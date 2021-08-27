ALBANY -- It’s fitting so many players were involved in Albany’s win over East Iberville to close out the Trooper George Baker Memorial Jamboree on Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Stadium.
Three different players scored, while others contributed in other ways as the Hornets picked up a 29-0 win.
“I think they’re buying into what we’re doing,” Albany coach David Knight said. “Since I’ve gotten here, we’ve preached team and conditioning and being in shape, wearing people down. We’ve done a lot of things that they probably thought was crazy or they’ve probably never seen because I’m not a coach that coaches off Madden. I coach old-school like when I played. The more they’re around me, the more they’re starting to see the stuff I tell them is true. If you do your job then somebody else does his job, then good things happen.”
While the Hornets picked up the shutout, things didn’t start smoothly as Seth Galyean returned the opening kickoff to the East Iberville 8, where he lost a fumble.
Albany forced a punt, which was returned to the East Iberville 29. After an offsides call against the Tigers, J.J. Doherty kept for 13 yards, setting up Antonio Lopinto, who bulled his way up the middle on an 11-yard touchdown run.
“At practice we go through a red drill every day for about five minutes with the backs, so we kind of get that down pat that we hold the ball tight … and then we lower our shoulder,” Lopinto said. “Then we go over there for tempo with J.J. and we work on our mesh and we get that down pat, so we hit it fast and hard, and that’s how we get our touchdowns and we get great blocking.”
Doherty hit Galyean on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Hornets forced another punt and drove to the East Iberville 17, where Doherty lost a fumble.
Following a delay of game penalty on second down, the Tigers fumbled a snap and were flagged for an illegal block in the back, pushing the ball inside the 1-yard line. On the next play, and East Iberville ball carrier was swarmed in the end zone for a safety and a 10-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Doherty left with an injury, and sophomore Aiden Casteel replaced him at quarterback. He went 3-for-4 for 41 yards the drive, which culminated in an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamarcus Williams with no time left in the first half. Galyean’s PAT gave the Hornets a 17-0 lead.
“He (Casteel) was ready to step up to the plate,” Williams said. “I told him if he scrambled, I’m going to go and cut in. He was there, and he executed. I feel like he did great. He stepped up to the plate, executed real good, and he wasn’t nervous.”
Added Knight on Casteel: “He drove the ball about 45 yards and threw a touchdown and did that during a two-minute drill, so if we can get production like that with our extra guys, it will just make the starters better. It will make us better as a team and give us some depth.”
East Iberville lost a fumble on the first play of the second half, leading to Williams’ 25-yard touchdown run over the right side two plays later for a 23-0 lead.
“Great blocking by our line,” Williams said of his only carry of the night. “We’ve been working all week on that. It was a good lead block by our fullback, Antonio (Lopinto). It was just a team effort. I couldn’t do it without them.”
The ensuing East Iberville drive ended when the Tigers set up in punt formation, but the snap was botched. On an attempted pass, Albany’s Seth Hoffman grabbed the ball out of the air and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a 29-0 lead.
“They made a bad snap,” said Knight, who said the Hornets’ plan was to make a fair catch and then let the team’s second-team offense get some work. “Instead of punting it, the kid tried to run with it, and then he decided to throw it at the last minute. When he threw it, he looked like the Dolphins’ kicker (Garo Yepremian) … and threw it straight up in the air, and it just fell out the sky into one of our linebackers’ hands who is a pretty fast kid and he ran it in the last 30 yards or so. That definitely wasn’t planned.”
Knight and his staff went strictly to reserve players late in the game. The Tigers took over at their own 43 with 5:51 left and drove to the Albany 9, where the Hornets got a sack to end the contest.
“Our front four guys did a great job tonight,” Knight said. “They smothered the other guys, which freed up our backers to make some plays. At the end of the day, we’ve still got a whole bunch of sophomores on the field, so a couple of them are young. They didn’t have many runs, but a couple of their big runs were the result of the same guys making mistakes that they make in practice, but they’ve got to see it. They’ve got to see it in a game. They’ve got to see it in real, live action. We can simulate in practice all we want. Until they see another team coming at them, they don’t really understand. They’ll get the hang of it.”
