AHS vs Pine Bryce Hoyt, Jace Alford

Albany defenders Bryce Hoyt (9) and Jace Alford (1) make a stop.

ALBANY – The Albany football team is on a four-game winning streak heading into the thick of its District 7-3A schedule, and Hornets coach John Legoria knows what lies ahead for his team, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Amite.

“We’re on a nice little win streak, but now we’re heading into probably the hardest stretch of our schedule,” Legoria said. “Amite is a championship-caliber team, so it’s going to be hard for us to compete with these guys, but right now our spirits are high, and we’re going to give them our best shot.”

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses facing Amite on the road Friday in District 7-3A play.

