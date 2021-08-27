ALBANY -- The Albany football jamboree was re-named the Trooper George Baker Memorial Jamboree on Thursday before the start of the this season’s event.
Baker, a former Albany High athlete and Louisiana State Police trooper, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty last year.
Baker’s family was recognized before the jamboree, joined by members of the Louisiana State Police, Albany principal Kim Freeman, the Albany football team and coaching staff.
“That’s just a sad, sad situation, and if something like re-naming our jamboree or making a donation or letting them come back to the place where he played ball once to give them a few minutes of happiness, that’s all worthwhile,” Albany football coach David Knight said. “Our boys were glad to do it. We have a good bunch of kids. They were glad to do it.
“God gave us a chance to have this jamboree here, and to be able to re name it for George Baker, it was just the right thing to do,” Knight continued.
Baker’s retired State Police number “L-36” was painted in the end zone.
The Albany High baseball field is also named in Baker’s honor.
(0) comments
