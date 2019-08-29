SPRINGFIELD — It would be easy for Springfield’s Nilan Pinestraw to call last football season a lost one, but he’s determined to make sure that’s not the case heading into his senior year.
As a junior, Pinestraw, who is primarily a receiver, put together a strong spring and was expected to be a key cog in the team’s offense with the Bulldogs transitioning a bit from their familiar triple-option attack with Zac Wild taking over at quarterback and John’L Fryson returning to carry the load in the ground game.
“He was going to add another dimension to our offense,” Serpas said. “Our plans were if we had John’L (Fryson), who we knew was going to be able to carry the load running the ball. With that transfer of putting Zac (Wild) back there at quarterback, we thought that we were definitely going to have a dynamic wide receiver with Nilan out on the edge so that people wouldn’t be able to fill the boxes on us like they had the year before.”
Those plans got sidetracked on one play in the jamboree against Sci Academy.
“It was a kickoff return on the sideline,” Pinestraw said. “Somebody ended up jumping on my back, and the next thing you know, I get up and my shoulder is just hurting.
“I just knew my shoulder was hurting very bad. I didn’t think my collarbone was broken. I just know that my shoulder was in terrible pain at the moment.”
Pinestraw’s worst fear was realized once Springfield trainer Mandy Serpas got a look at the injured area.
“She observed it, and she just automatically knew that something was wrong with the collarbone,” Pinestraw said.
Even then, Pinestraw was expected to return. Coach Serpas said the original timetable for his recovery was expected to be about four weeks, but that didn’t happen, either.
Pinestraw admitted to “goofing around” in the early stages of recovery, so much so that he re-broke the collarbone just over a week later, ending his season.
“I was in a sling, but I lifted up my arm too much, and it just snapped in half,” Pinestraw said.
“It was like a hairline crack whenever it initially happened,” Serpas said. “Just being a teenager, he did way more than what he probably should have been doing, and when he went back in for his follow-up, it had broken completely in two and pushed back his progress that much more.”
It didn’t take long for the gravity of the situation to sink in for Pinestraw.
“It was pretty tough knowing that I put in so much work and just knowing that I couldn’t show everybody what I was about,” Pinestraw said. “It was just hurtful. It hurt a lot. It just hurt me knowing that I couldn’t be out there with my team.”
“I feel like I had a bright future before I ended up getting hurt,” Pinestraw continued. “I put in a lot of work hoping that I could show everybody talent, but it just didn’t go that way.”
To compound things, Fryson sustained a broken leg against St. Helena in October and Wild was sidelined with a concussion in the Bulldogs’ bidistrict playoff loss to Amite as the team which led to a 3-8 record.
But if there’s a bright spot to last season, it’s that Pinestraw didn’t dwell on the injury, instead using it as a learning experience.
“It teaches me patience,” he said. “I’d never been injured before, so I really didn’t know how to handle it. Me re-breaking it just taught me have to be patient and not be so fast to do something, let time heal it.”
Pinestraw said the lessons he learned weren’t just about healing, either.
“The injury was really an eye-opener,” Pinestraw. “It showed me what I needed to work on … mentally and physically to try to make myself get better (by) pushing myself harder and harder every day.”
He said he’s maintained better eating habits and has put in more work in the weight room in preparing for his final year.
“At first I was really scared because I didn’t want to do anything to mess it up again, but after a while the doctor told me it was OK, then I just went all-out from there,” Pinestraw said of getting back into the weight room.
“Coming back from the injury, it was pretty tough,” Pinestraw said. “I know I had a chip on my shoulder, that I had to work even harder, get even bigger so I wouldn’t have to hurt this collarbone again. I’m trying to get ready for my last season, senior year – trying to go out and just prove everything I’ve got.”
Serpas said he’s seen Pinestraw’s dedication to improving in the offseason and is hopeful it translates to success on the field, not only for Pinestraw, but for the Bulldogs as a whole.
“This is it for him,” Serpas said. “I think he sees that, and he knows that, and he wants things to run through him. He wants to be a leader, and he’s accepted that role. He’s shown up. He’s proven he understands the whole grasp of the offense. He could play five different position on offense right now. He’s very intelligent, and his mindset into this is ‘I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to be successful’, and I really appreciate that as a coach, and his work ethic, hopefully it’s contagious to everyone around him as well.”
Pinestraw is determined to leave a lasting impression, thanks in part to what he learned from last season.
“It makes me grind harder knowing that it’s my senior season and (nobody really knows) who I am, so now I just know that I’ve got to go out there and prove myself and prove that Springfield is a better team than what we showed last season,” Pinestraw said.
“You live. You learn,” Pinestraw continued. “I’m just trying to be better than I was last year. I feel great going into the season – high expectations for myself. I’m ready to show everybody what I’ve got.”
