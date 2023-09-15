SPRINGFIELD – The Albany football team didn’t leave any doubt about the winner of the latest chapter in the Battle of I-12.
The Hornets scored on their first play of the game and got a pair of key fourth-down stops along the way, pulling away for a 34-6 win over Springfield on Thursday at Springfield.
When the game ended, Albany coach John Legoria said his team was prepared for the game thanks in part to its schedule, which includes a loss to Northlake Christian last week.
“There’s some pros and cons about playing good, physical teams,” he said after the Hornets moved to 2-1. “It prepares you, but you might get banged up, so I think tonight we were just the more physical team because we played more physical opponents up until this stage. Springfield’s a very good ball club, and they’re going to get a lot of wins, and they’re going to learn from this. I fully expect them to win a lot of ball games. I just think we played the better opponents, and we were a little bit more prepared for tonight.”
Meanwhile, Springfield coach Ryan Serpas mulled missed opportunities as the Bulldogs dropped to 2-1.
“Unfortunately, we’ll have to go look at it and try to figure out what we can do to be better and be able to put more points up and be able to stop them from putting 30 points up like they did tonight,” Serpas said. “They’re a great team. They’re a solid 3A team. They’re bigger than us, and their numbers just showed and wore us out a little bit.”
After forcing a Springfield punt to open the game, the Hornets took over at their own 36, where quarterback Aidan Casteel rolled left and fired down field to Zaden Tullos, who went up with Springfield defensive back Tabias McGee and came down with the ball before finding his way to the end zone for a touchdown.
“I was actually throwing to a different guy,” said Casteel, who went 8-for-9 for 151 yards and two touchdowns passing. “Zaden went and made an outstanding play on the ball, and he just took it to the house.”
“At first, I thought the ball was going to go to Jonah Grob, so I was turned around, and then I see Aidan throw the ball, and it was just right there for me to get it, so I got it and just took it to the house,” said Tullos, who had three catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Said Serpas of the play: “Their first touchdown is an offensive play that we’ve drawn up and looked at, I have double covered. We have two guys there, and their guy goes over our guy and takes the ball away and goes in for a touchdown. It was everything we’ve done and prepared for, we were ready for, but you’ve got to be able to make plays, especially in a game like this.”
The Hornets missed the PAT but led 6-0 with 9:56 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts before Springfield’s Corey Pittman returned one to the Hornet 45, setting up a seven-play scoring drive for the Bulldogs.
Luke Husser hit Peyton Gibbens on a 17-yard pass to the Hornet 22 following a penalty on the Bulldogs, and Ja’toris Buggage had two carries totaling 19 yards before Nick Fletcher carried for a 3-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs were unable to convert on the two-point run, tying the score at 6-6 with 1:36 left in the first quarter.
Buggage finished with 138 yards on 21 carries, while Fletcher had six carries for 16 yards.
On the second play of the ensuing Albany drive, Jamarcus Jackson took a pitch over the left side and out-raced the defense for a 54-yard touchdown run, putting the Hornets ahead 12-6 with 35.6 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I’ve been saying it, we’ve got to put the ball in his hands a lot more because he’s a special player,” Legoria said of Jackson, who rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. “We finally got him more involved in the offense and he really came through tonight.”
After a Springfield punt, Jackson lost a fumble at the Hornet 17.
The drive came up empty for Springfield as Husser fired incomplete to Gibbens in the end zone on fourth down, with Tullos getting a break-up, after the first three plays on the drive lost a yard.
“We were just all locked in, listening to everybody and we were communicating,” Albany linebacker Ethan Hebert said of getting the stop. “We get the stop and let our offense come back on and put some more points on the board.”
“That was huge right there,” Legoria said of the stop. “If they score there, this might be a whole different ball game, but our defense just stiffened right there. It’s just a great overall win for us in all aspects of the game tonight. When you win all aspects, you generally come out with a victory.”
