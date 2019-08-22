DENHAM SPRINGS – For the past two years Denham Springs coach Bill Conides had a pretty feeling about the prospects of Catholic High’s football team after their preseason scrimmage.
The Bears promptly went onto advance to the Superdome in both years, winning the Division I state championship in 2017 and winding up as the state runners-up a year ago.
Conides believes their latest scrimmage provided Denham Springs with an improved version of Catholic High during Thursday’s contest at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I think they’re better,” Conides said. “There were some things that we saw that we need to correct, but ultimately I’d say that’s a well-seasoned team with a lot of experience. What they do, they do really well.”
Catholic High scored twice during the scripted portion of the scrimmage and added a pair of scores during a 12-minute “live” period for a 14-0 score that concluded the outing.
“This is an opportunity for us to go watch the film and correct the mistakes,” Conides said. “If we can learn from those mistakes that ultimately it will make us better. I’m a firm believer in learning a lot more about yourself from losing than you do winning. Often times, it’s good.”
Denham Springs returns home next Thursday against Dutchtown in jamboree action. The evening is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with junior varsity action.
Denham Springs’ defense provided a pair of key plays during the red-zone part of the scrimmage, while the Yellow Jackets’ No. 1 offense scored once during that same part of the evening on Luke Lunsford’s 19-yard pass to Troy Golmond.
“I thought there were a lot of positives,” Conides said. “We did well in the red zone both defensively where we had some stops and offensively where we had three different groups in the red zone and all three (including the second and third teams) of them scored. There’s something good to take from it. I think the best thing we can take from it is that we will correct our mistakes.”
Catholic scored on all three of its possessions during the scripted portion of the scrimmage before having to use its allotted number of plays each time.
The Bears converted on consecutive explosive plays of 36 yards on a pass and 37 on a run into Yellow Jackets territory where George Hart scored on a 7-yard run on second-and-three. Joshua Parker broke a run to the outside and scored untouched from 57 yards out on second down.
Through that part of the scrimmage, Catholic piled up 302 of its 366 yards, including 248 on the ground with Parker (6-98) and LC Benjamin (3-35) leading the way.
“They’re really explosive and those two backs they have are tremendous,” Conides said. “They’re offensive line is always going to be good and sound. They’re really good at what they do. I think it’s something we can certainly learn from. Correct mistakes and make plays next week.”
Senior linebacker Tristan Duhe turned in Denham Springs’ first significant play on defense once the scrimmage turned to red-zone efficiency and Catholic beginning at the Jackets’ 19-yard line.
Pass interference on first down moved the ball inside the 9-yard--line, but the Jackets forced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with Duhe stopping Parker for no gain.
Three plays later, Lunsford found Golmond near the pylon where he was to get his feet in bounds and Cameron Beall added the extra point.
Lunsford wound up 9-of-16 for 73 yards with an interception. Senior Phillip Earnhart had a team-high six catches for 13 yards and running back Jace Zachary, one of three ball carriers, with 24 yards on four attempts.
DSHS finished with 124 yards on 26 plays for the evening with a long play of 34 yards on a completion from Lunsford to Preston Holwager.
“It’s the way they play defense,” Conides said of Catholic. “They don’t want to give up the deep ball and that’s a big thing for the offense to be able to take shots, but we also have to be able to run the ball (16 for 51 yards). You come in with a certain script and run certain plays. If you execute those plays, then it’s good.”
Defensive lineman Hunter Roberts provide DSHS’ defense with a huge lift to stop Catholic’s first series in the live quarter.
Three plays after cornerback C.J. Johnson had a deflection to bring up fourth-and-13, Roberts stormed through for a sack and 8-yard loss.
DSHS couldn’t generate much offense during the 12-minute quarter, punting once and stalling on downs when Lunsford was incomplete on fourth down.
The Bears scored twice in the last six minutes, covering 80 yards in two plays and Parker broke through the middle on a 28-yard run with 25 seconds left.
“Every mistake is correctable and we’re going to correct them,” Conides said. “We played a really good team. I think we’re a good team, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.