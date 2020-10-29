Albany coach Mike Janis doesn’t want to sound cliché, but there’s a lot riding on Friday’s home game with undefeated Jewel Sumner.
“You’ve got to play it one game at a time, and in that sense, every game is a big game for us, and every game is the biggest game of the season,” Janis said. “I think you can’t overlook the fact that this team (Sumner) is 4-0, that we’re each 1-0 in district right now, and this game, there’s a lot to play for.”
Janis has been looking for the Hornets (3-1, 1-0) to put together a complete game, and he said the team came close in its 29-14 win over Bogalusa. He singled out the play of linebacker Justin Coats, who had 10 solo tackles and 13 assists and leads the Hornets with 59 tackles.
“I was really pleased with the way we played on the defensive line,” Janis said. “I think that was probably our best effort on the defensive line this season.”
Janis also praised the team’s effort on special teams against Bogalusa, but said he’s still looking for some consistency from the offense.
“It was enough,” he said. “We did what we needed to do to win the game, but we had two opportunities there in the red zone coming off of turnovers that we didn’t capitalize on, and those are things that we have to do a better job of.”
Sumner (4-0, 1-0) is coming off a 40-0 win over Loranger to open District 8-3A play, and Janis said a big component for the Cowboys is team speed.
“If they get the edge on you with the speed they have on offense, it’s really hard to stop them,” Janis said. “Anybody that’s familiar with (Sumner) Coach (Ross) Currier’s dad (Donald Currier) and his offenses over at Amite when he coached, they watch Jewel Sumner play right now, they’d see something that looks really similar – a lot of speed sweeps. They do a great job getting the edge on teams and then being able to run the ball off of that speed action back inside, it makes it very difficult to defend.
“If you watch the game against Loranger last week, it definitely was hitting right for them, so that’s a big obstacle for us this week is how we play that and being able to condense their offense down to force them to run the ball inside,” Janis continued.
Janis said another aspect to the Cowboys’ offense is that there isn’t a focal point to key on.
“It’s a complete package for them offensively,” he said. “They do a great job blocking from the tight end throughout the offensive line, even their wide receivers and wingbacks who get in on the blocking. They’ve got three running backs who are all extremely fast. I think you can’t really single it out to just one person.
“We’ve been able in some past games to key on people and pick out tendencies that teams have,” Janis continued. “People have asked me this week, ‘what do they run off of the speed sweep?’ They’ve run their entire arsenal of plays offensively off of that action. It’s something that they do extremely well, and they know that. They’re doing a very good job calling plays based on that, doing what they do well and using that to their advantage.”
Janis said the Cowboys remain in their familiar 3-3-5 defense under Currier.
“They are going to keep you in front, do their best to not allow the big play and then be able to condense the field and force you to have to run the ball down close to the goal line,” Janis said. “They’re an odd front team … We’ve seen a lot of odd fronts, so I think we’ve got some things that we’ve done in the past that we’re looking forward to doing again this week and think we have improved on, but like they are offensively, they posses a lot of team speed on defense as well, and it’s going to be assignment football and making sure where we are on the field is where we are supposed to be. There are some holes out there, like there are against any cover 3 team in the passing game, but they do a very good job in their drops and covering those zones, so we’ve really got to make sure that we know our assignments and are able to execute that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.