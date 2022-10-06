Albany football coach John Legoria knows the Hornets’ District 7-3A opener is a huge one, something he’s not downplaying a bit.
“It’s district, and it’s a big one for us,” said Legoria, whose Hornets host undefeated Pine at 7 p.m. Friday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium. “You’ve got a 5-0 team in Pine ranked in the top 10 in power ratings, so it’s a real big one for us.”
“Like I told the kids, it’s a program-maker,” Legoria continued. “If you aren’t excited about getting a 5-0 team in your home stadium – this is why you play football, it’s why you coach football – for games like this. It’s going to be a huge crowd. So far, the kids have had a great attitude this week, so I think it’s going to be a fun game. This is what it is – I think we’re very similar teams in talent, so in this district, this is a big matchup for both of us.”
Albany (3-2) also has some momentum coming into the game having won two straight, including last week’s 44-28 victory over Riverdale.
“We’re as healthy as we possibly can (be) at this point in time,” Legoria said. “We’re pretty healthy other than one lineman. I feel Riverdale was a very good test for us, a bigger school with some bigger kids. We made some adjustments on defense to counter the run game that’s been getting us, and we pretty much kind of slowed it down. We’re not going to stop it all the way, but for us, slowing it down is huge, especially this week because Pine is a very big team, runs a very similar offense to what we do, so it’s going to be good that we’re a little better in the run game.”
Antonio Lopinto led the Hornets with 172 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week, while Jon Duhe had eight rushes for 51 yards and four catches for 88 yards. Quarterback Aidan Casteel went went 8-for-12 for 123 yards.
“I’m pleased with where we’re at on both sides,” Legoria said. “We need to just continue to run the football and throw the football and mix it up and be as balanced as we can, and we’ve just got to find those mismatches in the game, whether it’s in the passing game or the run game that’s going to help us out and lead us to victory.”
Pine is No. 7 in the Division III power rankings by geauxpreps.com and is coming off a 63-28 win over East Iberville. Albany is No. 31 in the Division II power rankings.
“Coach Brad (Pine coach Bradley Seal), does a great job,” Legoria said. “He’s been there probably as long as I’ve been here. Like I told the kids, it’s an established program. Those kids have been in this program for a long time, and what they do, they do well.”
Legoria said the teams utilize the same schemes on offense and defense.
“Being lined up and ready to practice and being in the right alignment should be easy for both teams,” Legoria said.
Von Johnson (386 yards, 4 TDs), Kemontre Magee (298 yards, 7 TDs) and James Owens (252 yards, 4 TDs rushing, 136 yards, 2 TDs receiving) lead the Raiders on offense, while Luke Spears has 542 yards and 7 TDs passing.
“They’re big,” Legoria said. “They have a couple of good running backs who are just good in their system. We’re just going to have to tackle well, and we’re going to have to just hold up on the front.”
DJ Garrett has 273 yards and two touchdowns receiving, while Preston Stogner had 89 yards and a touchdown last week in his first game back after an injury.
“They do a good job in their passing game when they throw,” Legoria said. “They have two very good receivers. It’s a lot of timing routes. The quarterback does a great job of getting the ball off before the kids are even breaking, so it’s going to be hard to defend, and if you get up in their face, they’re going to throw it over the top.”
Linebacker John Caldwell leads the Raiders with 46 tackles, while linebacker Ethan Rester adds 34 tackles, but Legoria said the biggest challenge for the Hornets may be dealing with Pine’s size advantage up front.
“They’re very similar to what we do,” Legoria said. “They’re going to base out of a four-man front, but they’re a lot bigger than us. I think we have the edge on offense speed-wise against their front. They’re big, but they’re not really a fast front, so that’s where I think we could possibly take advantage in the run game, as well as our passing game where we roll out Aidan and get to the outside – do a lot of RPOs where he's either going to run or throw it. That’s where I think we can hang with them in that part of the game, but they’re sound. Their safeties come downhill, and their outside backers come downhill pretty good, so it’s going to be a big test, and it’s monumental. Their program’s been established, so it’s going to be tough to beat them.”
