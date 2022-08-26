AHS Jamboree vs SBW-Late tackle

The Hornets make a stop on the last play of the game against Sophie B. Wright. The Warriors got inside the Albany 5 but time ran out.

WALKER – The Albany football team didn’t get to participate in a scrimmage last week, but the Hornets made up for it with their effort against Sophie B. Wright in the final game of the Albany Jamboree on Thursday night at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.

The Warriors drove inside the Hornet 5 but time ran out, preserving a 14-6 win for the Hornets.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' jamboree effort against Sophie B. Wright.
AHS Jamboree vs SBW Antonio Lopinto

Antonio Lopinto (14) scored both of Albany's touchdowns against Sophie B. Wright.

