portion of NBC’s interview with Beall, has previously raised $8 million over a 13-year span toward Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and has bought advertising time for Sunday’s game.
As part of Applebee’s “Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood” campaign for those individuals who make positive impacts in their respective communities, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation made NBC aware of Beall and his wish to find a donor family.
NBC had one request.
“They wanted to know if they could make it more football related,” Beall said. “My dad (Russell Beall) got a call and then told me about it. I’m still in awe about it. The exposure for Denham Springs being involved is going to associate the town with Alex’s Lemonade Stand and helping fight pediatric cancer. It’s all going to come together.”
Beall’s career has risen a gradual ascent since making the determination as a sixth grader that he wanted to play football.
Since he doesn’t cast an imposing figure – he’s 5-foot-6, 140 pounds – Beall decided to pursue kicking and unlike a great number of current kickers in high school, he didn’t possess a soccer background.
“I’m a traditional kicker and have always done it this way,” he said. “If you tried to put me on a soccer field, I’d be lost. I was so passionate about football, but I wasn’t exactly the biggest, strongest or fastest guy on the field.
“I had to pick something and do it better than everybody else,” he said. “As I got better, I thought I could take this and give back with it. It’s the best decision I’ve made to kick. I’ve met so many great people. I’ve gone so many places, done so many things that I would have never had the opportunity to do otherwise.”
Beall’s attended Kohl’s Kicking Camps where he flourished at his new craft, becoming the freshman and junior varsity kicker during his first two years at Denham Springs, and then serving as an understudy last season to All-Parish kicker Jose Ortega.
With Ortega now at Southeastern Louisiana, the opportunity Beall always envisioned of becoming the varsity kicker for the Yellow Jackets finally presented itself.
With the bigger stage, something Beall’s familiar with as a part of the school’s talented theater and gifted arts program, he looked forward to following in Ortega’s shoes and also taking advantage of the larger platform to raise awareness for childhood cancer research.
“I learned a lot from him, mostly that never give up attitude and to work hard and the results will come,” Beall said of Ortega. “I worked in the weight room because I’m not as big as he was, but my fundamentals were sound, and I worked with that. I had big shoes to fill, but I knew that I could fill them.”
Beall’s varsity career got off to an inauspicious start, having his first field goal attempt blocked in his team’s season opener against Hahnville.
A week later, Beall responded with three successful extra points and with the Yellow Jackets trying to overcome a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Ponchatoula, he made his first field goal from 34 yards.
Beall delivered his second field goal – a 32-yarder – in the first half of a game last Friday that required a fourth-quarter rally from Denham Springs which defeated St. Amant, 17-13.
It was a comeback complete with a pair of extra points from Beall.
“I want to leave my mark here at Denham,” Beall said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be the longest field goal in the school’s history. I don’t know if it’s going to be a game winner in the second or third round of the playoffs. But if it’s giving back, I’ll be prouder of that than any on-field accomplishment I could ever possibly rack up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.