The way Albany football coach John Legoria sees it, there’s no time like the first week of the season for the Hornets to start a win streak.
After all, every win means something when it comes to the playoff power point system.
“Week one is big for everybody,” said Legoria, whose team travels to face Independence at 7 p.m. Friday. “Like I told the team … you win week one, you’ve got a good start on the power ratings. If you lose week one, it seems like you’re always trying to catch up.”
The Hornets are coming off a 14-6 win over Sophie B. Wright in last week’s jamboree. Time ran out after the Warriors drove inside the Hornet 5 to seal the win.
Antonio Lopinto had a pair of touchdowns for the Hornets, and Legoria said there were some positives.
“I thought the offensive line played as good as you can expect … with no scrimmage,” he said. “We blocked a couple of plays wrong, had a couple of guys going the wrong direction, but all in all, I was real pleased with the offensive line play. We were sufficient. The three running backs (Lopinto, Jon Duhe and Walker Poe) all had some positive yards and some good runs. We were 3-for-3 in the passing game, so I thought we were real sufficient in our offense and running the base plays, and that’s what I was focusing on.”
The offensive line is a question mark for the Hornets coming into the season, but Legoria said the Hornets have something to build on after the group’s effort in the scrimmage.
“They (Sophie B. Wright) blitzed a lot, which was what we needed to see,” Legoria said. “We handled it, for the most part. I think they only really got through two times – one on a run and one on a pass – and the pass was because one of our guards went the wrong way, so the protection wasn’t there. I was real pleased with them. For them to come out and learn a whole new offense … We don’t do a lot of blitzing in practice, so for us to see that in a jamboree, that was huge for us.”
Legoria said the Hornet defense played well but the group ‘lost some focus’ in the second half.
“I think this is going to be a real big test because I think they’re going to run right at us,” Legoria said of Independence, which defeated Varnado 12-6 in the Albany Jamboree last week. “They’re offensive line is huge, so we don’t match up well there, so I fully expect them to try to come out and run the football and come right at us. We’re just going to have to play better up front.”
Legoria said there are some similarities between the teams, with Independence running a double-wing, while Albany bases out of the wing-T. Additionally, former Albany coach David Knight is on the Independence coaching staff.
“I would imagine practice-wise, it’s been pretty easy for both teams, but it’s going to be difficult because in a jamboree, you don’t run a lot of plays, so there’s not a lot on film, so what do you really prepare for – five plays?,” Legoria said. “You know they’re going to throw more at us than what I’ve seen, and of course we’re going to throw more at them than what they’ve seen. It’s going to be who can make the adjustments and at halftime is probably going to come out on top.”
Legoria said conditioning and depth will also be factors especially in the second half.
“They’re very similar to what we do,” he said of the Independence defense. “They play a lot of base defense. They’re big up front when they have their big guys in. Their secondary is pretty good. We’re going to have to be able to come out and throw the football on them. It’s going to be tough to run it because those big guys take up a lot of space. It’s hard to move a 340-pound guy when you’re trying to trap him. You may hit him, but you ain’t moving him. We’re going to have to speed it up and get those big guys kind of tired and get them out of the game and then work our trap game.”
