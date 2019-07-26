DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs senior offense lineman Alex Harris shutters to think what his life will be without football.
With that in mind the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Harris can never be accused of not being a forward thinker, taking into account that potential void once the horn sounds on his football career.
To put himself, in what he believes the best position possible for his post-football life, Harris took a page out of his older brother Zachary’s playbook when he committed Wednesday to Ivy League school Brown University.
“It’s a very prestigious school as far as academics go,” Alex Harris said. “I love football to death, but I know at some point that’s going to end. I need to go someplace where I can be prepared to support a family, buy a house and car. The academics kind of drew me in there.”
With a 4.1 GPA and ACT score of 30, it’s easy to see the premium Harris has placed on academics. After making straight As during his junior year, he’s scheduled to take three advanced placement courses as a senior – setting the stage for the academic challenge awaiting at Brown University, located in Providence, R.I.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity,” Harris said. “I thank God every day. I couldn’t have done with without the support of my parents (Brad and Luwana Harris) and the some of the teachers and faculty at my school. It’s nice to know that regardless of where I go, I know the community’s behind me. It’s really comforting that I’ll carry this town in my heart.”
Harris selected Brown over a total of seven schools which extended scholarship offers – Cornell, Davidson, Georgetown, Lamar, Northwestern State and Lamar.
His recruiting process also included taking part in camps given by Louisiana College (held at Denham Springs), Louisiana Tech, East Texas Baptist, Rice and Tulane.
There were also unofficial visits/Junior Days that included trips to McNeese State, Southeastern and La. Tech.
“Since it’s done, now I can just focus on my senior season,” said Harris said, the seventh-place finisher in the Division I state powerlifting meet at super heavyweight. “My brother went into his season not knowing where was going. He didn’t start talking to Brown until January after his senior season. It’s a load off. It feels a little lighter knowing that I have somewhere to go after this.”
Harris’ up-close look at Brown took place last month, taking part in the school’s camp the day before doing the same at Harvard.
“They’ve redone most of their facilities in the past five years,” Harris said. “The whole area, the town, is nice. I haven’t been able to attend any of their games because they play on Saturday afternoons. They have a tight-knit bond between the coaches and the players. I don’t think it will be too hard of an adjustment.”
Harris played key role in the success of Denham Springs’ offensive line, earning second team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors in 2018. He was a first-year starter at left tackle for the Yellow Jackets which featured All-Parish Offensive MVP running back Trevon Muse, who rushed for over 1,400 yards and scored 16 TDs.
The opportunity to attend Brown also provides Harris the possibility of joining forces on the same offensive line in the future with his older brother Zachary, who is entering his sophomore season in Brown’s two-deep depth chart at right guard.
“It did have a hand in it,” Harris said the role his brother played in his selection of Brown. “My parents always dreamed of us playing on the same line. It did make it comfortable that if I was going somewhere, it feels nicer to have family right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.