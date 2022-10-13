AHS vs Pine David Gagliano, Kade Tullos

Albany defenders David Gagliano (6) and Kade Tullos (5) pick up a sack.

ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria realizes the significance of last week’s win over Pine, but he’s making sure the Hornets aren’t overlooking this week’s opponent – Ben Franklin – either.

“It gets them thinking about making the playoffs,” Legoria said of the victory over previously undefeated Pine. “That’s on their mind, but the last time we had a big win, we had an emotional letdown the following week (after winning the season opener against Independence then losing at home to Northlake Christian), so we’ve got to worry about that because you’re playing an opponent who, on paper, you’re supposed to win. The kids’ attitudes are pretty good. We had a good day of practice (Monday), so we’re going to go down there and try to continue doing what we’re doing – run the football, throw the football, mixing it up and hopefully come out of there with a win.”

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses Friday's game at Ben Franklin.

