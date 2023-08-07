ALBANY – John Legoria is heading into his second season as Albany’s football coach, but after Monday’s first practice, it was kind of like a fresh start in more ways than one.
“You got a full spring in, full summer, so to me, this is year one,” Legoria said. “We’re going to see if the fruits of our labor come to fruition.
“I thought for the first day, we got some quality reps,” Legoria continued. “Obviously a lot of mistakes. We took a week off, so there are a lot of things we’ve got to clean up, but for the first day back, I thought it went pretty smooth, and the transition was good. I thought we got a lot of work done today, and we got better.”
The Hornets wrapped up their team camp two weeks ago, and Legoria said the carry-over from that was mixed Monday.
“We had some guys miss camp for vacations and things like that, so we didn’t get as much out of that as we normally do,” Legoria said. “Some guys remembered what to do, and some guys not. We’re a veteran club with some good senior leadership, and that was shown today. Some older guys were pushing some younger guys and getting some reps. That’s what you want. You want your older guys to be leaders on and off the field, and that’s what comes out of camp. When you have those long, grueling days and it’s hot out there, kids want to quit and relax a little bit, so it’s good that your senior leadership is taking over and getting those guys going.”
Albany started practice at 7 a.m. Monday in an effort to beat the heat.
“You’ve got two choices, either go early in the morning or go late in the evening,” Legoria said. “Right now, we’re not in school, so early in the morning it is. It will probably change when school starts. We’ll probably go late in the evenings because obviously you can’t get better at football by not practicing. We can’t just go in the gym and waste time. Like I told the kids today, you either want to play football, or you don’t, so we’re going to make adjustments depending on the heat.”
About midway through Monday’s practice, the Hornets went through a special teams period, which Legoria said is also an indicator of how far the program has come in just over a year.
“When I got the job last summer in June, we were just trying to piece an offense together,” he said. “All that was new, so all we did last summer was just work offense because the kids didn’t know the terminology. Everything was different, so we were behind defensively and special teams-wise when the season started, and it showed early on. In my opinion, the defense didn’t get going until Week 4. This summer, it’s totally different. We put an emphasis on defense, special teams, as well as offense, and we’re so much further advanced at this point in time than we were last year …”
Legoria said having continuity on the coaching staff has also played a role in the team’s progress, along with a key addition in former Albany and Live Oak head coach Blane Westmoreland, whom Legoria said will help him in running the Hornets’ offense.
“It’s been a great transition because he’s been here before,” Legoria said of Westmoreland. “When you can get your best friend over here to be part of your staff, everything seems a little better.”
The Hornets return a total of 16 starters from last season’s playoff team, led by quarterback Aidan Casteel, and Legoria said one focal point is finding some depth on the offensive line.
“We’ve got some young kids who just aren’t ready for Friday nights, so we’ve got to get better on the offensive line,” Legoria said. “But other than that, we’re pretty good at everything else coming back, and I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at.”
Albany closed Monday’s practice with a series of ‘gassers’, with Hornet seniors helping lead the team through the conditioning exercise until the completion of practice.
Hornets assistant coach Trey Bennett, who is also the team’s trainer, ran with the team during the drill.
“We had a great summer,” Legoria said. “We had great participation. Kids showed up, and we really ramped up the conditioning this summer. Coach Trey’s done a phenomenal job with those guys. We’re in pretty tip-top shape at this point in time going into the season as far as our running and conditioning.
“Are we ready to hit somebody? No. We’re not there yet. That’s going to come when we put the pads on,” Legoria said.
The Hornets will scrimmage at Loranger on August 17.
“I’m excited about the season,” Legoria said. “It’s a good thing right now. We’re heading in the right direction.”
