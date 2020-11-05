ALBANY – If there’s a way to have something positive come out of a loss, the Albany football team may be experiencing that now, and it may be a sign of some growth for the group.
“After our last loss (to Pearl River), I was pretty disappointed in the first couple days of practice and how we just responded mentally,” Janis said with his team coming off a 28-14 loss to Sumner. “I think our kids were pretty disappointed in how that game went and maybe even caught off guard by how it went. I think they were expecting a different outcome before we played the game. The way we’ve responded this week is so much better, and we’ve had such positive attitudes.”
The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Southeastern’s Strawberry Stadium.
If there’s a sore spot for Janis, it’s the Hornets’ three turnovers against Sumner, which Janis said took advantage of good field position.
“I think our guys understand even though the score doesn’t resemble a very close football game, I think our kids understand minus a couple turnovers that game was very close and physically they played with those guys,” Janis said. “I think despite the loss we’ve got a little bit of confidence because our kids understand how good of a football team Jewel Sumner was and how well at times we played Friday night. The energy is good around here right now.”
Justin Coats led the Albany (3-2, 1-1) defense with 18 tackles, while Michael McCahill added 13 and Reece Wolfe and Shawn McSpadden each had 10.
“I saw a defense that continued to battle that responded when the field got condensed,” Janis said. “We had a couple big stands in the red zone, made a stand at the end of the game there, really challenged the kids to keep them out the end zone, they did that.”
Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty went 10-for-17 for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 93 yards and a touchdown.
“Offensively, I saw plays being made,” Janis said. “I know how much speed that team has defensively, and I saw J.J. show what potential he has and his ability to escape the pocket and to continue to look down field. We had a big third-down play where he rolls out to the left and reverses field and goes all the way back to the right and throws a bullet that he completes to Reece Wolfe – probably about 25 yards, which gives us a first down, and he happened to be a foot across the line of scrimmage when he threw it. That foot separates a tremendous play and display of athletic ability to a loss of down penalty. There’s some things that we’re still working on and things we’ve got to clean up, but I think the potential was on display Friday night.”
Loranger (1-4, 0-1) is coming off a 34-13 loss to John F. Kennedy, but Janis said his team can’t look at the Wolves’ record, pointing out Loranger had one win but defeated the Hornets at home in overtime two seasons ago. The Wolves defeated the Hornets 30-14 last season.
“I see a team that’s still building too and figuring things out,” Janis said. “You’re going to do that any time you’ve got some young talent on the field, but it’s also a team that has had our number for the last few years. They’re going to come in here and that coaching staff is going to have them coached up. They’re going to come Friday night at Southeastern when we play expecting to beat us because that’s what they’ve done every year. They are not to be taken lightly despite their record.”
Janis pointed to the Wolves’ schedule with losses to Salmen (41-7), Sumner (40-0) and Kennedy.
“Their losses have come to some really solid football teams, so we’ve got to come out there with a tremendous amount of respect, which they deserve after what’s happened the last few years, and we’ve got to play our tails off,” Janis said.
The Loranger offense is paced by running back Bryce Vick.
“They make wrinkles and adjustments week-to-week in trying to figure out the best path to success, but I think the best thing they do is their ability to run the football downhill,” Janis said. “They’ve still got a running back who’s got some experience back there and is a very capable runner. He’s got a good burst and explosiveness. If he gets some blocks, he’s tough to deal with.”
Janis also has an idea of what’s coming from the Wolves on defense based on past experience.
“You go back and watch the last couple of years since I’ve been here and defensively it’s the same,” Janis said. “They’re very well coached. They like to bring edge pressure, which is something that we’ve had to deal with the last few weeks, and they do a very good job at it. Those guys understand the scheme and they’re going to be sound and they’re going to play fundamental football. When they bring that pressure, the rest of the guys find themselves in position to make plays. We’ve got to look at some things we did last year and some things we’ve had success with and some things other team have had success with and try to make that work.”
