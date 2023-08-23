ALBANY – The outcome of Thursday’s Albany Jamboree won’t show up on the Hornets’ final record at the end of the season, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of the event for coach John Legoria.
The Hornets will face Livonia in the second game of the Albany Jamboree at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium. Springfield will take on Varnado at 7 p.m. to open the action.
“We always say as coaches, winning is contagious,” Legoria said. “Even though these games aren’t for wins and losses as far as your record goes, you want to win every time you go out there because you want to teach your kids how to compete, because learning how to win is the key thing right now.”
Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel went 10-for-14 for 108 yards and a touchdown while hitting six receivers as the Hornets scored a 12-0 win over Loranger in last week’s scrimmage.
“The quarterback play was outstanding,” Legoria said. “He threw some balls away that were incomplete that he needed to throw away because of pressure.”
Walker Poe had an 8-yard scoring reception from Casteel, while Jamarcus Jackson had a 20-yard touchdown run as Hornets rushed for 62 yards with a new-look backfield.
“We didn’t run the ball that much in the scrimmage, but the times we did run, we looked good,” Legoria said. “The kids ran the ball hard. Jamarcus Jackson was somebody who stood out. He got one carry and looked really good on film and got 20 yards for a touchdown. Seth Hoffman really ran the ball physical. He’s more of a finesse guy from last year, but I think now being a senior, he’s more finesse and power. He’s bigger. He’s stronger. He’s faster, so that was a bright spot there. I was waiting to see it, because when you have a guy like (former Albany running back) Antonio (Lopinto), who’s a bruiser. He makes things happen when nothing’s there. You want to see if Seth can get those tough yards, and he did last week, so that was a pleasant surprise.”
“Jace Alford did what Jace does,” Legoria said. “He’s nothing special. He’s just a good running back, and he gets his yards. He’s got good vision. He read his blocks very well, so I was pleased there.”
Legoria said running back Nathan Besse also contributed in the team’s spread packages.
“He didn’t get to run the ball last week, but we threw him the ball, so I’m expecting to get a little more run game out of him this week when we play a little more time,” Legoria said. “I really want to get him involved. Walker Poe, on his couple of counter plays, looked really, really good – hit the hole hard, ran hard. I’m pleased with the running backs right now.”
Legoria also praised the play of the Hornet defensive line and linebacking corps in the scrimmage.
“The defensive line was outstanding,” Legoria said. “We watched the film, and they were in the right spots getting penetration. Our linebackers were flowing to the football.”
Legoria said there are also some areas the Hornets need to show improvement in heading into the jamboree.
“I think we need to shore up some stuff and some communication issues in the secondary,” Legoria said. “I think we need to get better there. The offensive line has to play a little better. We missed some blocks. We worked on blitz pickups this week, so hopefully it gets a little bit better there, but overall I thought the film looked really good. I thought we played exceptionally for a scrimmage. I just want to build on that. I just want the kids to play better and better and get better in their assignments. That’s all we’re looking for right now.”
The jamboree will also give the Albany coaching staff a chance to see their special teams units in live action.
“You really want to get a look at those guys and those teams just to see if you need to change some personnel and make some tweaks on that,” Legoria said.
Legoria said there are some similarities between Albany and Livonia.
“They run the spread-T, which we run a lot, so it’s two mirror image football teams,” Legoria said. “As far as the game-planning goes, it should be easy for both teams because they see it every day and we see it every day. From a coaching standpoint, we’re going to kind of see who runs this offense the best. Hopefully it’s us.”
With that being said, Legoria said Livonia has some different wrinkles to its offense.
“They’ve got a very good run game,” he said. “They do a couple of things on the run side that are a little different than us. They do a lot of unbalanced stuff and overload one side and run to that side. They do what’s called an insert play – kind of a trap that could give us fits. We’re looking to just go out there and be in the right place.”
“It’s going to be another physical ball game,” Legoria continued. “With it being a jamboree, the crowds will be a little bigger, so I’m excited about it. We’re just going to show up and play as hard as we possibly can, and I think Livonia’s going to do the same thing. You’re building up to that week one game, because Independence is a big, physical team … It’s going to help us prepare for our week one matchup.”
