RJ Serpas hasn’t compiled a lot of statistics during his career at Springfield High, with season-ending injuries wiping out the past two seasons.
But here he is, heading into Friday’s season 7 p.m. season opener at Bogue Chitto, Miss., as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, a role he wasn’t scheduled to have. But he’s gladly welcomed the duty over the past week after the team learned last week Bryan Babb, who worked all preseason as the team’s starter, is in the process of transferring to attend school in Mississippi.
“It’s definitely been a long and hard journey to get to where we’re at with him right now, having to overcome two major surgeries back-to-back years,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said, who is RJ Serpas’ father.
Those two surgeries are part of what makes the fact that RJ Serpas is even playing football a bigger part of the story.
During his sophomore season, he scored two touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Cohen, including a 61-yard scamper, in the second week of the season.
That momentum came to a screeching halt the next week when Serpas suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus on a hit near the sideline on the Bulldogs’ third play from scrimmage against Albany.
“I ended up running out of bounds and my foot got caught on the chain,” RJ Serpas said. “I got hit from the back, I flipped. My foot stayed there and everything just tears. I’m just thinking, ‘All right, come on, get up’, but I couldn’t. It was too painful.”
As a father, Ryan Serpas said he knew the outcome of the play wasn’t a good one for his son.
“He’s always had a pretty high tolerance for pain, so for me to cross the field like that and see that look in his eyes, I could definitely tell something major was wrong at that point,” Ryan Serpas said.
The next obstacle RJ Serpas faced was the rehab following the reconstruction of his knee, which he said consisted of a lot of single-leg exercises designed to strengthen the injured leg.
“It was very long,” RJ Serpas said of the process. “It can be aggravating at times, but I stuck with it and came back stronger than ever. You have a lot of atrophy, so it’s a lot of hard work getting that muscle back in that leg after sitting down doing nothing on that leg for such a long time.”
Ryan Serpas praised his son’s drive during the rehab process, which enabled him to get back on the field within a year.
“Coming back, you always have the thought in the back of your mind, like ‘I don’t want to get hit and risk getting injured again’," RJ Serpas said. "But if you always have that thought in the back of your mind, you’re going to end up doing something wrong and then getting injured again, so I try to keep that out of my mind, but Week 3 has always been a curse for me."
The curse struck again when RJ Serpas broke his leg in practice on the Monday of the third week contest against Albany last season. He said the injury, which sidelined him for the season, was caused in part because the screws that were used to repair his knee weakened the bone in his leg.
“So I felt a pop, and from past history, when you hear the pop, you automatically assume it’s an ACL, so I bawled my eyes out thinking it was ACL having to go through that intense rehab again,” RJ Serpas said.
Trainer Mandy Serpas, who is Ryan Serpas’ wife, did tests, confirming there was no ACL tear.
“I kind of slept it off, (I) wake up the next morning, get an X-ray and find out it’s broken,” RJ Serpas said. “I was thinking, ‘Dang, not this again – Week 3.’
“In a weird way, it’s kind of good news, because it’s not as intense,” RJ Serpas continued, noting he went through therapy for the broken leg after he tore a leg muscle because of a rod running from his kneecap to his ankle that was placed in his leg.
“They call me Hot Rod now,” he said with a laugh.
After the broken leg, RJ Serpas said he started to contemplate giving up football in an effort to remain healthy.
“Actually, my first thought was ‘I’m not playing any more. I can’t go through this any more,’” he said.
Ryan Serpas said he remembers the time well.
“We had conversations about I didn’t care if he played or not," the coach said. "But I still wanted him to finish the journey out, if nothing else just to be a manager or be somebody on the sideline just to say that he was there for all four years, and noboby would have blamed him for wanting to give it up after having to go through what he’s gone through, but he’s had some fight and determination in him."
RJ Serpas said it took some time, but eventually, he decided to return and play his senior season.
“After thinking it over, teammates guaranteed that they had my back (to) make sure I don’t get hit any more, I decided to come back on the field for my last year and to the best I can to support my team any way I could,” RJ Serpas. “I was done, and my teammates kind of talked me into it, especially my best friend, Braden Threeton … He said if I’m not playing, he’s not playing …”
RJ Serpas’ return to the team also meant a shift from running back to quarterback, a position Ryan Serpas was hesitant to put his son in earlier in his career.
“He came to me and wanted to play quarterback,” Ryan Serpas said. “He wanted to do that his freshman year. It’s already hard enough to be the coach’s kid on the team. Everybody kind of thinks of the favoritism that’s shown and things like that. I told him coming in that I would have to treat him and be harder on him than I would be on the other kids just because of that. He understood that and accepted that role. I shied him away from being a quarterback early on because I didn’t want that negativity drawn toward him because of who I am.”
Ryan Serpas said things changed a bit heading into this season when RJ Serpas came in as the Bulldogs’ back-up quarterback with the starting role seemingly solidified by Babb.
“I really didn’t know too much about quarterback,” RJ Serpas said. “I just knew I had to hand the ball off because that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been starting to put in some more passing plays, so I’ve been trying to warm up my arm, trying to get it there.”
While it may not seem like a big deal, RJ Serpas also changed his number this season, switching from No. 1 to No. 9. He’s got a reason for that as well.
“I kind of feel like … No. 1’s either you’re like the greatest dude on the field or it’s a curse,” RJ Serpas said. “I just felt like at running back, I went into open field a lot, so I didn’t have too many people protecting me, so if I’m behind the line at all times, I have my teammates backing me up, making sure I don’t get hit.”
Ryan Serpas, who said he’s seen RJ Serpas grow as a leader since Babb’s departure, said the Bulldogs’ new offensive scheme is designed to be quarterback friendly regardless of who is playing quarterback.
“We’re not asking the quarterback to do a whole lot of running, and whenever we’re trying to get them to throw the ball, we’re trying to get the ball out of their hands as fast as possible,” he said. “It’s mainly, he’s the field general, and in that position, you want somebody smart enough to kind of look and see where you’re going to be the most successful at on any given play and be able to get into that play that’s going to make you successful.”
RJ Serpas finished 2-for-14 for 36 yards passing in Springfield's 8-0 jamboree loss Independence last Friday and admitted he has to work on his deep throws and reading defenses. He also had pair of scrambles wiped out by penalties.
Those are things Ryan Serpas is hoping those things can come together as the season progresses.
“I think just having those reps (against Independence), know he knows more of what to expect, so there’s more of a comfortableness coming into this week, and I think that hopefully that’s going to settle his nerves a little more and be able to make some of those throws that were just off a little bit,” Ryan Serpas said. “If our receivers can help him out and make some of those catches that were bouncing off their hands as well, we can be in a better position offensively going into this week.
“It looks like they’re (Bogue Chitto) trying to stack the box and make you throw the ball, so there’s definitely going to be some opportunities for us to be able to make some plays in the passing game. He’s going to be very vital to the success of the team this week.”
RJ Serpas said he’s just trying to help his team be successful.
“Babb, he was a great quarterback, and we’re going to miss him deeply, but I’m going to try to fill in his shoes and do the best I can,” he said. “We have great potential this year, a lot of seniors returning all four years, and we’ve got some people stepping up from underclassmen, and they’re doing a great job.”
