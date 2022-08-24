Normally at this point the preseason, football teams have at least one scrimmage under their belt, but that’s not the case for Albany and first-year head coach John Legoria.
Thursday’s Albany Jamboree will be the Hornets’ first test against outside competition after last week’s scrimmage with Loranger was cancelled because of COVID.
Albany will face Sophie B. Wright in the final contest of the jamboree, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Walker with Varnado taking on Independence. Springfield meets Grace King in the second game.
“We’re ready to go,” Legoria said. “We’ve got most of our kids back from COVID. The kids are very excited because they missed the scrimmage. The kids just want to play. We don’t know what to expect because it’s the first time.”
Heading into the jamboree, Legoria said he and his staff are focused on the play of the offensive and defensive lines.
“I want to see if our offensive line is going to block the right people and see different fronts and guys that are just bigger than us and faster than us and see if we can use the proper footwork,” Legoria said. “I just want to see us compete and get something on film other than us filming practice. That’s the beauty of a scrimmage. You get that extra film work in and coach your guys and tell them what they’re doing wrong in certain situations and certain plays, and we missed on that. That puts us behind the 8-ball to start the season, so this is going to be huge for us.”
“When you go against your second-teamers at practice, you really don’t know how good you are,” Legoria continued. “You may think you’re good and then find out we might not be that good. That’s what we need to see – who’s going to show up and do the right things?”
Legoria said the Hornets lack depth on the line on both sides of the ball heading into the jamboree.
“If those guys can … on Thursday, play two quarters of football and have something left in the tank, I think I’ll come out of there feeling pretty good,” Legoria said.
Legoria said fullback/defensive end Antonio Lopinto will be limited by a hamstring injury heading into the scrimmage. He also said the Hornets will keep things basic against Sophie B. Wright.
“Going vanilla against a good team, who knows how we’re going to look,” Legoria said. “That’s what I’m looking at right now – can we block those base plays? Our offense is based off of base plays … so if we can block those base plays, then I think we’re going to be pretty successful.”
He's also expecting a solid test from Sophie B. Wright.
“They seem like this is the best club they’ve had in a long time – maybe in the school’s history,” Legoria said. “We’re going to get our oil checked, so to speak, and we’re going to get a very good test. I think we’re going to find out where we stand athletically because they’re big, and they’re fast, so it’s going to be a very good test. We need that early on, especially when it doesn’t count.”
“I’m excited,” Legoria continued. “It’s my first one under the lights. The kids are fired up. I’m fired up. I’m just ready to go. I wish we could play right now. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to be excited about being out there, and I’m going to be excited to be the head coach at Albany High School.”
