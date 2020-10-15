ALBANY – One might think the main objective for the Albany football team is to get to 3-0, but that’s not necessarily the case as the Hornets head into Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Pearl River.
“I could see how people would see it that way from the outside because we’re 2-0, and that is really nice to be 2-0, but from the inside, I think everybody’s well aware inside of this program that we haven’t played two complete games yet, and that’s where our focus is,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “We want to come out on Friday night, and we want to put together an entire game on both sides of the ball.”
After missing out on some scoring opportunities in the first half last week, the Hornets scored on four straight possessions in the second half while DeQuincy scored on three of four drives.
Albany led 38-20 with 1:20 to play, but DeQuincy returned the ball to the Hornet 29 on the ensuing kickoff, setting up a touchdown pass from Gunnar Gearen to Gabe Johnston for the final margin on the next play.
“The kid made a really good throw, and the receiver made an even better catch,” Janis said of the play. “That’s a one-play drive that happens on the back end of a long kickoff return. That’s something that when you’re in that situation, you just took an 18-point lead, a minute-and-a-half left to go in the game, we get a good kickoff right there, and that probably erases all the momentum, but when they get that kickoff return, then they’re coming out and they think they still have a chance. Hats off to them. They made a really good play, but we have to be better in those situations being able to finish out the game.”
Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty went 11-for-27 for 226 yards, while Reece Wolfe had four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Doherty also had 137 yards rushing with a pair of TDs.
“I still think after watching the film, we left a lot of points … in the first half,” Janis said. “Some of that’s from drops, and some of that’s just missing assignments, but those guys showed what they’re capable of in the second half. I was really proud of the effort they displayed and the ability to make plays. As we continue to develop that part of our game plan, when you’ve got a quarterback like J.J. who’s able to be elusive, his ability to be able to communicate with those receivers down the field, that’s not something where anybody’s yelling at them what to do. That comes from right here on this practice field. We keep working on that, and we’re only going to get better at it. So far, that’s something we’ve improved vastly on from last season.”
The Hornets travel to face Pearl River, which is coming off a 34-7 win over Springfield. The Rebels’ Brian Jenkins rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs, while Brayden Bond added five carries for 103 yards and a TD. Pearl River quarterback Austin Wadsworth was 10-for-15 for 164 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re a very solid team,” Janis said. “They’ve got some talented guys. They’ve got a big, sophomore quarterback with a big arm. They like to throw the ball around a lot more than any Pearl River team in recent memory. The running back possesses really good speed, and they’ve got their wildcat package with that kid coming in. He’s proved to be very dangerous.”
Janis said the Rebels base out of a 4-3 scheme on defense.
“Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure,” Janis said. “They’re going to really try to contain J.J. in the pocket and keep him from hurting them down the field. I think when you look at what we’ve done in the first two games kind of plays into how they play defense, so we need to make sure that the adjustments we’re making offensively are good and our kids understand it and they’re ready to go.”
“They’re a bend, but don’t break defense,” Janis continued. “They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and on the run game. They like to play games in their blitz packages and they’re going to commit six or seven to the box and force you to beat them in the air. The way they play, they don’t like to get beat deep, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re able to take advantage of the scheme they’re running with the guys that we are and make sure our receivers are doing a good job bringing the ball in and try to find a way to get the run game started a little earlier this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.