Albany followed with a 15-play scoring drive, with Casteel hitting Jace Alford on a 40-yard pass to the Bulldog 35 on third-and-15 from the Hornet 25.
Casteel connected with Parker Westmoreland for 10 yards on third-and-8 to from the Bulldog 33 to keep the drive going. After a block in the back against the Hornets, Casteel hit Jonah Grob for 13 yards to the Bulldog 6 on second down.
Two runs by Jackson lost a yard before the Hornets got to the line quickly, and Casteel fired to the back of the end zone to Tullos for a 7-yard touchdown with 3.1 seconds left in the first half. Casteel hit Grob on the two-point pass, giving the Hornets a 20-6 lead at halftime.
“When we called timeout, we called two plays at the same time so we could get them in, and truthfully, Zaden Tullos called the touchdown pass,” Legoria said. “He said, ‘Coach, I can beat him on the slant’, and we said, ‘Well, if we don’t score on the run, then that’s the play we’re going to run.’ He ran it and beat him. Of course, Aidan made a great throw.
“That was a player decision. That wasn’t a coaching call there, to be honest with you,” Legoria said with a laugh. “It was a huge score right there before the half. I think it took a lot of wind out of their sails. It makes a big difference in the game going from 12-6 to 20-6 (before halftime).”
The Hornets recovered a short kick by the Bulldogs at their own 44 to open the second half, setting up another scoring drive.
Albany’s Seth Hoffman-Olmo broke a 13-yard run on third down, and the Bulldogs were flagged for a personal foul, moving the ball to the Springfield 19.
Jackson picked up 10 yards on a pitch over the left side, and three plays later, Hoffman-Olmo scored from a yard out, stretching the lead to 26-6 with 7:51 to play in the third quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a team effort today,” Casteel said. “The defense played great. Special teams did their part, and our offense, we had to take advantage of drives, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Hornets played without lineman Josiah Shockley, who’s expected to miss three weeks with an injury, forcing the team to shuffle its offensive front as Hunter Hernandez made his first start at center, while Legoria praised Gavin Harvey, who made his first start on the line.
Legoria noted linebacker Bryce Hoyt played some after being in the hospital during the week.
“To what we did and move the football and the things we had to do tonight to win, it’s just a great job by the coaches and those players coning in and stepping up and making this game important,” Legoria said.
The Hornets forced another punt and put together a scoring drive, with the big play coming on a 43-yard pass halfback pass from Ethan Hebert to Casteel. A facemask penalty against the Bulldogs moved the ball to the Springfield 5.
Casteel kept for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the first quarter, and Westmoreland hauled in the two-point pass from Casteel for the final margin with 11:51 to play.
Serpas credited the Hornets’ effort up front, saying Albany was able to control latter stages of the game.
“A lot of our depth issues on the line really showed tonight,” Serpas said. “If we only had bigger kids in our school to come out and play or that would stay committed to the team, we’d be in a lot better situation. The kids are here, they’re just not wanting to come play ball, and that really hurt us tonight. Not being able to keep fresher bodies up front is something that we’ve got to try to develop these younger guys. Even though they’re not ready for Friday nights, their going to have to be able to give us more plays throughout a game just to kind of keep those other kids a little fresher.”
Springfield went to its ground game on the ensuing drive with Buggage and Fletcher doing all the damage. Buggage had four straight carries for 31 yards at one point, along with a personal foul against the Hornets, moving the ball to the Albany 26.
Four plays later, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the Hornet 19 after Maddox Fanally gained three yards on fourth-and-6 at the Hornet 22.
“There were opportunities for us to do things, and we just didn’t do it tonight,” Serpas said. “We’ve got to figure out what we can do to get better and lick our wounds. The best thing about this is it’s on a Thursday night, and we get an extra day to heal.”
That enabled Albany to go on a clock-chewing drive to run out the clock and seal the win.
“It just gives us something to build on,” Casteel said. “Everybody gains confidence from this win. We can’t get lazy at practice though. We’ve got to keep practicing hard, and everything else will take care of itself.”
