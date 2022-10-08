ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria talked up the importance of Friday’s District 7-3A opener against undefeated Pine as a tone-setter and even a program-defining game.
The Hornets rose to the challenge.
Albany rallied from and 14-point deficit, scoring 29 unanswered points to pick up a 29-21 win at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“To come out of here with a victory, what a testament to those kids and this coaching staff,” Legoria said. “This town and this team has been needing victories like this for a long time. I’ll say it again – I am so proud to be the head coach of Albany High School. Probably not a lot of coaches have ever said that, but I honestly mean it.”
The Hornets (4-2) trailed 14-0 late in the first quarter when Antonio Lopinto returned a kickoff to the Raider 15, and Pine was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Two plays later, Jon Duhe scored on a 4-yard run over the right side. The PAT kick failed, and the Hornets trailed 14-6 with 58 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Pine (5-1) drove to the Hornet 16 and lost a fumble, which was recovered by Zaden Tullos. Six plays later, Aidan Casteel was intercepted, but Albany’s Austin McSpadden recovered a fumble on the next play at the Albany 22.
The Hornets answered with a 10-play scoring drive, mixing the run and pass effectively. Casteel hit Duhe on a 15-yard pass, Lopinto had an 18-yard run and hauled in a 17-yard pass over the middle on fourth-and-5 at the Pine 32 to keep the drive going.
Casteel connected with Duhe on a 15-yard touchdown pass and hit Tullos on a two-point pass, knotting the score at 14-14 with 39 seconds to play in the first half.
“For us to win this football game, we had to run out of a one-back set tonight because they were just so big and they didn’t give us a lot of room in our wing,” Legoria said. “I told you, we’re not just a wing-T football team. We’re not. If you want to load up to stop this, we can do other things. I’m not saying we’re going to beat the Amites and the Bogalusas of the world that we’ve got coming up, but it gives us a chance.”
Pine drove to the Albany 42, but a holding penalty stalled the drive just before halftime.
“I don’t really know how to explain it, but we didn’t come to play in the first quarter,” Duhe said after finishing with seven carries for 13 yards and five receptions for 43 yards and two total touchdowns. “We had three quick turnovers, and then we had two that we got ourselves. The first quarter was a bunch of mistakes made on our end, but then we were able to also recover. Like coach said at halftime, for us to play that bad but still be in the fight, coming back into the first quarter, it was awful. The second quarter, we bounced back.”
Said Legoria: “I told the kids at halftime, we really couldn’t play a worse half turnover-wise, and to come out of that tied up, I said, ‘They’re ours.’ I saw the fight in my kids’ eyes at halftime, and I knew when we came out at halftime, we had a whole different ball club.”
The Hornets carried the momentum into the third quarter as Pine’s John Thomas Caldwell was stopped by a wall of Albany defenders for no gain on fourth-and-2 at midfield on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half.
“We made the switch three weeks ago on defense,” Legoria said. “I took one of my better offensive linemen that was left, and we moved and put some bigger bodies and made some switches, and our run defense has been a lot better. Kane Tullos had probably the best game of his young freshman life. That kid takes a beating every day. He comes to practice every day, and he plays as hard as practice as he does in the football game. I am so proud of that kid.”
From there, the teams swapped punts before Albany took over at its own 47 midway through the third quarter.
Casteel connected with Seth Hoffman-Olmo on a 28-yard pass on the first play of the drive and Duhe for nine yards on third-and-5 to keep the drive going.
Two plays after a holding call on the Hornets, Lopinto carried the pile into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown run then ran for the two-point conversion, putting Albany ahead 22-14 with 3:03 to play in the third quarter.
“Once you have a good offensive line that when they see that you have a pile and they get behind you and push, you can make a lot of stuff happen,” said Lopinto, who finished with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. “You can make a 3-yard play turn into a 15-yard play if they just push right. That’s exactly what they did, and we just kept pushing the pile. They didn’t want any part of the push.”
“Coach told them (offensive line), if we want to move the ball, you have to block them, and you have to trap them, and when you catch them slipping, then we can make things happen … everything we run, it’s all about vision, but it’s mostly the line,” Lopinto continued. “If the line doesn’t block, you don’t get any yards.”
On the first play of the fourth quarter, a high snap on a Pine punt attempt resulted in a 12-yard loss, and the Hornets took over at the Raider 33.
Lopinto had a 4-yard carry on second down, and the Raiders were flagged for a horse collar, moving the ball to the Pine 14.
That led to Lopinto’s 3-yard touchdown run over the left side, and Paul Bordelon’s PAT put Albany up 29-14 with 9:14 to play.
The Hornets lost Zaden Tullos to a broken rib on the drive.
Pine drove to the Albany 19 on its next possession, but Duhe broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down.
“I knew their passing game was pretty good,” Legoria said. “They run some of the best timing routes. Those two receivers and the quarterback were doing a really good job on that. We had a couple of chances (later in the game) to intercept some balls and really put the game out of reach, and we dropped them, but it was effective for them. We just didn’t want to give up the big plays. Once we got the lead, I just said ‘Give them the five-yard pass, and let’s just play for another day.’ With Zaden going down with a broken rib, we’re going to have to scramble a little bit in the secondary and have to make some adjustments there, but hey, the kids are going to step up, and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Raiders relied primarily on their passing game in the second half, rushing the ball just nine times after halftime. Luke Spears finished 19-for-32 for 238 yards, with Preston Stogner leading the receiving corps with nine catches for 107 yards.
“I believe that our defensive coaches game-planned extremely well, and we were able to come out here and stop what they traditionally do,” Due said. “A lot of their film, they did a lot of the same stuff, but for us to be able to bust that up and then make them have to convert in the middle of the game, it threw them off guard. Our team the last two weeks has really developed very strongly on being able to stop the run.”
The ensuing Albany possession ended with a quick kick, and Pine answered with a 12-play scoring drive.
Spears connected with Stogner on an 11-yard pass on fourth-and-10 at midfield to keep the drive going, leading to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Spears to Stogner for the final margin with 1:53 to play.
Duhe recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Lopinto had a 16-yard run on first down to ice the win for the Hornets.
Pine jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as D.J. Garrett intercepted Casteel on the second play of the game, leading to a 33-yard touchdown pass from Spears to James Owens for a 7-0 lead with 8:35 to play in the first quarter.
Lopinto lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, and the next Pine drive resulted in punt.
After an Albany punt, Pine put together a seven-play, 64-yard scoring drive. The Raiders converted on a 4th-and-2 at the Hornet 44, and an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Hornets moved the ball to the Albany 17.
Two plays later, Ke’Montre Magee scored on a an 8-yard run, helping the Raiders to 14-0 lead with 2:01 to play in the first quarter.
“Our defense did a very good job tonight, especially our line … and Jon Duhe did his part with the DBs talking to them and telling them that we need to win this game, and we all saw it through,” Lopinto said. “Offense and defense played a major part tonight, and that’s how we win.”
