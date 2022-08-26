WALKER – The Albany football team didn’t get to participate in a scrimmage last week, but the Hornets made up for it with their effort against Sophie B. Wright in the final game of the Albany Jamboree on Thursday night at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
The Warriors drove inside the Hornet 5 but time ran out, preserving a 14-6 win for the Hornets.
“It’s everything I thought it was going to be and everything I wanted it to be,” Albany coach John Legoria said. “The kids played their hearts out tonight. We still made a few mistakes, and we’ve got to clean up some things, but that team we just played is pretty doggone good. For us to miss a scrimmage and come out here and play them right out the gate and compete and do what we did, I’m so proud of my kids. I’ll say it again, I am so proud to be the head coach at Albany High School.”
Albany grabbed a 14-6 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Antonio Lopinto and a two-point pass from Aidan Casteel to Zaden Tullos with 3:05 to play.
From there, Sophie B. Wright moved to the Hornet 23, as Edward McInnis hit Osirin Scott on a 33-yard pass on third-and-4 after Scott got behind the Albany defense on the right sideline.
The Warriors converted on third-and-3 at the Hornet 16, then got a delay of game penalty on fourth down at the Albany 16 with 24 seconds left.
Tullos picked off McInnis in the end zone on the next play, but the Hornets were called for pass interference in the end zone with 13 seconds left.
McInnis carried to the Hornet 2 on the next play, but time ran out to end the game.
Albany led 6-0 at halftime, but McInnis scored on a 14-yard run to cap an eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive to open the second half, and the Hornets stuffed the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 6-6 with 6:59 to play.
“That team was good,” Legoria said. “The quarterback, I knew, was dangerous. We lost some containment there in the second half, and I just think that’s from just being tired, not playing a lot and you lose focus. We lost focus and gave up some good yards on long third-and-longs, and that’s the things we’ve got to correct. That’s what you need from jamborees and scrimmages. You need to see that on film and say, ‘Look guys, know down and distance, and you can’t get sucked inside.’”
The Hornets answered as Jon Duhe broke a 36-yard run over the right side to the Warrior 35. Duhe carried three more times on the drive for 27 yards, setting up Lopinto’s 6-yard scoring run and the two-point pass from Casteel to Tullos for a 14-6 lead.
“That was probably the biggest thing in the game is we answered a score and we didn’t lay down,” Legoria said. “Normal teams maybe lay down, but that’s what I’m proud of my guys the most.”
Albany turned the ball over on downs near midfield on its opening drive of the contest.
“I’m not going to punt that much,” Legoria said. “In a jamboree, why punt? This game wasn’t about wins and losses. I wanted to win, believe me, because the morale is better. I wanted to see if we could get that fourth-and-3 and fourth-and-4 in big games. We went for it there, and the defense bailed me out there. That’s what they’re supposed to do.”
Jace Alford’s interception ended the drive, and Walker Poe had a 15-yard run over the left side to the Sophie B. Wright 17 on the next play.
Penalties backed the Hornets up to the Warrior 37, where Casteel connected with Lopinto on a touchdown pass on the left side, giving Albany a 6-0 lead with 3:26 to play in the first half.
“Antonio’s a bell cow,” Legoria said. “He’s going to bring it. Him pounding on a team for four quarters when we get there, it’s advantage us. I wouldn’t want to tackle that guy all night long. I’m just glad he’s on our team. He came through and made some big runs and a nice little touchdown catch there. We fully expect him to have a great year.”
The Hornets forced a punt on the ensuing possession and went into halftime with the lead.
Albany opens the regular season next Friday at Independence, which defeated Varnado 12-6 in the opening game of the Albany Jamboree.
“We’ll get better from this and playing an opponent like that will make us better,” Legoria said.
