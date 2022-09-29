Albany-Riverdale Jon Duhe

Albany's Jon Duhe works his way through traffic during Thursday's game against Riverdale.

ALBANY – Going into the game with Riverdale, Albany football coach John Legoria figured the teams might go score-for-score, and in the first half, that’s exactly what happened.

The second half was something different, as the Hornets leaned on their run game to pull away for a 44-28 win Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.

Albany's Antonio Lopinto and Jon Duhe discuss the Hornets' win over Riverdale.
Albany-Riverdale Antonio Lopinto

Antonio Lopinto breaks a 41-yard touchdown run late in Thursday's game with Riverdale.

