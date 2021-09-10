ALBANY -- It’s safe to say David Knight’s first months as a high school football coach haven’t exactly gone smoothly.
The Hornets were limited to just a couple of spring practices because of equipment issues and wet weather, and the start of preseason drills brought COVID quarantines, injuries and some key players who transferred to other schools. And that was before Hurricane Ida arrived.
“It’s a lot of stuff that’s out of our control,” Knight said. “It will make a good story if we all survive, that’s for sure.”
“They say it takes three years to build a program, and we’re trying to build this one overnight because we’ve got a good senior class and it’s one of the bigger classes to ever come through, so we’re asking them to change a lot from what they know.”
Maybe the biggest change is on offense, where the Hornets are moving to the flexbone after running from a spread scheme.
“Our guys have really bought in, and that’s all you can ask any team at any point is to get them to buy into what you’re doing,” Knight said. “We explained to them that we may have a quarterback that can throw in a country mile, but you need five receivers, four receivers if you’re going to run a spread. That’s what everybody runs because it’s the easiest, put your athletes in space. With us, I’m old school. I like the option football, and I think the option football gives average teams a chance to win, and I think it gives teams a chance to compete year in and year out, so you’re not really great one year and down the next. You can kind of ride the same wave and teach the kids the same thing.”
Senior J.J. Doherty returns at quarterback to lead the Hornets on offense, while sophomore Aiden Casteel could also see playing time.
“J.J.’s just one of these guys that wants to win, and he’s not a selfish kid that wants to win for himself,” Knight said. “He wants to do whatever’s best for the team. Coaches say that all the time, but literally, this is a kid that wants whatever’s best for the team. When we changed offenses, he could have poked his lip out because he wouldn’t be throwing it all night. He told me he really liked it now that he understands it. He’s still going to be successful in this offense, maybe a little more with his legs than his arm, but he’s going to use his ability and play.
“That’s the kind of kid these other kids want to follow,” Knight continued. “There’s leaders in many ways, and he’s a leader that will lead by example. I think he’s going to be very successful in this offense, and I think he’s going to keep us in a lot of ball games (and) force teams to do stuff they don’t want to do to stay with him. This type of offense, if you get guys like J.J. in it, that makes for special seasons and magical seasons. We hope that we can just be a part of some of that.”
The backfield shapes up with Jamarcus Williams and Sidney Binion and Seth Hoffman at the running back spots and Antonio Lopinto and Austin Watts sharing time at fullback.
“(Williams) is going to give you what he’s got every play,” Knight said. “He may be out of gas, but he’s going to give you what he’s got when the ball’s snapped.
“Sidney Binion and Seth Hoffman, they rotate on the other side, and they both bring different things,” Knight said. “Sidney’s a little bigger and thicker … and Seth’s a little quicker … He’s not as thick as far as up the middle stuff. We have a plan as to what we’re going to do as long as COVID doesn’t spoil our fun.”
Seth Galyean and Jon Duhe will be the team’s primary receivers, with Zaden Tullos and Jace Halford expected to see playing time.
“We thought about making Seth another running back,” Knight said. “Having to put the best players you’ve got on the field, we didn’t feel like it was in our best interests to rotate Seth as one of three or one of four, and we could use him as a receiver. He’s got good hands. Duhe’s got good hands. Duhe’s got decent speed. Seth’s got real good speed. With that being said, it forces them to guard us a little different. Most people worry about the run. We’re going to throw the ball a little bit. We’re not going to throw it 60 times a game like they did last year, but we’re going to force you to guard us both ways. You’re not just going to be able to load the box and play because we’re going to be able to throw the ball some.”
The Hornets have had to do plenty of shuffling on the offensive line because of COVID quarantine and injuries
“We’re having to move guys daily because of this COVID stuff,” Knight said.
Returning senior Lane Eyster moved to center after Brandon Wesley, the original projected started went into COVID quarantine. Wesley will go to guard or center when he returns.
Jalen Kennard is at one guard spot, while the other is open with Hunter Hernandez, Josh Penton and Paul Gildersleeve in a rotation there. The tackles are Logan Cook and Caleb Innes, but with Cook nursing an injury, Bryce Hoyt from fullback to tackle.
“I’m unconventional in my thinking sometimes, but you have to do what you’ve got to do to make it work,” Knight said, noting the Hornets used three different starting combinations on the offensive line over the team’s spring and fall scrimmages and the jamboree. “We’ve had to move some guys around to make this work.”
The plus in all the shuffling on the offensive line is the Hornets are building depth Knight hopes will help as the season progresses.
“We’re just trying to get some depth right now,” Knight said. “We may have to rotate these guys to keep the linemen fresh. We don’t really know what’s in store. We think we know as coaches when you condition and run them, but that can all change with one bad knee or something, so we’re trying to prepare some depth here and see what we can do.”
The Hornets will base out of a 4-2-5 scheme on defense with five starters returning.
Eyster and Binion, who moves from cornerback, are the projected starters on the ends, while Kennard, Wesley, Hernandez, Penton and Ethan Hebert will see time at the tackles.
“We’re hoping that are line is really good this year,” Knight said. “We’ve had some big defensive lines in my time there, and we’ve always been short handed. We’ve always tried to do our best to teach them where to go. This group, coming in the majority of them knew me when I got there. They knew how I thought. They knew what I was expecting, so we didn’t start from scratch. We picked up kind of where I left off when I left, so they’ve really progressed well.”
Lopinto and Watts are the team’s starting linebackers after Justin Coats, last season’s All-Parish Defensive MVP, and Reese Wolfe, a defensive back last season, transferred to Oak Forest.
“That’s two I don’t have to worry about,” Knight said of Lopinto and Watts. “I know they’re going to be where they need to be.”
Williams moves from cornerback to safety, while Tullos and Hoffman will play at the other safety. Doherty and Alford could also see time at safety.
Galyean and Duhe are the projected starters at cornerback.
“Sometimes just being in the right position and knowing what to do is as much as being a great athlete and being out of position, and we know that we have to be in the right position to be successful,” Knight said of the secondary. “These kids listen real well. They do what they’re asked to do. They go where they’re supposed to go. We think we’re going to be fine.”
Albany , which opens the season Friday against St. Michael at Walker, and travels to Springfield before a pair of home games against Parkview Baptist and Riverside. The Hornets also host Beau Chene in a non-district game in the middle of the league schedule.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Knight said of facing Parkview Baptist and Riverside. “I know it’s two tough games. I know a lot of the kids have only seen those teams on TV, and they’re going to get to see them up close and personal. We’re not going into those games thinking we’re going to lose. We think we can compete with anybody we play this year. We’re not going in cocky by any means, but we’re not going in as somebody’s doormat. We’re going in to fight, and we’re going in to compete.”
The District 89-3A slate features games with Loranger, Hannan, Bogalusa and Sumner.
“Man, our district is brutal,” Knight said.
“My goal is to get in the playoffs and have success during the season but to get better every week,” Knight said. “To learn how to compete, learn how to win the close games. You’ve got to learn how to win close games. You’ve got to learn how to win in overtime. You’ve got to learn how to win. That’s my goal is to help these guys learn how to win, win the close game, the big game. Of course, at the end of the day, if we can get a home playoff game and win a playoff game, obviously we’d like to win two or three or win state or district or whatever, but for us, if we could win that playoff game, we would do something that nobody before us has ever done, so we preach that. We work on that. We focus on stuff like that. Everybody’s goals are different. Some guys are out there focused on winning state. For us, winning that playoff game would be one of the (biggest) things that ever happened to Albany football for sure.”
