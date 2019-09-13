BATON ROUGE - A week after lighting up the scoreboard, Albany’s offense went cold.
Missed opportunities plagued the Hornets in their second game of the season, which ended in a disappointing 21-6 loss to St. Michael at Olympia Stadium Friday night.
Fresh off erupting for 68 points in its season opener against Independence, Albany (1-1) only mustered one touchdown against the Warriors (1-1), who held the visitors scoreless until only 10 seconds remained in the game.
By that time, it was too late.
“Hats off to St. Michael,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “They wanted to win the football game more than we did, and they showed it on the field. We did not make plays and they did. When it comes down to it, there were just way too many missed plays and opportunities for us to overcome.
“You score 68 points one week, and I think our kids thought they would show up and do it again. We had a bad day of practice yesterday (Thursday), and it just carried over. Mentally, we didn’t respond.”
Albany turned the ball over on downs four times in the first half. One of those possessions ended on a run at the St. Michael 6-yard line, while the other ended with an interception three yards away from the end zone.
For the game, eight of Albany’s nine possessions ended in the opponent’s territory.
The Hornets finished with 286 yards of total offense while giving up 334 to the Warriors, who managed to win despite committing 12 penalties for 105 yards and turning the ball over three times on fumbles.
Janis said he was pleased with the effort from his defense, but he pointed to the offensive struggles as the reason for the loss.
“We’ve got some young kids on defense that did a really good job of keeping us in the ballgame,” Janis said. “We just couldn’t get it done offensively.”
Albany marched down the field on its opening series, highlighted by a 22-yard scramble from quarterback J.J. Doherty.
But the offense stalled at the Warriors' 32-yard line, and two straight incompletions turned the ball over to the home team, which scored on its fifth play from scrimmage when quarterback Nick Brister connected with a streaking running back Connor Badeaux down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown.
On its next series, Albany took the ball deep into the opponent’s territory, thanks to big plays from Dae Dae Doherty (18-yard run), J.J. Doherty (27-yard scramble), and Rhett Wolfe (17-yard gain).
But after reaching the 1-yard line, the Hornets again failed to punch it into the end zone, and the series ended when J.J. Doherty was met by a host of St. Michael defenders in the backfield on fourth down.
Albany had another chance late in the first half when the defense recovered one of three fumbles lost by the Warriors. But again, the offense failed to capitalize, with J.J. Doherty throwing an interception while trying to find Wolfe in the end zone to keep it a 7-0 game at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter as St. Michael held firm behind a strong running game and opportunistic defense. The Warriors picked off another pass in the third quarter after the Hornets had moved passed the 50-yard line. In the fourth quarter, they batted down a ball in the end zone on a 4th-and-15 play.
Seven plays later, St. Michael running back Codi Williams broke multiple tackles on his way to a 20-yard touchdown with 6:27 to go in the game. The Warriors got some extra breathing room when Brister took it in from two yards out on a quarterback sneak to make it 21-0.
Albany avoided its first shutout since 2014 when Antonio Lapinto rumbled into the end zone for a 1-yard score. It capped off a nine-play drive that was aided by a 30-yard reception by Wolfe and a 15-yard personal foul on the Warriors.
Janis said Albany will “need to focus more” when they head to Springfield for thea “Battle of I-12". The Hornets have beaten the Bulldogs in three straight seasons, but that won’t matter this season, Janis said.
“Hopefully this is a come-back-down-to-reality thing,” Janis said. “You’re not going to have that offensive explosion every night, especially without the focus. And the focus wasn’t there.
“It’s something we have to go back and preach and make sure these kids understand that if you don’t respect your opponent, these kinds of things can happen to you.”
St. Michael 21, Albany 6
Score By Quarters
Albany 0 0 0 6 - 6
St. Michael 7 0 0 14 - 21
Scoring Summary
SMHS - Nick Brister 49 pass to Connor Badeaux (Ethan Hames kick)
SMHS - Codi Williams 20 run (Hames kick)
SMHS - Brister 2 run (Hames kick)
AHS - Antonio Lapinto 1 run (missed PAT)
AHS SMHS
First downs 16 12
Total yards 286 334
Rushes-yards 34-148 36-237
Passing yards 138 97
Passes 10-26-0 4-9-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 5-30 12-105
