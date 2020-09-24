ALBANY – The way Albany football coach Mike Janis see it, it’s time for his team to start hitting someone else.
The Hornets get their chance hosting Brusly in a scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It doesn’t take long, especially when you’ve got a team of really competitive players, to come out here and they’re all competing and they’re excited to start hitting,” Janis said. “After a few days and here now after a few weeks, that competition has turned into something else, and these guys are competing for positions. They’re competing for playing time and competing for opportunities to have the ball on offense and to be the guy making plays on defense, and that leads to some real moments of aggression out here, and you can tell at that point – even though everybody’s doing a good job of maintaining their composure -- you can tell it’s to a point where we’re ready to play somebody else and hit somebody else.”
Janis expects the Raiders, who advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last season, to be a solid gauge for his team.
“I expect them to be pretty good, a good football team,” Janis said. “It will be a really good test for us to get started off with Pine. Last year, we played them in a scrimmage. I thought both teams did really well, and I think we both were able to build on some of the things we did and left there thinking either Pine’s defense is very good or we’re nowhere near where I thought we were offensively, and it turned out that their defense was extremely talented. We’ll get to see some things in that scrimmage.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Janis said he and his staff will have an eye on the Hornets’ technique against Pine.
“The big plays will come, and the explosiveness will come and the big hits on defense, but are we going to the right hole? Are we blocking the right direction? Are we making the correct drop? Those are the things that we’re going to be looking for in this scrimmage because it’s all the things that we’ve been coaching so far, and we don’t want that to get away from us and make sure we’re technically sound here,” Janis said.
On offense, Janis said there’s competition on the offensive line and at receiver, while junior J.J. Doherty returns at quarterback.
Janis said Koty Lundy, Lane Eyster and Caden Madison, who has moved from center to tackle, have had good camps. At receiver, Janis said Jamarcus Williams, Reece Wolfe, Michael McCahill and Seth Galyean have also stood out.
“J.J.’s been incredible, which we thought he was,” Janis said. “I think some guys on the offensive line have played very well so far …”
Defensively, the Hornets will be moving from an even front to a 3-4 and will be looking to find replacements for Ronnie Tubreville and David Perez on the line.
“I think we’re got about five guys that we’re rotating right now that I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do in the scrimmage,” Janis said.
Junior Justin Coats and sophomore Antonio Lopinto return at linebacker.
“Those two guys are big, and all they want to do is go hit people,” Janis said of his linebackers. “It’s really fun to watch those guys play football. We’re doing some learning in the secondary with a new scheme, and it will be exciting to see us play against another team and be able to control that excitement and make sure that we play within the scheme, and it will be a good test to just make sure that we understand what we’re supposed to be doing back there.”
