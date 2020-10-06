ALBANY – Albany football coach Mike Janis admits he’s in new territory.
He’s not alone though.
Albany will host DeQuincy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game that was moved up because of concerns about Hurricane Delta.
“I don’t know. I guess we’re going to write book on it,” Janis said. “I’ve never had to play a game on such a short week. How you adjust to this is just on the fly. Try to keep it simple. Try not to overwhelm the kids with what you’re doing. We can’t get very elaborate in our schematic adjustments this week – just go out and play football and let the rest take care of itself.”
Also Wednesday, Denham Springs travels to face Assumption, while Walker travels to face St. Thomas More, both at 7 p.m.
Albany (1-0) is coming off a 55-25 win over Springfield in which the Hornets rallied from a 12-0 deficit.
Hornets quarterback J.J. Doherty ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more, passing for 201 yards and rushing for 77.
“What I’m really excited about with J.J. is the command that he has over the offense,” Janis said. “The scheme is a little different and we asked him to run a lot more last year. He was a real focal point of our offense both passing and running. He’s got a very good grasp on what we’re trying to do offensively. He was the captain on the field. There were a couple of times where he came to the sideline after we ran a play and he said, ‘coach, I got it’, and just ran out and called the play. He saw something. He went out there and he knew what he was looking for. He knew how it fit into the system, what we’re trying to run, and went out and made it happen. When you have a kid like that that can make those plays … we’re just lucky he’s on our team, and we don’t have to defend him. He’s special.”
Seth Galyean had a pair of touchdown receptions for the Hornets, while Michael McCahill added another, and Janis praised his receivers.
“Offensively, what I was most excited about was our ability to extend the play,” Janis said. “We work on plays always at practice, and you don’t have that problem. There’s not a pass rush, and we still try to work on the scramble drill. Those guys executed it really well. That’s two games in a row I thought they did a great job. The receivers extended their routes and the quarterback being able to continue to try to find somebody down field to throw it to.”
Defensively, Albany gave up 429 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs.
“We saw some good things,” Janis said. “I wanted to see guys in position, and defensively we had guys in position. We just made some mistakes. We missed some tackles, and when you’re playing a kid like No. 31 (Springfield’s Koby Linares), that’s going to be a problem. That’s who he is.”
If there’s a sore spot there for Janis, it’s that the Hornets gave up some big plays, including TD passes of 53 and 20 yards from Bryan Babb to Tyler Ratcliff.
“We talk about with the kids, when you’re on the field, football’s not a thinking game,” Janis said. “Football’s a reaction game, and you get yourself in trouble when you’re thinking after the snap. You do your thinking before the ball’s snapped. After that, you react. You react to everything going on. It looked like we had a couple situations where guys were doing a little thinking, kind of unsure of their assignment, and we just got beat. Some of that was man-to-man. Some of that was just a little mix-up in the assignment. Any time you’re playing man-to-man coverage too, if your defensive back gets beat, sometimes it’s because the offensive player’s pretty good. Hats off to the receivers for Springfield. I thought they had a good game. Both No. 10 (Brinnon Allen) and No. 7 (Tyler Ratcliff) are two really good players.”
DeQuincy scored a 46-42 win over the Hornets last season, and Janis said his coaching staff has been game-planning using the Tigers’ scrimmage film against Iowa.
“They’re a very capable team,” Janis said. “They’ve got some athletes at receiver, at running back. The quarterback is very good. They return several of their linemen, so they bring back a good bit of what they had last year. They’ve got some new coaches in, so some new systems, new leadership. Going back and watching last year, we try to scout the players that are on the field, not really the scheme …
“We’re kind of familiar with them,” Janis said. “We’re trying to familiarize ourselves more with them as we watch film, but they’re going to present a good challenge for us Wednesday night.”
Janis said DeQuincy runs a spread offense with a few wrinkles.
“They’re very good at the quick game, and they like to use a tight end a lot,” Janis said. “The way they formation that tight end is a little bit different than what most teams do. Getting lined up and making sure we’re accountable at our responsibilities is going to present a challenge this week.”
The Tigers will run out of a 4-3 defense.
“They’re going to make it really hard to run inside the tackle box the way they play their scheme,” Janis said. “Those outside linebackers are disciplined and (are) going to make us make our blocks and get outside of those guys to make some plays. It’s something we are familiar with. Pine was a 4-3 team. We saw some of those looks against Springfield. We’re not going into this without any practice against it for sure, but everybody runs it a little bit different. We’ve got to find the strengths in that defense and the weaknesses and try to exploit them.”
