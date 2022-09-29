ALBANY – Going into the game with Riverdale, Albany football coach John Legoria figured the teams might go score-for-score, and in the first half, that’s exactly what happened.
The second half was something different, as the Hornets leaned on their run game to pull away for a 44-28 win Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a gut-check,” Legoria said after the Hornets moved to 3-2 behind a 172-yard, four touchdown rushing effort from Antonio Lopinto. “Our kids came out and just played one whale of a game. We only punt the ball once. We’ve only punted one time in the last two weeks. The defense really came out and stopped the run, which is what we’ve been working on. I thought we made some changes there, and the defensive staff did a great job on stopping the run for the most part.”
The score was tied 14-14 at halftime after Albany used a quick kick, allowing the Rebels to move to the Hornet 15 in nine plays, connecting on a 31-yard halfback pass from Dax Boesch to Zack Brown on fourth-and-10.
Two plays later, Albany’s Kane Tullos blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt from Riverdale’s Bryan Borjas, sealing the tie score on the final play of the first half.
“That was huge,” Legoria said of the block. “They make a big fourth down and long pass to get in field goal range. One of those plays where we had great coverage, and the ball just finds them. Great play by the defense.”
Albany got the ball to start the second half and put together a 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive following a personal foul to take the lead for good.
Aidan Casteel hit Jon Duhe on a 38-yard pass to the Riverdale 34 on the third play of the drive, Lopinto had two runs totaling 27 yards to get Albany to the Rebel 7 before a personal foul against the Hornets.
On third-and-16, Casteel scrambled, avoided a sack, and hit Paul Bordelon for a gain to the Rebel 4.
“In the spring especially, we were more of a more run-dominated team,” Duhe said after finishing with eight rushes for 51 yards and four catches for 88 yards. “Actually Antonio wasn’t even (here). It was great to get him back this summer, and Coach Legoria understood that we had to also have a passing portion to the team. With Aidan, he’s got to be the best quarterback to come through here, and they’ve had good names, so that’s saying something. You saw him, he scrambled (through) four tackles and PJ (Bordelon) caught one. I’m proud of PJ.”
“Coming off the Springfield game, we had a lot of missed catches and interceptions, and I think that’s something that we really focused on,” Duhe continued.
Casteel went 8-for-12 for 123 yards as the Hornets attempted just four passes in the second half, completing one for 38 yards.
The Hornets went for it on fourth down, with an offsides call against the Rebels moving the ball to the 2, where Lopinto punched it in for the touchdown. Casteel hit Zaden Tullos on the two-point pass, giving Albany a 22-14 lead with 6:48 to play in the third quarter.
“It as either we get the touchdown or we don’t get anything at all, and I love getting touchdowns,” Lopinto said with a smile. “I have to shout out to my offensive line because they gave a great push at the end, so once I got in there and I needed a little a push, them and Jon Duhe are just right there when I need them.”
Albany forced a punt and took over at the Rebel 46, where Lopinto took over, carrying three straight times for 40 yards, setting up a 5-yard run by Duhe around the left side for a touchdown. Lopinto’s two-point run pushed the lead to 30-14 with 3:02 to play in the third quarter.
“(It was) wide open,” Duhe said of the touchdown run. “I kind of wished we could have run it and let me get some more yards on that, but that’s OK. (Lopinto) deserved the touchdown more than me, so I’ll be grateful for it.”
Said Lopinto of the drive: “We ran that play, and they couldn’t stop it, so we just kept running it. You see they can’t tackle – they don’t like going high. They don’t like going low, so I just keep trucking, and I let my boy Jon Duhe get his touchdown …”
The Rebels responded with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Boesch’s 12-yard touchdown run. Riverside was hit with a delay of game penalty before the two-point try, and the pass was incomplete, cutting the lead to 30-20 with 9:14 to play in the game.
Albany’s next drive was aided by a pair of personal foul calls, the second of which moved the ball to the Rebel 11 after a 15-yard run by Duhe. Three plays later, Lopinto bulled his way for the score from three yards out. The two-point pass failed, but Albany led 36-20 with 6:22 to play.
“Like I’ve been telling you all year, when we can do all phases, run and pass, we’re a pretty good offensive team,” Legoria said. “If our defense can step up to the challenges, we’re going to be a hard team to beat no matter who we’re going to play.”
Riverdale responded with a scoring drive that was aided by defensive holding and roughing the passer calls against the Hornets. A 23-yard pass from Lance Simmons to Byron Perrilliat moved the ball to the Albany 19. Three plays later, Simmons hit Brown for a touchdown from the same spot, and Simmons carried for the two-point play, cutting the lead to 36-28 with 3:32 to play.
“We’re still making some crazy penalties – big penalties in big situations to get off the field,” Legoria said. “I know my defensive coaches are upset and they’re doing the best they can. It’s just one or two plays that keeps their drives going and keeps these games close, so if we can get better and get off on third downs and fourth downs and get the ball back to our offense, I feel confident in what we’re doing.”
Albany recovered an onside kick at the Riverdale 49, and three plays later, Lopinto busted a 41-yard touchdown run.
“Actually, we just had a lead for Jon, and he took the guy out, and I just did my thing, and then we got a touchdown,” Lopinto said of the run. “It’s really simple. The line did a great job as well. Seal the backside, and then we just score. It’s easy.”
Casteel connected with Seth Hoffman-Olmo on the two-point pass after a bad snap on the PAT kick attempt for the final margin with 1:36 to play.
Austin McSpadden sacked Simmons on fourth down, allowing the Hornets to run out the clock.
The tight first half began after the Hornets forced a punt on the opening series. Lopinto picked up 8 yards on fourth-and-1 at the Rebel 34. After a personal foul against the Hornets, Casteel connected with Duhe on passes of 21 and 28 yards to the Rebel 11, setting up Casteel’s 1-yard touchdown run three plays later. The PAT failed, giving the Hornets a 6-0 lead.
Riverdale responded with a 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive, converting on fourth-and-2 and getting a 15-yard pass on third-and-5 to keep the drive going.
Simmons hit B’jon Lee on a 38-yard pass, setting up Rida Ghazzali’s 1-yard keeper on the first play of the second quarter, and Borjas hit the PAT, putting the Rebels ahead 7-6.
The Rebels went 6-for-8 for 169 yards passing in the first half and finished 10-for-21 for 224 yards for the game while rushing for 123 yards.
Albany responded with a quick seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive, capped by Lopinto’s 10-yard touchdown run and a two-point pass from Casteel to Duhe, giving the Hornets a 14-7 lead.
The Rebels came back with a nine-play 69-yard scoring drive, with Simmons hitting Brown for 32 yards on fourth down after Albany’s Karson Domiano appeared to have an interception but bobbled the ball, allowing Brown to come down with the catch at the Hornet 27.
Two plays later, after a holding call against the Rebels, Simmons and Lee connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass, knotting the score at 14-14 with 5:43 to play in the first half.
“The coverages were there,” Legoria said. “We’re there. We’re right there. It was just one of those nights where the ball wouldn’t just fall, but they did a good job in the passing game. We did what I said – stop the run and make them pass. That’s what we did. I’m so proud of my guys tonight. They played their hearts out tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.