AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 Tabias McGee, Jayden Lapine

Tabias McGee (3) turns the corner before Albany's Jayden Lapine (22) makes the tackle.

SPRINGFIELD – The Albany football team didn’t leave any doubt about the winner of the latest chapter in the Battle of I-12.

The Hornets scored on their first play of the game and got a pair of key fourth-down stops along the way, pulling away for a 34-6 win over Springfield on Thursday at Springfield.

Albany's Zaden Tullos and Ethan Hebert discuss the Hornets' 34-6 win over Springfield in the Battle of I-12.
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 Zaden Tullos, Tabias Magee

Albany WR Zaden Tullos (3) makes the catch over the back of Springfield's Tabias McGee (3). Tullos scored on the play, which was the Hornets' first of the game.
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 Jamarcus Jackson, Seth Spiers

Hornet Jamarcus Jackson (15) carries the ball for a first down while being chased by Springfield's Seth Spiers (61).
AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 Ja'toris Buggage

Springfield's Ja'toris Buggage (20) cuts up the field late in Thursday's game against Albany.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.