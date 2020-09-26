ALBANY – It’s only a scrimmage, but maybe Albany’s effort against Pine gave the Hornets a gauge of how far they’ve come since last season’s scrimmage effort against the Raiders.
Albany, which struggled early in last season’s scrimmage, put together a five-play, 60-yard scoring drive, capped by quarterback J.J. Doherty’s 4-yard touchdown run with under a minute remaining to help the Hornets to a 20-19 win during the timed portion of Thursday’s scrimmage at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“I told them at the end there, I don’t if we’ve executed a two-minute drill that well in practice,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “I think it shows how hard those guys have worked and how much they’ve put into learning what we’re doing offensively, and to go out and execute so well, there was a lot of things that are not really in the playbook but are things that are learned from what we do in practice and making adjustments. As far as that went, those guys made some fantastic adjustments and get one in the end zone there before the end.”
The Hornets’ game-winning drive came after Pine’s Corey Barber intercepted Doherty, returning the ball to the Albany 5 to set up Niki Lee’s touchdown run on the next play. The Raiders missed the PAT, taking a 19-16 lead.
After Pine was flagged for illegal procedure on the kickoff, Albany took over at its own 40 and picked up first downs on four straight plays as Doherty kept for 15 yards and hit Tyrese Wilson on a 10-yard pass, Mikey McCahill for 15 yards and Sidney Benion for 16 to the Pine 4.
“It was just knowing our assignments basically,” Doherty said. “We practice and preach how the two-minute warning is so important. We didn’t know it was going to come down to the two-minute warning. It was a good feeling executing on the two-minute warning.”
On the touchdown run on the next play, Doherty broke right then reversed field, carrying over the left side for the touchdown for the final margin with 40 seconds to play.
“It was just a habit,” Doherty said of the run. “I just turned around and did it. I saw nobody on the backside, so I just ran that way.”
Pine took over, drove to the Albany 33 and ran the scrimmage’s last play with three seconds remaining, with the Hornets getting a stop after a completed pass well short of the end zone.
The Raiders opened the timed portion of the scrimmage with a scoring drive that was aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that resulted in an ejection, a facemask penalty and a pair of offsides calls on the Albany defense.
“Mistakes are going to happen …,” Janis said. “It’s things that we coach up on how to make sure we limit those mistakes on the field, but they’re going to happen, and I can deal with that. The things I can’t deal with are penalties. Pine had one drive where I think they gained 40 yards on penalties and went down and scored. Those things cannot happen, and that’s stuff that is completely in our control. Those mistakes, we made way too many of tonight.”
The drive ended on Brandon Sprehe’s 1-yard keeper, and he added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
The Hornets answered quickly as Doherty hit Reece Wolfe, who made a one-handed grab on for a 39-yard gain, and a 20-yard strike to Seth Galyean, setting up Doherty’s 6-yard keeper for the score. Caleb Barksdale added the PAT to knot the score at 7-7.
“We work hard at practice just staying after … throwing the simple routes, the routes we threw today, and it showed today that it paid off,” Doherty said.
Albany, which will head into the season without two-way standout Rhett Wolfe, who tore his ACL, scored again on its first drive of the second eight-minute quarter as Doherty hit Wilson for 39 yards to set up a 21-yard TD pass to Wilson three plays later. Barksdale’s PAT put Albany ahead 14-7.
Pine answered on Adrianuen Johnson’s 28-yard TD run, but the Raiders missed the PAT, leaving Albany with a 14-13 lead.
“Pine’s got a good team,” Janis said. “I know they lost some key players, but the strength of their team is their backfield. Their offensive backfield is very talented. It’s not very often you play against a couple guys that are that big running out of the backfield and possess that kind of athletic ability, and they were tough to tackle.”
Barber intercepted Doherty on the Hornets’ next play, setting up the game-winning drive.
“We beat ourselves on that, so we couldn’t really get down because (Albany offensive coordinator) Coach (Carmon) Moore told us … no matter what, it’s a scrimmage, don’t get too high, don’t get too down on yourself, and that’s exactly what we did,” Doherty said of the interception. “We came back and responded with a touchdown. It’s behind us. It makes no sense to just keep complaining about the last play. That play’s over. You can’t go back.”
During the first 12-play series featuring the first-teamers, Albany was unable to score, but the Raiders got a 10-yard TD run from Johnson for their first points of the scrimmage.
Albany’s first-teamers got their first score of the evening on an 11-yard pass from Doherty to Wolfe, which was set up by a 30-yard pass from Doherty to McCahill.
Jacob Walter and Antonio Lopinto sacked Sprehe on Pine’s next offensive possession, with Lopinto’s coming on fourth-and-3 at the Albany 14 for a two-yard loss.
“It was little bit of studying, but I haven’t played in a long time, so once you get in the zone … you get a feel for the team you get to play,” Lopinto said. “I love this game, and I’ll do anything to play this game. We did a heck of a job tonight. Offense did good. Defense did good. D-line, they did good. Everybody did good.”
“I thought we made some really good plays,” Janis said of the Hornets’ defensive effort. “What I was looking for is the technical aspect. Are we in the right gap? Are we reading our keys? Are we where we’re supposed to be? Because that’s going to take you to the ball, and I thought at times I saw some great examples of that – Jacob Walter coming off the edge making a sack when he had missed one earlier on the same play. He responded. He made a mistake. He learned from it, and then he got a big sack in a big situation. Antonio Lopinto coming through the line on some blitzes was just an absolute bull.”
“We saw the secondary come out and make some plays at times, and they made a couple mistakes,” Janis continued. “Really, sometimes in scrimmages, you’ve got to see those mistakes be made, and you almost have to make them so that you can learn what you’re doing wrong. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had a kid on the field and it be Week 2 and they’ve been doing something and you just never catch it, and they thought they were doing the right the whole time when they were really making a mistake. We’ll go back and watch the film and make sure everybody is coached up going into next week.”
In action involving second-teamers, Pine’s Khalil Washington intercepted Albany’s Aiden Casteel, while Albany’s Jon Duhe and Bryce Wolfe intercepted Pine’s Luke Spears.
