WALKER – An aggressive start wasn’t enough for Walker on Friday in their 48-21 loss to No. 8 Destrehan.
Walker opened the game by springing an onside kick with the opening kickoff. On their first play from scrimmage, Ethan McMasters hit Brian Thomas on a 34-yard pass to give the Wildcats the lead after just one play.
The second onside attempt was recovered by Destrehan, who easily marched down the short field and scored on a 1-yard run by Damarius Jackson.
On their next play from scrimmage Walker maintained its aggressive posture, going to the double pass from McMasters to Aubrey Womack to Brian Thomas for 80 yards to put Walker back on top 14-7.
“I was just trying to put points on the board,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “If we see something that we think will help us win, we’re going to do it.”
Thomas had a massive night, catching 10 passes for 268 yards, good for an average yards per catch of 26.8.
“I just wanted to come out and play hard for my teammates,” Thomas said. “Play hard, every play. Don’t give up no matter what the score was.”
The Wildcats ended with 525 yards of total offense, with 20 rushes for 122 yards and an 11-24 passing performance from McMasters for 296 yards. However, three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) hamstrung the Wildcats.
Kobie Moncree played valiantly for the Walker secondary, recording both of Walker’s interceptions.
Destrehan responded to the double pass with a pair of touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead by the end of an explosive first quarter. The first came on a one-yard keeper from Jackson and the second came off a 52-yard run by Kyle Edwards.
Walker cut the lead to just one possession when Wright found a hole in the middle of the field and ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run to cut it to 28-21.
However, Destrehan would score again on another one-yard keeper from Jackson to take a 34-21 lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the visiting Wildcats pulled away with 14 unanswered points to cruise to the win. With 7:36 left to play, Destrehan scored for the first time in the second half with a 31-yard keeper from Jackson.
Walker responded with their best complete drive of the night, going 62 yards in four plays to get down to the seven. However, the next snap was fumbled and returned 93 yards by Destrehan’s Kelvin Lea.
“I was really pleased with the start, we did a lot of good things,” Mahaffey said. “But kind of like last week in the first half, we had even more opportunities where we didn’t capitalize. Against really good teams you have to do that. The margin for error is very small. We just didn’t get quite enough done like we needed to. But I thought we battled hard.”
Destrehan racked up 449 yards total, with 360 yards on the ground and had two running backs go over 100 yards rushing, with Alabama commitment Kyle Edwards rushing for 122 yards on 14 carries (8.71 yards per carry) and Razan Keller rushing for 102 yards on 13 rushes (7.85).
Destrehan 48, Walker 21
Score By Quarters
Destrehan 21 14 0 13 - 48
Walker - 14 7 0 0 - 21
WHS: Ethan McMasters 34 pass to Brian Thomas (Bradley Cain kick)
DHS: Damarius Jackson 15 run (Will Bryant kick)
WHS: McMasters to Aubrey Womack to Thomas for 80 (Cain kick)
DHS: Jackson 1 keeper (Bryant kick)
DHS: Kyle Edwards 52 run (Bryant kick)
DHS: Jackson 10 pass to Edwards (Bryant kick)
WHS: Demetri Wright 69 run (Cain kick)
DHS: Jackson 1 run (Run failed)
DHS: Jackson 31 yd run (Run failed)
DHS: Kelvin Lea 93 returned fumble (Tyler Morton pass to Jacob Johnson)
DHS WHS
First Downs 12 8
Rushes–Yards 44–360 20–122
Passing Yards 89 296
C–A–I 9–14–2 11–-24–1
Punts –Avg. 1-33.4 2-45.3
Fumbles Lost 2 2
Penalties–Yards 5–25 3–25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.