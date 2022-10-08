AHS vs Pine Ethan Hebert, Jon Duhe

Albany defenders Ethan Hebert (24) and Jon Duhe (11) make a tackle in Friday's game against Pine.

ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria talked up the importance of Friday’s District 7-3A opener against undefeated Pine as a tone-setter and even a program-defining game.

The Hornets rose to the challenge.

Albany's Jon Duhe and Antonio Lopinto discuss the Hornets' win over Pine to open District 7-3A play.
AHS vs Pine David Gagliano, Kade Tullos

Albany defenders David Gagliano (6) and Kade Tullos (5) pick up a sack.
AHS vs Pine Antonio Lopinto

Antonio Lopinto (14) breaks tackles on his way to a touchdown.

