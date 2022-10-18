ALBANY – The Albany football team is on a four-game winning streak heading into the thick of its District 7-3A schedule, and Hornets coach John Legoria knows what lies ahead for his team, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Amite.
“We’re on a nice little win streak, but now we’re heading into probably the hardest stretch of our schedule,” Legoria said. “Amite is a championship-caliber team, so it’s going to be hard for us to compete with these guys, but right now our spirits are high, and we’re going to give them our best shot.”
Albany (5-2, 1-0) is coming off a 50-13 non-district road win over Ben Franklin in which the Hornets built a 42-0 lead.
Antonio Lopinto had 193 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Jon Duhe had five carries for 165 yards and a touchdown and 33 yards receiving. Hornets quarterback Aidan Casteel went 7-for-10 for 95 yards and a touchdown.
“We’re still throwing and running – very balanced offense,” Legoria said. “The defense is flying to the football. They have come around on that side of the ball, so we’re improving, and that’s what you want as a coach.”
Legoria said the Hornets have focused on eliminating costly penalties this week, something he said the team will need against Amite, which has lost consecutive games to Bogalusa and Pine heading into Friday’s game.
“We’re going to have to play a mistake-free football game to come out and beat these guys,” Legoria said. “They’ve lost two straight, so I know they’re anxious to get another win, so they’re going to give us their best shot. We fully expect it. Our spirits are high, and our kids know the task at hand. They know it’s going to be a challenge, and they’re up for it right now.”
Legoria said the Warriors, who won the Class 2A state title last season, are solid across the board on both sides of the ball.
Against Pine, the Warriors (4-3, 0-2) led 14-0 on a pair of Jalon Robinson touchdown passes, and Ashton Terrell had a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 20-7. Pine, which lost to Albany earlier this season, rallied to take a 28-20 lead before Robinson scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. The Raiders sacked Johnson on the two-point conversion to seal the win.
“They’re big, they’re fast,” Legoria said of Amite. “Their receivers are good. Their quarterback is good. He’s an RPO guy. He runs. He throws. Their offensive line blocks very well. They’re going to test us vertically, and that’s the challenge. That’s the things we have to work on the rest of this week is how can we defend them vertically because they’re going to be a lot faster than us. If we can withstand that and hold up over the top and throws over the top, I give us a good, fighting chance to come out with a victory.”
The other challenge for the Hornets will come in the trenches.
“We haven’t faced a faced an athletic defensive line like this all year, so that’s going to be a challenge,” Legoria said. “Can we withstand and maintain our blocks? I know Pine upset them, but it’s a different matchup … totally different matchup, two totally different teams. We’re not as good with athletic (players) and speed as we are (with size).”
Legoria used two words to describe Amite’s defense.
“Fast – speed, speed on top of speed,” he said. “I see their safeties, they just come downhill. When they read run, they come in the run fits. Like I told the guys, they could be 15 yards off the ball and make a play behind the line of scrimmage. They’re just that good and fast in reading. To me, I think we’ve got to run north and south. I don’t think we have the speed to go east and west on them, so we’ve got pound inside the tackles. We’ve got to be able to block. We’ve got to be able to move some guys because I think it’s going to be hard for us to have some outside success.”
“Like I told them, we can’t emulate their size and their speed at practice, so our deal right now is we’re trying to withstand the first half, and if we can get to halftime close, I think we can have a shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.