Albany-Fontainebleau scrimmage Jace Alford, Jon Duhe

The Hornets' Jace Alford (1) and Jon Duhe (11) tackle a Fontainebleau receiver during the Hornets' spring scrimmage.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Normally at this point the preseason, football teams have at least one scrimmage under their belt, but that’s not the case for Albany and first-year head coach John Legoria.

Thursday’s Albany Jamboree will be the Hornets’ first test against outside competition after last week’s scrimmage with Loranger was cancelled because of COVID.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses facing Sophie B. Wright in the Albany Jamboree at Walker on Thursday,

