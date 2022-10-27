ALBANY – Albany’s game with Sumner is one Hornets coach John Legoria eyeballed before the season as being one that could play a big part in how things come together for the Hornets in terms of postseason play.
So far, that’s exactly how things have played out.
“I knew that Sumner was a team that we’d have to be able to play with to have the success we need to have down the line, so this is a big game,” Legoria said. “If we can come out with a win here, it puts us in a good position, and that’s where we want to be. We’re building a program and trying to get better, and these kids are going to fight hard for me.”
Albany hosts Sumner at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium on Friday with both teams at 5-3 and 1-1 and tied for second in the District 7-3A standings. The Hornets are No. 19 in the non-select Division II power rankings by geauxpreps.com coming into the game. The top 28 teams earn playoff spots.
“We’re both fighting for seeding purposes right now, trying to get into the playoffs, trying to get a better spot in the playoffs,” Legoria said.
The Hornets are coming off a 34-2 loss to Amite, and Legoria gave credit to the Warriors for giving his team problems.
Antonio Lopinto had 24 carries for 63 yards, while Jon Duhe added 20 yards receiving. Quarterback Aidan Casteel went 7-for-15 for 46 yards and an interception, while Seth Hoffman-Olmo had 30 yards receiving.
“We fought for four quarters,” he said. “Our kids never gave up, and they were out there on film playing as hard as they possibly could. When you’re a little bit overmatched – and that’s what it was – that’s why the outcome was what it was, but our kids had some good drives. We had some positive things to talk about – had a lot of negatives. We didn’t play very well. We had a lot of missed assignments, but like I told you before, Amite had a lot to do with that. We’re just trying to correct some of those mistakes.”
Legoria said one of the focal points for the Hornets this week is getting the offensive line prepared to face a Sumner team which bases out of a 3-3 stack defense.
“We haven’t seen that,” Legoria said. “It’s a little tough to prepare for and a lot of different assignments. Trying to prepare them in three or four practices is going to be difficult, but we’re going to see what we can do. I think we responded well. We had a good day of practice (Monday). The kids are pretty resilient. They’re pretty smart. I’ve got some good kids … and they pick it up pretty quickly. As the season’s gone on, we’ve picked up things pretty well.”
The Cowboys are coming off a 35-28 win over Pine.
“Mirror image teams,” Legoria said. “They’re going to run the ball very well. We’re going to try and run the ball very well, so it’s pretty easy for both teams to prepare, I would imagine.”
The Cowboys are paced by running backs Rodney Brown and Kameren Cook.
“We know what they’re going to do, and they do very well, so we’ve got to prepare to stop – I call it the three-headed monster they have over there,” Legoria said. “They have three good backs with a lot of speed. They don’t do a lot with their wing-T, but they run it so sound and so well. They block it well, so it’s going to be a task.”
“They’re special,” Legoria said of the Cowboys’ running backs. “Those guys (have) track speed, and they’re going to be hard to defend. We’ve got to keep them in front, and we’ve got to read our keys. That’s going to be key. When are they going out for passes, and when are they blocking? It’s going to be a real hard thing to do, but we’re going to have to try to do it. They run a lot of guys in motion, and you get caught looking at those guys in motion and all of a sudden a guy runs by you. The eye candy as we call it. If we have good eye discipline, I think we’ll be OK defending it, but if we don’t, it could get ugly pretty fast.”
