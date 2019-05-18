ALBANY – Albany’s spring football scrimmage didn’t go exactly as Hornets’ coach Mike Janis might have wanted, but in the end, things finally came together.
Brusly got two quick scores during the first of two 12-minute timed sessions before Albany scored on a 30-yard pass with just over a minute remaining in the scrimmage, falling 14-7 in that of Friday’s spring game at Albany High.
“I told the kids to come out, play loose, play fast, and be aggressive, and I don’t think we lived up to that, and that was disappointing,” Janis said. “I liked how we responded. We got some guys in, and we really started to understand what we were trying to do. It was a little too little, too late, but I was happy to see that the kids started to figure it out.”
The Hornets started their scoring drive at their own 30 with 4:01 to play and went to a hurry-up offense.
Hornets quarterback J.J. Doherty hit Trey Yelverton for a 13-yard gain on the second play of the drive. Two plays later, Doherty broke loose for 23 yards over the right side to the Panther 30.
“Coming toward the end, we started to click off a little bit and realized this team (Brusly) is no better than us,” J.J. Doherty said. “We’re all human beings.”
That set up Doherty’s 30-yard TD pass older brother Dae Dae Doherty, and Orlando Pineda’s PAT accounted for the final margin.
“He was pretty open,” J.J. Doherty said of his brother. “I didn’t have blocking on that side most of the game, so I was just like, ‘You know what? They’re going to come.’ So I just threw it. He just caught it. I called his name before it. Thank God he heard it.
“It shows that it (offense) can work,” J.J. Doherty said of the Hornets’ new offensive scheme. “Just put it together. It’s like a puzzle – piece by piece.”
“Green grass – lots of green grass,” Dae Dae Doherty said of the touchdown. “It felt good. Nobody quit. Nobody gave up. We all fought until that last buzzer went off.”
Brusly started at its own 30 to begin the first timed session and put together an 11-play scoring drive that was capped by quarterback Nick Pennell’s 5-yard TD run and PAT by Nathan Landry.
“They really did have a great drive,” Janis said. “I ran that offense for several years, and any time you can but together an eight-minute drive and end it with points, that’s success. They really did a wonderful job running that offense. We struggled to come down and match their physicality.”
The Panthers added to the lead when Josh Westly picked off J.J. Doherty and returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Landry’s PAT made the score 14-0.
Albany’s first drive in the second timed period ended when Doherty was sacked for a 17-yard loss on third down. Brusly drove to the Albany 46, but Justin Coats busted through the line to drop Dale Gordon for an 8-yard loss on third down.
“I thought some guys gave a lot of effort,” Janis said. “I just didn’t think we were as physical as we needed to be. I thought we got outphysicaled tonight.”
The Hornets’ first eight-play possession, which started at midfield, came up empty, and Brusly took over as Pennell busted a 37-yard keeper, setting up his 5-yard TD run four plays later.
“I thought in our scripted scrimmage, we did a good job,” Janis said. “We made some plays. Our quarterback did a good job. We were moving along pretty well. We were playing with our heads. We just didn’t have the big play. When we got into the timed portion, we just lost our minds, and that was most discouraging.”
Albany scored twice with its third-team offense, which started drives at the Brusly 20, with Antonio Lopinto scoring on runs of nine and seven yards.
“We had to ask a lot of Antonio,” Janis said after the Hornets lost running backs Jacob Burnett and Jamarcus Williams on consecutive plays on the first eight-play series with the second-teamers. “He did an outstanding job. He turned some heads when he got out there with the threes, and then he got out there with the twos and was still doing well. I was more than pleased with the way that our third-string offense played tonight.”
Albany’s first-teamers drove to the Brusly 14, but J.J. Doherty lost a fumble, ending the drive.
Brusly’s second-team offense got a four-yard TD run from quarterback Ryder Rabalais on a drive that was aided by a facemask against the Hornets. Rabalais also had a 17-yard keeper for a score with the third-teamers.
Lopinto had a 20-yard TD run, and Jacob Walter hauled in a four-yard TD pass from Bryce Wolfe to wrap up things for the Hornet third-teamers.
Janis said one of the main focal points for the Hornets over the summer is hitting the weight room.
“We’re really going to hammer the weights this summer,” he said. “It’s going to be very strenuous. We’re going to be in here three hours a day, four days a week, and we’re going to be getting after it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.