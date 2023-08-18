Albany football coach John Legoria said his team got exactly what it was expecting in Thursday’s scrimmage at Loranger, and he’s hoping that helps the Hornets this season.
The Hornets outscored the Wolves 12-0 as the scrimmage featured two 12-minute halves for the varsity with a 10-play series and a seven-play series for the junior varsity.
“It was a very spirited game, like I thought,” Legoria said. “It was high intensity, a lot of hitting out there …”
“The more you can learn how to play up to your competition and play better competition and rise your game, I think it just makes it better,” Legoria continued. “It was a perfect scrimmage.”
Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel went 10-for-14 for 108 yards and a touchdown while hitting six receivers. The Hornets rushed for 62 yards.
Walker Poe had an 8-yard scoring reception from Casteel, while Jamarcus Jackson had a 20-yard touchdown run.
“There were some things I already knew,” Legoria said. “My quarterback is pretty special.”
“It was a very successful night,” Legoria continued. “No injuries, which is always what your worry about … The kids ran the ball well. The offensive line played decent. That’s what you would expect in a scrimmage. The offensive line is the last ones to jell on the team. We had some penalties – a lot of false starts and some holding that cost us probably some more points, but those are correctable mistakes, and we’ll get better. Our pass protection wasn’t very good. They blitzed a lot. They came after us, and we missed some pickups. There’s things on film, and that’s what you want where you can go in and make corrections …”
Meanwhile, the Albany defense surrendered three first downs.
“That’s where our most experience is right now, and they showed it,” Legoria said of the Hornet defense. “We just looked like we were the faster team and in a little bit better shape team at this point in time. Loranger’s got a lot of kids, and they’re well-coached, and I think we just brought it to them.”
Legoria praised the play of linebackers Ethan Hebert and Bryce Hoyt and the Hornet defensive front, led by Kane Tullos.
“Kane Tullos, to me, just looked a step faster and just had a great night on the defensive side of the football,” Legoria said. “The whole defensive line played well, and our front seven was pretty good.”
“I think we’re exactly where I thought we’d be,” Legoria continued. “I said we’re going to be pretty dog gone good on the defensive side of the football, and I know I’ve got a special quarterback, and that came to fruition. As long as we can stay healthy, I think we’ve got a pretty good football team.”
