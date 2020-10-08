ALBANY – After missing out on a few scoring opportunities in the first half of against DeQuincy, Albany made sure it didn’t happen in the second.
That was a good thing for the Hornets, who scored on four straight possessions in the second half while the Tigers scored on three of their final four drives as Albany picked up a 38-28 win on Wednesday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium
“We’ve got a talented football team, and that’s now two games where we’ve kind of come out sluggish, and we’ve got to figure out what’s causing that and we’ve got to get the ball rolling,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “I know what we’re capable of, but I told them it doesn’t matter if I know it, and it doesn’t matter how much I tell them. If they don’t believe it, it’s just words, and those guys responded to that challenge in the second half. They did a great job.”
Albany (2-0) led 12-6 at halftime, forced a DeQuincy punt on the first drive of the second half and had a first-and-goal at the DHS 2 before Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty lost a fumble on fourth down to end the drive.
The Hornets forced a punt and took over at the DeQuincy 34, where Doherty hit Reece Wolfe on a 34-yard TD pass on fourth down to start Albany’s scoring wave and push the lead to 18-6.
“I think the more we plays we put in, the more that we develop,” said Wolfe, who finished with four catches for 112 yards and two TDs. “We’re just building a lot of chemistry. On the field, we see things, we tell the coach and he lets us put it in. We’ve just got to execute it when we put it in.”
DeQuincy answered with an 11-play, 73-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Taije Ceasar to cut the lead to 18-13. The big play was a 36-yard pass from Gunnar Gearen to Gabe Johnston to the Albany 3.
A nice return by Wolfe on the ensuing kickoff set Albany up at the DeQuincy 44. Five plays later, Doherty found Wolfe for 26 yards to the DeQuincy 9, setting up Doherty’s 8-yard TD pass to Michael McCahill on fourth down, helping push the lead to 25-13.
“We’ve got a very special player (Doherty) that we feel like on any given down, he can make plays, and when you’ve got somebody like that, we’ve got to figure out the best way to use him in those situations,” Janis said. “We had a lot of opportunities on fourth down tonight to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. We’ll carry that over into our coming weeks and make sure we’re doing the best thing we can do on fourth down. We have the talent to be a four-down team. We’ve got to make people respect us in that regard.”
DeQuincy returned the kickoff to the Albany 49 and scored four plays later on Ceasar’s 8-yard TD run, making the score 25-20.
“I thought we did a good job on kick return, but we gave up way too many yards on the kickoff a couple of times, and when you’re kicking off as much as we did, we’ve got to be better at that,” Janis said. “That unit is on the field a lot through the course of a game now over two games. We’ve got to make sure that’s one of our most productive units, and it wasn’t tonight. Same goes with the extra point. We’ve now had an opportunity to go for one or go for two, and the conversion rate is not looking very good right now, so we’ve got to make sure that what we’re doing in those situations helps us. We left four points on the board tonight, and when you come down to the end of the game, you’re looking at up by 10 instead of up by 14, and when it comes down to the end and the other team’s scoring, that’s a big deal.”
DeQuincy attempted an onside kick, which the Hornets recovered at their own 43 to set up another score.
Tyrese Wilson broke a 19-yard run, Doherty had a 14-yard keeper and found Seth Galyean for 17 yards to set up Doherty’s 1-yard TD run for a 31-20 advantage.
“We just kept working and believing,” said Doherty, who went 11-for-27 for 226 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. “We know what we can do. We were just beating ourselves mentally.”
DeQuincy turned the ball over on downs at its own 30, setting up Wilson’s 1-yard TD run and a 38-20 lead with 1:46 to play.
The Tigers returned the kickoff to the Albany 29, where Gearen and Johnston hooked up on the final TD of the night on the next play.
Ceasar’s run on the two-point conversion capped the scoring with 1:25 to play.
As high-scoring as the second half was, the first was a different story.
Antonio Lopinto sacked Gearen on the first play of the second quarter, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Lane Eyster at the Albany 23.
Three plays later, Doherty connected with Galyean on what appeared to be a 54-yard touchdown pass, but Galyean lost the ball in the end zone, and DeQuincy recovered.
“I was down here,” Janis said of the play. “I wasn’t there to make the call. The official had a much better view from me, but so did everybody standing on the fence, and they were yelling that he was in, so I started yelling that he was in, but like I said, I didn’t have a good view of it. It’s just a play where he (Galyean) let his guard down, and he’s going to learn a lesson from it. You’ve got to sprint until you touch that goal post, and you come back and you hand the ball to the official. He just let off the gas, and the guy caught up with him.”
McCahill intercepted Gearen to end DeQuincy’s next drive, setting up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Doherty to Reece Wolfe two plays later, giving the Hornets a 12-6 lead.
“It’s just communicating on where he wants the deep ball and where he wants any of his (passes),” Doherty said of the chemistry between he and Wolfe. “It was there.”
Albany forced a punt on the next DeQuincy drive and a bad snap on the play resulted in a punt that netted (-6) yards, setting the Hornets up at the DeQuincy 34.
The Hornets came up empty, turning the ball over on downs at the DeQuincy 31 when a throw from Doherty went off Wolfe’s hands in the end zone on fourth down.
Albany forced another punt and drove to the DeQuincy 37 before turning the ball over on downs again just before halftime.
The Hornets got rolling on their first drive, going 56 yards in seven plays. Doherty hit Wilson for 18 yards, and Doherty’s 18-yard scramble on fourth-and-7 set up his 15-yard TD run on the next play for a 6-0 lead.
DeQuincy answered following a kickoff return to the Albany 37 as Gearen hit Ceasar on a 9-yard pass on fourth-and-5 at the Hornet 32 to keep the drive going.
Three plays later, Gearen and Johnston connected on a 7-yard TD pass to tie the game at 6-6.
“We had some guys there in the first half we just missed on and made some adjustments for the second half, and the kids came out and responded,” Mike Janis said. “I think more than anything, they responded mentally and just kind of came together and played as a team.”
ALBANY 38, DeQUINCY 28
Score By Quarters
DeQuincy 6 0 7 15 -- 28
Albany 6 6 6 20 -- 38
Scoring Summary
AHS – J.J. Doherty 15 run (kick failed)
DHS – Gabe Johnston 7 pass from Gunnar Gearen (pass failed)
AHS – Reece Wolfe 38 pass from J.J. Doherty (pass failed)
AHS – Wolfe 34 pass from Doherty (pass failed)
DHS – Taije Ceasar 1 run (Hadley Cooley kick)
AHS – Michael McCahill 8 pass from Doherty (Caleb Barksdale kick)
DHS – Ceasar 8 run (Cooley kick)
AHS – Doherty 1 run (pass failed)
AHS – Tyrese Wilson 1 run (Barksdale kick)
DHS – Johnston 23 pass from Gearen (Ceasar run)
DHS AHS
First Downs 12 17
Rushes-Yards 30-108 32-184
Passing Yards 170 226
A-C-I 11-26-1 11-27-0
Punts-Avg. 4-18.25 1-31
Fumbles-Yards 5-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 9-65 3-25
