ALBANY – As much as last week’s overtime loss to Jewel Sumner stung Albany, there’s really no time to dwell on it – not with undefeated District 8-3A frontrunner Loranger coming to town Friday.
A fourth-down pass from J.J. Doherty to Michael McCahill on the first drive of overtime was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone, leading to the game-winning touchdown from Sumner’s Richard Lee on the Cowboys’ first possession of overtime for a 34-28 win.
“There’s not really moral victories, because we talked about in the record book and in the power points, it’s still marked down as a loss,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Even after watching all the film and all the other videos that people shared, I thought we did enough to win the game. We just didn’t. I goes down as a loss, but I told our kids I’m extremely proud of them. I want them to know that they did enough to win the game and they played a very good second half of football, and we need to ride that momentum that we created there in the second half and come out and put a complete game together.”
The game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium after being moved up a day because of weather concerns.
Janis said the game was a learning experience for the team in terms of grasping overtime rules and in other areas.
“I told them I picked that team to win the district,” Janis said of Sumner, which moved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. “Going into the season I thought they were the best team. I told them that they’ve got to stop looking at records, and I think we learned an appreciation for respecting your opponent no matter what their record is.”
If there’s an area Janis would like to see the Hornets (4-3, 1-1) improve in at this point in the season, it’s their pass efficiency. Doherty started the game 3-for-10 for 49 yards but went 9-for-21 for 139 yards and an interception for the game.
“I thought we had some (opportunities) there,” Janis said of the Hornets’ passing game. “We just missed some easy throws and catches. It’s something that we’re going to continue to work on. We came out in the second half, J.J. did an outstanding job on his passes and our receivers were in the right spots, and it’s just easy stuff that we can be successful with. We’ve just got to put a whole game together.”
Doherty also rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, while freshman Antonio Lopinto rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries in returning from a concussion with Dae Dae Doherty out with an ankle injury.
“I know we didn’t call that many runs, but we still called a pretty big number of runs for him, and he handled it really well,” Janis said, noting J.J. Doherty missed a small amount of time with cramps. “J.J., something we talk about as coaches, against a lot of teams, will be the biggest kid with the ball in his hand on the field.”
Janis also noted J.J. Doherty is 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore with room to grow.
“As he gets bigger and stronger, that’s something he’s going to be really good at is just being a physical runner, and when he wants to use that physicality, he’s very effective,” Janis said. “It’s when he gets caught trying to make people miss and going lateral is the downfall, but when he wants to be physical, there’s not many people on the other side of the ball that are going to be able to play with him.
“Antonio did a great job doing what he needed to do running the ball,” Janis continued. “There’s still some things he needs to work on – alignment and pass protection and where to hit the holes, but he’s a tough runner, and he gave us his best effort, and I’m proud of him.”
Janis is also hoping his defense can make some adjustments against Loranger after Sumner rushed for 244 yards last week.
“I think we’re looking at some ways to align that helps our guys get in position a little bit better,” Janis said. “Our kids experienced some top-rate speed going against Jewel Sumner. That’s a very fast football team, and I don’t think we were very well prepared for that experience. We’re trying to find ways to make sure that we’re not out-run again.”
Loranger (7-0, 1-0) features a senior-filled team after going 1-9 last season. The Wolves lone win was a 35-34 overtime victory over Albany in the final game of the regular season.
“I think taking those lumps has paid off,” Janis said. “They’ve been able to finish games, which is something they struggled with last year.”
Loranger is averaging nearly 30 points a game, led by receiver D’Ante McGee, Jae Thomas and tight end Coy Disher.
“I don’t think they overcomplicate things,” Janis said. “They do a great job running the ball downhill. They're very aggressive on the offensive line in their run-blocking game, and their quarterback does a really good job of distributing the ball and throwing it down field. They’re not going to kill you with a bunch of hitches. They’re not a quick screen team like we are, but they run the ball very effectively, and they’re going to take their shots and they’re going to force you to cover the entire field vertically.
“They’re just really good at doing those simple things in the run game, and they are just going to pound the ball at you.”
Janis is hopeful the Hornets’ previous experience against Pearl River’s rushing game will be beneficial Friday.
“Hopefully I think we can play with that,” Janis said. “We’ve got some big, powerful guys there in the box, and the last team that we played that played that kind of style of football, and we had some success against them, so (it’s) just finding ways to put ourselves in position like we did in that game.”
Janis said one of the bigger challenges for the Hornet offense will be working against the Wolves’ defensive front, led by Lane Huszar.
“It’s going to be tough matchup for us to move them off the ball – move that defensive line,” Janis said. “They do a really good job of getting to the football on defense and a really good job getting uphill and pushing the pile on offense.
“When you’re 7-0, there’s not a whole lot of weak spots out there,” Janis continued. “You’ve played enough teams that somebody’s tried to exploit you. I think somebody’s found it, just not consistent enough. It’s something that we’ve got to find and be able to be OK taking what they give us.”
Janis said it should take much to get his team motivated this week.
“That’s not something you really need to preach this week because they’re coming in 7-0, and everybody knows it,” Janis said. “If you don’t want to beat the 7-0 team coming to you, who do you want to beat? You’ve got to question the motivation of your team if they’re not getting fired up for this one.”
