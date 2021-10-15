For Albany football coach David Knight, there’s a doubly difficult challenge heading into Friday’s game at Sumner.
The first part is preparing to face the Cowboys. The second part is bouncing back from last week’s 43-0 loss to Bogalusa and doing so without quarterback J.J. Doherty (shoulder) and receiver Seth Galyean (collarbone).
“We’re just trying to finish out on a good note,” Knight said. “We’ve got some guys beat up, and we’re hoping we can get a couple of them back in the next three or four weeks and get them healthy. They would definitely make a difference. They’re playmakers for us, so we’re just looking forward to that. Right now, we’re just doing the best we can preparing for Sumner and trying to get our kids ready, trying to keep our kids’ spirits up. At this time of the year, it’s hard to keep everybody excited. They know the severity of district, how tough our district is. Normally by now, the grueling part of the season takes its toll on teams, so we’re just trying to keep the morale up right now.”
Knight said practice went well early in the week, and after watching film of last week’s game, one area stood out.
“We’ve just got to be more physical up front,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to win the line of scrimmage. That’s something that we’ve been struggling (with). It’s something that we would love to get better at, and right now it’s just one of those deals where we try every week to do something different and we try to get these kids to where they can compete every week. We try to give them a chance to compete every week, but we’ve got a couple of guys on there that are right at 150 pounds and they’re starters. That’s tough. That’s tough in any type of football, much less in the district we play in. It’s hard for us, and we’ve got to find a way to try to help our guys get better, so that’s what we’ve been working on.”
Sumner (3-1) is coming off a 50-33 win over Loranger in its league opener.
“They’re well-seasoned,” Knight said. “(Sumner coach) Ross (Currier) does a great job. They’re well-coached. They’ve got some athletes. They’ve really got some kids that can go. They’re fast. Them and Bogalusa are a lot alike, so it’s a tough combination.”
The Cowboys’ offense is based out of the wing-T.
“It’s one of those deals kind of like our offense,” Knight said. “It’s meant to just bore you to death, and then when you get caught looking, they throw something behind you. The difference in them and us and some other teams right now is they’ve got five, six, seven, eight big linemen and they can rotate them in, and they’ve got them on the line, and their guys are 2five0-plus, so they’re big, and they’re pretty quick.”
“Right now, Sumner’s got those guys that are prototypical linemen, so this offense works really well with the guys they’ve got.”
Knight said the Cowboys are also similar to Bogalusa on defense.
“They use their size and their speed to their advantage,” Knight said. “They play a normal looking defense, but they can close the gap so quick on you because they’re just athletic. When you’re athletic, you can make plays that non athletes can’t, and you get a team that’s well coached and athletic, and that’s a pretty good combination. That’s how you get teams that are champions. They’ve been on a pretty good roll the last few years, and every year you think this may be there year because they’re really kind of putting something good together up there.”
