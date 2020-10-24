Albany coach Mike Janis has been waiting for his team to put together a complete game.
Against Bogalusa, the Hornets may have done it, picking up a 29-14 win over the Lumberjacks in the District 8-3A opener for both teams Friday in Bogalusa.
"We were reeling a little bit after losing to Pearl River," Janis said. "That one hurt us, and in this game, winning fixes everything. We knew that this was a big week for us starting district play, coming off a big game where we felt like we didn't perform the way we should have and a chance for us to right that ship, and we were able to get it done."
After a scoreless first quarter, Albany (3-1, 1-0) scored the game's first points on J.J. Doherty's 10-yard run to make it 6-0 after the two-point conversion was no good with 10:05 left in the first half.
Bogalusa tied the game late in the period when Ashton Levi hooked up with Raheem Roberts on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Roberts made a diving catch to even the game at 6-6 after the two-point try was no good with 53 seconds to go.
Alex Hinostroza hit a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Hornets a 9-6 lead at the break.
Doherty completed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Reece Wolfe, and Caleb Barksdale hit the extra point to make it 16-6.
"We did what we needed to do," Janis said of Albany's offensive effort. "It wasn't pretty at times. Execution wasn't there at times, but we do have some good, smart players that can make adjustments on the fly, and most importantly can see what the defense is doing and understand how to take advantage of it. Those guys did a great job (Friday), and it was probably one of our more balanced games offensively, so we were able to run the football a little bit more (Friday)."
Justin Coats returned an interception about 20 yards for a 22-6 lead after the conversion was no good with 4:13 left.
"It was huge," Janis said of the interception return for a touchdown. "You've got to give credit to Bogalusa's defense. We had several turnovers in the game and weren't able to capitalize and make them pay and go down and score. That was one where the defense just got the turnover and said we're going to do it ourselves. Justin pounded it into the end zone. He was definitely a man on a mission in that sense. He carried several Bogalusa players with him into the end zone."
Bogalusa (1-1, 0-1) capped off the ensuing possession with Levi hooking up with Roberts for the second time with this one from a yard out. Talik Williams took in the two-point conversion, trimming the lead to 22-14 on the last play of the third quarter.
Albany made it a two-possession game with 4:10 on the fourth quarter clock when Tyrese Wilson scored on a 12-yard run. Hinostroza was good on the extra point.
Bogalusa drove to Albany’s 2 late in the game but turned the ball over on downs at the 1:18 mark and the Hornets ran out the clock.
"It was just really a total defensive effort," Janis said. "I thought the defense did a great job, and I thought the offense did what they needed to do and kept us in the ball game. It wasn't a game where we felt like we were going to come in and have a shootout because their defense is very good too, and they put a lot of pressure on us. I thought we played well. It's probably as close to a complete game as we've had all season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.