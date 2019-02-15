The way he figures it, Chase Robertson got the best of a lot of things in signing to play football with Millsaps College.
Foremost, though, the Albany High linebacker/receiver will get a college education. He’s also not concerned about going to a Division III school. For Robertson, it’s more about getting an opportunity to continue his playing career.
“Going into high school, I had the big dreams going D-I, SEC and all that, but I more realized that I really want to continue playing, and D-III doesn’t sound that bad,” he said. “It gives me the perfect chance to play and show them what I’ve got.
“It’s a great college to start off with, great academics. It felt like home to me.”
Robertson got on Millsaps’ radar after attending a summer camp. He applied to the school and sent film to the coaching staff before being asked to come on a visit, which he did three times before committing.
“It’s small, and I more than likely won’t be late to any classes because I can walk from one side of the campus to the other side in about 15 minutes,” Robertson said of the Jackson, Miss., campus.
Robertson may not have ended up at Millsaps if it weren’t for a knee injury he sustained on the first day of practice to begin his senior season. He made it back in time for the Springfield game, and helped the Hornets in a variety of roles.
“When I got here, he had always been a wide receiver,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Internally, he really wanted to play some defense but never really had the opportunity. Early on in the season, we needed some outside linebackers, and unfortunately, Chase was injured. When he came back, he just jumped into the rotation of wide receiver and got on all the special teams. It wasn’t until later on in the season where we decided to move him over to defense and give him that chance, and he really excelled at it.”
Robertson said the move to defense likely helped his cause when the Millsaps coaching staff got a look at his film.
“The highlights show me blocking, but most of them are hits, like the crackback blocks,” he said. “Those look good, don’t get me wrong, but you didn’t really see any receptions and big games, so the defense really boosted my highlights and ultimately caught their attention.”
In college, Robertson said he’ll likely make the switch to strong safety, but he’s not worried about making that transition after playing cornerback in his first two seasons at Albany.
“I catch on fast,” he said. “Going to college, I’ve got to learn a new defense as it is, because they’ll more than likely not use the same defense as we did (in high school). I’m already making the switch to that, and all I’ve got to do is cover more instead of blitz more. I’ve been playing defense all my life.”
Janis said Robertson will be fine no matter where he plays.
“Chase is a kid that just loves the game of football, loves competing,” Janis said. “He’s a bit undersized but has never let that really influence the way he plays – very aggressive and just likes to hit people out there.
“He’s just a very good form tackler. He’s not a kid that misses tackles. He’s reliable out there, and he does a good job on the blitzes.”
Robertson said he’s undecided on a major, but he’s planning on majoring in either biology or chemistry.
“I love science,” he said. “It’s fun. They have a really good science department. If the science doesn’t go the way I want it to, then I’ll think about business. They’ve got a really good business department, too. I’m feeling good right now.”
