ALBANY – Jewel Sumner comes into Friday’s District 8-3A game with Albany with a 1-5 record, and Hornets coach Mike Janis said that mark shouldn’t fool anybody considering who those losses have come to.
After the Cowboys opened the season with a 41-20 win over Pine before dropping games to Kentwood (30-27), St. Helena (26-20), St. Michael (18-7), Franklinton (62-27) and Loranger (14-13).
“They are battle-tested for sure,” Janis said. “Unfortunately, those battles have cost them a little bit in terms of injury, but they’re still a very explosive team, and they’re still very capable. Their record just doesn’t reflect that.”
Albany (4-2, 1-0), meanwhile, is coming off a 36-14 win over Bogalusa in which the defense put together another second-half shutout and held the Lumberjacks to 167 yards of total offense.
“Defense looked really good,” Janis said. “We did a great job in pursuit to the football. Even on their big plays, because that’s a very explosive team, there were some plays that could have been more explosive, but we did such a good job pursuing the ball and just managing our keys and our assignments that we were able to hold those to minimal gains.”
Janis credited defensive coordinator David Knight with putting together solid game plans and making adjustments to that plan.
“I think the speed of the game was a lot of a concern for me going into last week, just because of how talented that quarterback is from Bogalusa,” Janis said. “I think our guys needed an opportunity to really see that first-hand because they’re not going to get that in scout team at practice. Once we kind of got that speed of the game figured out and his speed, I thought we responded really well, and we played disciplined, smart football in the second half.”
Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty went 16-for-28 for 125 yards, an interception and a touchdown, while rushing for 101 yards and three TDs. Janis, who said running back/defensive back Dae Dae Doherty is questionable with an ankle injury, was also pleased with the Hornets’ fourth-down conversions but said there’s still room for improvement.
“Still not satisfied really with the offensive effort,” Janis said. “We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing whenever some people go down, we’ve got to be better, so we’re going get some guys rotating in on offense this week. We’ve just got to be better with the drops. I think we had four drops in the game and we missed a couple easy throws, so when you look at that, that’s six plays in a game where we threw 12 incomplete passes, so we get half of those back, and we’re in business.”
Janis said the Hornets’ passing game can also improve.
“We were able to throw the quick game a good bit, but we’ve got to get better in some aspects of our passing game and take advantage of some of those things, because there were things that we could have done Thursday night, but we didn’t whether it be lack of me calling it or lack of us just being good at it,” Janis said. “I know that some of those things were open, and we’ve got to do a better job at working on it this week in practice so that we can run it in a game.”
The Sumner offense is averaging 22.5 points per game, paced by Johnny Sims and Maleke Evans.
“As athletic and fast as Bogalusa’s quarterback was, Sumner possesses that skill set between three running backs,” Janis said. “They are extremely talented at the running back position and they have been now for a couple of years. That’s going to be a challenge for us. Their offensive linemen are very fast and agile and they do a great job getting out in space and making blocks.”
Janis said the Cowboys run a 3-3 stack defensively, which has some similarities to Bogalusa.
“They give you some cushion there on the outside, but they do a great job of getting to where they’re supposed to be when the ball is snapped,” Janis said. “That’s one consistency about them throughout the years that (Sumner coach) Ross (Currier) has been there is they’ve always played very good defense.”
The biggest key for the Hornets is getting off to a 2-0 start in league play.
“We’ve gotten two really good wins for our program here in back-to-back weeks,” Janis said. “It’s an opportunity for us to go on the road and prove that we can play away from Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium and we can go get a win against somebody in district on the road, because that right now is going to be a big obstacle for us. Just to get off to a 2-0 start, that’s what we talked about. There’s a lot of goals that this football team has, but all those goals become much more manageable and achievable starting 2-0.”
