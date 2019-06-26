WATSON – To some observers 7-on-7 passing competitions are nothing more than a glorified practice, something Albany has taken a little more pride in during its summer sessions.
While there is no official score kept during the Baton Rouge Metro 7-on-7 Passing League, Albany second-year coach Mike Janis felt like his team got the better part of their opponents each time they faced a parish foe.
“We’ve played every football team in Livingston Parish and finished 4-0,” Janis said. “So, it’s something they should be proud of, even if it is 7-on-7. No kid shows up here without the mindset that they’re going to win. Everybody wants to compete. I think it gives them a little confidence going forward.”
Albany played two parish teams Wednesday when they met Springfield and Live Oak.
Against both teams they were successful on offense, going 22-of-37 through the air for 317 yards.
“I thought our quarterback J.J. Doherty did a great job,” Janis said. “We’ve been really working on his understanding of the playbook and his understanding of progressions. He did an outstanding job carrying that over from the other work we’ve been doing.”
Defensively, Albany was just as solid, holding its opponents to just 8-of-25 passing and 80 yards. They scored once against rival Springfield and held the Bulldogs without a completion in eight attempts with an interception.
“Defensively I was very pleased. We’re working several different coverages and trying to get this stuff right,” Janis said. “This was the culmination of our 7-on-7 in June and they did a great job of being coachable and doing what we’re asking to do…one of our team leaders Dae Dae Doherty did an excellent job communicating coverages. Orlando Pineda has been out the past few weeks nursing an injury and he came out and looked great.”
After a slow start, Springfield threw the ball well in its second matchup with host Live Oak, going 7-of-13 for 88 yards, including a 45-yard strike from RJ Serpas to Nace Demars on the final pass of the match.
“We had a lot of issues we had to deal with,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “We’re still having people that don’t know their routes and that’s kind of baffling to me at this point. It’s the fourth week in this session. We’re looking at things, moving kids around trying to find where they fit in best and see who can help us in each area. We’re going to continue to work at this and get better heading into the fall.”
Defensively the Bulldogs improved as well, holding the Eagles to just 7-of-16 passing and 60 yards.
“Defensively I thought we played really well pretty much all day long,” Serpas said. “We had a couple of breakdowns, but in a 7-on-7 that’s to be expected.”
In addition to two catches for 16 yards, two-way player Trevon Washington stood tall in the secondary, recording three pass breakups.
“He’s done a great job of fitting in well with our team,” Serpas said. “He’s really been a good leader out there on the field. He’s showing that he has the ability to get the job done. We’re expecting him to have a big year for us.”
