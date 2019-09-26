Albany improved to 2-1 on the season after last week’s win over Springfield, but that doesn’t mean the Hornets don’t have some things to work on heading into Friday’s game at DeQuincy.
“We broke it all down, and I saw probably the best play that our offensive line has had all season across the board,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “I thought those guys did a great job, but as impressed as I was with their play, (I) was equally concerned with our play across the board on defense. There’s come things that we’ve got to clean up and there’s just too many times where we looked, not confused, but we were not doing what we’ve been coached to do. We put a lot of effort and time into making sure these guys understand the details about what we’re trying to do, and there were just too many times we weren’t following through with that.”
Albany rolled up 476 yards of total offense paced by the rushing efforts of quarterback J.J. Doherty (11 carries, 188 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Dae Dae Doherty (18-120, TD). J.J. Doherty also had touchdown passes of 45 yards to Avery Bergeron and 55 yards to Trey Yelverton.
Janis said the biggest part of the offensive effort is the team’s comprehension of the spread scheme the team switched to in the spring.
“I just saw an understanding of the run game,” Janis said. “If you looked at my play sheet, we have a lot of options of what we can do, but it’s all revolved around four different run plays, and the kids I think by keeping it simple like that, they’re really showing that they understand the concepts. The offensive linemen feel comfortable, and what’s best is when we go out there, I’ve got kids coming to me, whether it be the quarterback, the running back, offensive linemen, not only do they understand what we’re trying to accomplish, but they understand when we need to run the play, and they’re coming to me telling me, ‘Coach, we need to run this because it’s open.’ It’s not just that they want to run it because they like the play, but it is really open, and they see that, so that’s really nice to see those guys start to figure that out.
“They’re learning,” Janis continued. “We’ve put a lot of work in with it, and it’s one of those things where it shows just how much they’re buying into what we’re trying to do, and how much fun they’re having. It’s a fun system to run, and the kids are enjoying it. It’s easy to buy in when you’re having success like this.”
On the flip side, Albany surrendered 339 yards of total offense to Springfield, which is something that may come from losing middle linebacker Tyler Bates to a dislocated elbow in the jamboree.
“I know that where we were late in the summer in our expectations defensively, those included a couple of guys that are not out there right now,” Janis said. “Losing Tyler Bates is a big deal, and Justin Coats was doing an outstanding job all summer learning that outside linebacker position, and now he’s been put in a position where he’s got to step in play that middle linebacker, and maybe it could be a situation where we just maybe out too much on him. He is a sophomore trying to be the man in the middle there in this defense.”
Janis noted Coats leads the team in tackles with a parish high 43.
“Moving him to middle linebacker puts a need at the outside linebacker, and going into the season, we knew that linebacker depth was going to be an issue,” Janis said. “One of the reasons we moved from the 3-4 to the 4-3 is we’ve got three really good linebacker we feel can play, and we didn’t have to have that many of them on the field. Now we’re trying to just plug guys into that other spot and having a little bit of trouble with it.”
Albany looks to work out some of those kinks in Friday’s game at DeQuincy (1-2), which is coming off a 70-28 loss to South Beauregard.
Janis said DeQuincy’s offensive and defensive schemes are similar to the Hornets’. Quarterback Gunnar Gearen (41-70-5, 740 yds., 6 TDs) leads the offense, while Cooper Hext is the team’s leading receiver (22-353, 2 TDs), and Taije Ceasar (39-275, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher.
“They are very athletic team offensively,” Janis said. “They run the ball extremely well. They throw the ball efficiently.
“Their No. 4 (Hext) is our No. 7 (Rhett Wolfe),” Janis said. “They use him a lot like we use Rhett in the run game as well. He’s going to be a handful to contain. Their offense is very explosive.”
Janis is hopeful familiarity with some of DeQuincy’s offensive looks will help the Hornets, noting Albany practices with its first-team units going against each other in order to get a more accurate look at what they might see on Friday night.
“I don’t think we’ve played a team like us yet, so it’s an opportunity for our defense to go out and show that they understand what we’re trying to do,” Janis said. “It’s an offense they’ve seen a lot of.”
DeQuincy is giving up an average of 47 points per game, losing to Catholic-Pointe Coupee (46-22) in the season opener and defeating Lake Arthur 26-25 before last week’s game.
“They’ve given up a lot of rushing yards, but they’re very athletic in the secondary,” Janis said. “I see a defense that is slowly coming along even though they’ve had some difficulties, and I see a defense that probably is a lot like us. They’ve played nothing but wing-T and triple option teams, so they haven’t had the opportunity to play a spread team, and I’m sure they’re looking forward to finally getting away from smashmouth football and playing somebody that will spread them out in something that they’re used to seeing in practice.”
Janis said the Hornets will stop at Sulphur High, where former Walker coach Cecil Thomas is the head coach. They’ll eat and rest up there before heading to DeQuincy, where he’s hopeful the team can get on track.
“I’m excited to see our guys kind of step up,” Janis said. “We challenged them (earlier in the week) at film. We want to see those guys rise to the occasion because we know what we’re capable of. It’s just the attention to detail and that focus that we need to bring to be better.”
