Albany got off to a fast start and never looked back in picking up a 50-13 road win over Ben Franklin on Friday.
The Hornets (5-2) recovered the opening kickoff, and Antonio Lopinto followed with a 37-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
“We have been known to strike early all year long, and there we go again,”Albany coach John Legoria said after the Hornets built a 42-0 lead.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo got his first touchdown of the season on an 8-yard run, while Jon Duhe had a 73-yard touchdown run.
Duhe had five carries for 165 yards and a touchdown and 33 yards receiving.
Walker Poe scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard touchdown run, while Aidan Casteel had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jace Alford.
Lopinto, who finished with 12 carries for 193 yards, had touchdown runs of 14 and 55 yards late in the game.
“Like I told you earlier in the week, I really thought there would be some big plays because of the style of defense they played, and we had three long touchdown runs,” Legoria said. “(Lopinto’s) just a man. I can’t explain what he does on the football field. He probably broke more tackles than I’ve ever seen a human being play in a game. I can’t explain it. He has that knack where he doesn’t go down and refuses to go down. He’s just a special player, and he had a special night. He went over 1,000 yards last night, which was a goal of his. I’m proud of that kid. He’s worked very hard and has done everything I’ve asked him to do.”
Casteel went 7-for-10 for 95 yards and a touchdown and had a number of completions wiped out on penalties.
“Aidan Casteel is a special player also,” Legoria said. “I know (Lopinto) gets a lot of the accolades, but Aidan Casteel is the leader of this football team. Those kids follow him. They listen to him, and they follow him. He’s exactly what you want in a quarterback. He’s your team leader. He’s your vocal leader on and off the field. He gives us the other ‘it’ factor like I’ve been saying – if you want to stop the run, we can throw. He gives us that extra ‘it’ factor that makes our offense just click because you just can’t sit there and put nine, 10 guys in the box against us any more.”
It’s those penalties Legoria said the team will focus on eliminating during the season’s stretch run.
“We’re still, this late in the season, having a lot of penalties that are costing us some big plays,” Legoria said. “I told them after the game, these penalties are going to cost us, so we’ve got to clean that up.”
Legoria also praised the Hornets’ defensive effort.
“We’ve tackled well lately, and the kids really started to play well four weeks ago, and it continues,” he said. “That’s what you want. You want to build on the success, and you want to keep getting better. That’s a good sign of a growing team and a maturing team that’s getting better as every week goes by.”
The Hornets travel to face Amite, which lost to Pine 28-26, on Friday.
“This is a huge game for both teams,” Legoria said. “Obviously, Pine upsetting them gives our kids confidence going into the game, so that was huge for the psyche of our kids because when you play Amite, there’s something aout Amite and you fear them. So I think this takes the fear factor out, so now it gives us a legitimate shot to go in there and play well.”
