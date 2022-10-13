ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria realizes the significance of last week’s win over Pine, but he’s making sure the Hornets aren’t overlooking this week’s opponent – Ben Franklin – either.
“It gets them thinking about making the playoffs,” Legoria said of the victory over previously undefeated Pine. “That’s on their mind, but the last time we had a big win, we had an emotional letdown the following week (after winning the season opener against Independence then losing at home to Northlake Christian), so we’ve got to worry about that because you’re playing an opponent who, on paper, you’re supposed to win. The kids’ attitudes are pretty good. We had a good day of practice (Monday), so we’re going to go down there and try to continue doing what we’re doing – run the football, throw the football, mixing it up and hopefully come out of there with a win.”
The Hornets (4-2, 1-0) travel to face Ben Franklin in a non-district game Friday at 7 p.m. Ben Franklin has forfeited its five games this season, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website.
Albany trailed 14-0 but scored 29 unanswered points in a 29-21 win over the Raiders as Antonio Lopinto rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, while Jon Duhe added a pair of TDs.
“We made some switches,” Legoria said. “We did more of a spread, one-back set and spread them out. We worked on that all week. When you game plan something and it works, you look like a genius, but sometimes you game plan and it doesn’t work, and you look like a fool. That’s what happened last week … we put in a lot of spread stuff and spread them out, and (Lopinto) is (Lopinto).”
A big part of the Hornets’ success Friday came from the defense limiting Pine to nine rushing plays in the second half. The Raiders passed for 238 yards, but Albany gave up just one touchdown in the second half.
“The young kids grew up,” Legoria said. “The freshmen defensive linemen, they struggled early in the year, but they came to work every week, and they’ve gotten a little better and a little better, so that has finally come out in them. The two freshmen (Kane Tullos and Josh Robinson) had a great game. The front played probably their best game. I think they’re playing into shape. That’s what I call it. I think a couple of them might have been a little bit out of shape early on, and that’s probably my fault for not having them in better shape to start the season. But they’ve really worked hard … That was definitely our best effort on defense all year long.”
“Austin McSpadden has had probably the best two games back-to-back he’s played,” Legoria continued. “Moving Brandon Wesley from offense to defense was probably the biggest adjustment we’ve made. He’s just a strong senior with some senior leadership. Kane was inside. We moved him to defensive end because he’s a little quicker, and he’s not as big. Those switches probably were things that we talked about after the Springfield loss that’s really just made our defense a lot better on the run side of it.”
Legoria said the Hornets lost Robinson to a season-ending broken ankle.
Legoria attributed some of the Hornets’ defensive success last week to Pine running a similar offensive scheme to Albany’s wing-T, but he said things will be different this week as Ben Franklin runs a spread offense while relying on three quarterbacks.
“All three impose a different play-set, so we’re going to have to know who’s at quarterback because they do things just with those guys,” Legoria said. “They have a throwing quarterback. They have a rollout quarterback, and they have a downhill quarterback, almost like a wildcat deal. It’s going to be tough to adjust, and we’ve just got to know what they’re doing.
“They’re not going to formation you to death,” Legoria continued. “They pretty much run two formations and do what they do, so we’re just going to have to know our assignments and stay at home because they do a lot of reverse-type stuff.”
On defense, Legoria said Ben Franklin is basing out of a 4-4 scheme, which he’s hoping will work in the Hornets’ favor.
“It’s a blitzing, attacking style defense, and they send two or three guys every play, so they’re almost rushing seven guys,” Legoria said. “As long as we know our responsibilities and we block the guys, I’ve always said if you blitz a wing-T team, you’re going to get hurt eventually. That’s what we’re looking for. When you’ve got (Lopinto), if he breaks one tackle, there’s nobody at the second level, so I’m fully expecting a lot of big plays and a lot of negative plays.”
