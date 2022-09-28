The Albany football team had a chance to hit the reset button following its loss to Springfield and did so in a big way in last week’s 58-0 win over Fisher.
Now the Hornets are looking to maintain that momentum hosting Riverdale at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“We needed that to get our mind set right,” Albany coach John Legoria said of last week’s win. “We’ve had a good preparation for this week being that it’s a short week. It’s going to be a little different, but the kids are responding pretty good.”
The game was originally set to be played Saturday in New Orleans, but Legoria said Riverdale coach Kyle Walker proposed moving the game last week with now-Hurricane Ian still forming at the time.
“We didn’t know what the storm was going to do, but we both wanted to make sure we got it in, so he said ‘Coach, I don’t mind coming up there and moving it to Thursday,’” Legoria said. “Of course, I jumped on that to get another home game and not have to play on Saturday, especially when district starts next week, so this gives us a couple extra days to prepare for our opening district game.”
The Hornets rolled up 471 yards of total offense on 26 snaps against Fisher as Jon Duhe had three carries for 120 yards with three total touchdowns, Antonio Lopinto had 150 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 48 yards receiving with a touchdown on 10 total touches, while quarterback Aidan Casteel went 4-for-5 for 54 yards and two total touchdowns.
Legoria realizes that type of output is a rarity.
“It’s great to have those games,” he said. “It really helps getting your kids to buy into your offensive philosophy. When they see that success and that early success, that’s big because the kids say, ‘OK, this actually does work’, and they come to work even harder the next day to make it even better.”
Legoria was also pleased with the Hornets’ defensive effort against Fisher and said it should help the team heading into Thursday’s game.
“I thought we flew to the football and tackled very well last week,” he said. “This week is going to be another tough, in the trenches type game. They’re going to come out in two tights, H-back and run right at you and do a lot of quarterback counters. It’s kind of hard to prepare for physically because they bring a very pounding running style, so we’re going to have to make some adjustments to our running game. We moved some guys around last week, which we think fits our system a little better, so that’s why it was big getting that shutout last week.”
Riverdale (1-3) picked up a 35-32 win over Grace King last week after starting the season with losses to St. Martin’s (35-20), Hammond (42-0) and Livingston Collegiate Academy (35-0), and Legoria is expecting a heavy dose of the run game from the Rebels.
“They don’t want to put the ball in the air,” he said. “They want to run, and if they’re going to get five and six yards a carry and we can’t slow them down, then that’s the type of game it’s going to be. Our focus is we’ve got to get some stops, and we’ve got to force them into passing situations because that’s just where we’re at. We don’t need another shootout, but it looks like that’s what it’s going to become.”
“Like I told the kids, we have to eliminate mistakes because every possession is going to be huge this week,” Legoria continued. “Every time we have the football, we need points, and that’s what it’s going to be. The kids know that. I think the defensive staff is really focused on the challenge. I think they’re going to put a good game plan together, so I believe we’re going to be OK.”
Legoria said the Rebels have shown four-man, six-man and five-man fronts and bring some pressure on defense.
“They’re going to pose a lot of challenges because they’re going to give us a lot of different looks,” he said. “In our run game, it’s going to be knowing your assignment depending on which front they’re in. They’re going to pose a lot of threats there.”
“I think we’re going to be able to have to throw the football,” Legoria continued. “I think that’s where they’re weakest at on defense, so I think we’re going to have a very good mix of run and pass, but I think we’re really going to have to lean on the passing game more …”
“It should be a very exciting game,” Legoria said. “They’re pretty good offensively. We’re pretty good offensively, so I expect a high-scoring affair.”
