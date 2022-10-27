Albany-FIsher Jace Alford, Joshua Robinson

Hornet defenders Jace Alford (1) and Joshua Robinson (75) make a stop in the second quarter against Fisher.

ALBANY – Albany’s game with Sumner is one Hornets coach John Legoria eyeballed before the season as being one that could play a big part in how things come together for the Hornets in terms of postseason play.

So far, that’s exactly how things have played out.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses hosting Sumner in District 7-3A play Friday.

