All Albany needed was a chance to hit the re-set button and a big play.
The Hornets got both to get rolling after a slow start in Thursday’s scrimmage at Pine.
With the Hornets facing a third-and-29 situation after a holding penalty, quarterback J.J. Doherty connected with Trey Yelverton for a 35-yard gain and a first down to keep the drive going.
“Big plays like that help, but it was the moment that helped the most,” Albany coach Mike Janis said after the Hornets scored the scrimmage’s only varsity touchdown in the second scripted portion of the scrimmage featuring first-teamers. “We talked to them, tried to get them to settle down, and then for them to respond like that and understand that this is not something that they’re doing to us, it’s something that we’re causing on our own. It just gave them a little bit of boost of confidence and (got them) settled down and relaxed.”
The big play came after the Hornets couldn’t get anything going offensively in their first 15 plays of the scrimmage.
Doherty hit two straight completions after the completion to Yelverton but the drive ended with an interception. The Hornets, however, were able to maintain possession because they had four plays left in their 10-play possession.
Doherty hit Michael McCahill for 32 yards and had rushes of 16 and 13 yards, setting up a 3-yard TD run by Dae Dae Doherty.
Albany was unable to get going in its first 12-pay series, and it continued for the Hornets’ next three plays.
“The first drive was pretty rough,” Janis said. “We were just out of sync. It’s kind of disappointing, but I understand some of those issues. We were pretty rushed to get started, not on Pine’s account, but it just felt rushed because we were late getting there and didn’t get to really warm up the way we wanted to, but you can’t make those excuses. We just went out and didn’t execute.”
Janis said things changed when he and his coaching staff huddled the team up for a pep talk.
“We talked about it – kind of explained to the guys what our expectations are and that at that time meeting them,” Janis said.
Janis praised the Hornet defense, which he said also settled down after keeping the Raiders out of the end zone on their first possession.
“It really was a whole host on the defensive effort,” Janis said. “Even when it looked like they had a big play, our safeties were able to come down, and we had the pursuit to come down and we had the pursuit to come down and keep it to about a three-or four-yard gain. I thought we did a good job just getting to the football.”
Janis said that’s a sign the team’s defense is growing.
“Our defense has really seen nothing but the passing game,” Janis said. “They haven’t been tested with a power run game yet. To show up against Pine, who is wing-T and really have to figure out how to play against that was good for us. We needed to see those looks, and we needed to make that adjustment defensively. I thought our guys responded really well.”
The scrimmage also featured a 12-minute quarter in which the Hornets missed a 39-yard field goal wide right. Pine got into the red zone but got backed up by an offensive pass interference call.
“We needed to go play somebody else,” Janis said. “We needed to get these mistakes on film so we can coach them up and make sure they don’t happen again. It was nice to see execute. It was nice to see our offense execute in the way that we want to pushing the tempo like that, because they experienced first-hand what that does to a defense. That really helps the buy-in as well. They love when we pick it up and go fast. They got to see how that effects the defense and how effective we can be as an offense.”
