AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Ayden McAlister, Antonio Lopinto

Springfield's Ayden McAlister (22) tries to bring down Albany's Antonio Lopinto.

ALBANY – It the fourth week of the season, but there’s already a must-win vibe around the Albany football program heading into Friday’s home game against Fisher.

“It’s huge,” Hornets coach John Legoria said of the homecoming game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium. “We have to have some wins here. We’ve got to string some wins together, and the bottom line is if we want to reach the goal and make the playoffs, we’re going to have to upset somebody – win the ones we’re supposed to win here the last six or seven ball games and upset a couple people for us to have a chance. We’re just trying to get better and hopefully we can be able to do that.”

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses hosting Fisher in the Hornets' homecoming game Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.