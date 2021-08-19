ALBANY -- The Albany football program isn’t facing its originally scheduled opponent, but Hornets coach David Knight is just happy to be getting a scrimmage in based on the current state of his team.
The Hornets were scheduled to face Live Oak, but that fell through, with Albany dealing with injuries and ‘eight or nine guys’ in COVID quarantine.
“I made the call on my own,” Knight said, noting the Hornets have 44 players on the roster but have been practicing with between 28 and 34 players per day recently. “I didn’t feel it was in the best interest of my football team and my boys to go play Live Oak. They’ve got over 100 kids, and we’ve got 40. They can run ones out, twos out and threes out, and we just don’t have the numbers to compete with that.”
Instead, Albany will travel to face Fontainebleau at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“They’re kind beat up as well, and they are a 5A school, but their numbers are down this year and they have some key injuries and they have some guys out with COVID too,” Knight said, noting other teams have canceled scrimmages. “Where we have six or seven starters, they have six or seven starters. We have a lot of fill-ins, so it’s kind of a glorified JV game with some starters sprinkled in on both sides, and I knew Live Oak wasn’t going to want to do that. They were going to want to get their guys work because they’re a 5A playoff team. They’re a high-ranked playoff team. They’re moving in that direction, and we’re trying to get a bunch of young guys some work.”
Knight said Thursday’s scrimmage will be ‘very controlled’.
“Nothing glamourous,” he said. “It’s going to be on their practice field. We’ll finish at dark. We’re just going to go an hour and a half or so at the most. We’re going to go just a few plays. It’s not going to be a running clock. Coaches are going to be on the field. It’s just going to be an old-timey scrimmage to get both teams some work.”
He said the goals heading into the scrimmage aren’t complicated.
“Offensively, we hope to just make the block, get where you’ve got to get. The rest will take care of itself,” Knight said. “If we do the little things right, the big things will take care of themselves.”
On defense, the Hornets will be without middle linebacker Antonio Lopinto, who was injured in an auto accident. Knight said the focus there will be simple as well.
“Defensively, we just want to be physical,” Knight said. “We want to be in the right place, and we want to be able to make tackles. In the past, we haven’t been able to tackle really well. You can’t do a lot of hit drills because you don’t have enough bodies to hit on too much. It’s kind of a (tough) situation trying to teach tackling when you don’t tackle and you don’t go live because you don’t have enough bodies to go live.”
Knight said there should be some familiarity for his team as Fontainebleau is running the same flexbone offense Albany will be running this season.
“The week hasn’t been real bad for preparation,” Knight said. “We go against ourselves once in a while, so we know a little bit about how to stop our own defense. They’re going to be the same way. They’re going to know how to stop their offense. The big thing is just with option football, it’s assignment football, and when you get tired, you get lazy and people bust big things. It’s a chess game as to who’s going to get tired and lazy because we’ll all start off doing what we’re supposed to, but as the game wears on, your mind wanders. I have preached that since I got the job that since I got the job that you’ve got to get in shape. Your mind can’t wander. You’ve got to be good on the last play.”
