Albany-Fisher Jace Alford, Nathan Besse

Hornets Jace Alford (1) and Nathan Besse (23) bring down a Fisher ball carrier to hold on fourth down.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Albany football team had a chance to hit the reset button following its loss to Springfield and did so in a big way in last week’s 58-0 win over Fisher.

Now the Hornets are looking to maintain that momentum hosting Riverdale at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.