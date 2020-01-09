The fact Ronnie Turbeville earned a spot on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 3A All-State football team didn't come as a surprise to Albany football coach Mike Janis, especially considering the signifigant role he played for the Hornets during his career.
"Ronnie's been such a tremendous player for us in contributing to the success that we've had the last couple years, and it's just a great honor for him to be recognized by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association," Janis said of Turbeville, who was an honorable mention selection. "He was outstanding this year. He played offensive line for us, and was really the anchor of that offensive line playing the left tackle position, as well as playing defensive line."
While Turbeville was a mainstay on the offensive line, he finished with 58 tackles, including eight for loss, on the defensive front.
"When he started the season, he had been to some camps ... on how to play defensive line, and it was something he was really trying to improve on," Janis said. "Getting him into the mentality that he was just bigger and stronger than most people he was going to be matched up against, when that switch clicked, he was really a problem for opposing teams and really did a great job for us in allowing us to stop the run. Our success there in the middle of the season and towards the end on defense, a lot of it can be attributed it to his success and play there."
Janis said he's hopeful Turbeville will be able to continue playing at the collegiate level.
"He's trying to find a home somewhere, and I think there's a couple schools interested -- not enough," Janis said. "He's an outstanding player, and ... at the next level, I think he can be very successful, and I'm just looking forward to seeing him get that opportunity."
The Albany standout was part of a Class 3A All-State team that featured a St. James sweep of the individual awards after the Wildcats finished the season 15-0 and won their first Class 3A state championship in 40 years.
St. James coach Robert Valdez, quarterback Shamar Smith and defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones topped team, which was selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Valdez, who led the Wildcats to their fifth LHSAA title in school history, was named Class 3A Coach of the Year after St. James defeated Jennings, 51-14 to win the state championship in Class 3A.
Smith was voted the Offensive MVP after a stellar senior season in which he completed 140-of-245 passes for 2,012 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 207 carries for 1,267 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Texas-San Antonio commitment also was the District 9-3A Offensive MVP.
Jones, a junior, took home Defensive MVP honors, finishing with 102 tackles, 13 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss, 17 quarterback hurries, four batted balls and two forced fumbles.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
WR | Shazz Preston | St. James | 6-0 | 185 | So.
WR | Joel Williams | Madison Prep | 6-2 | 185 | Sr.
WR | DeColdest Crawford | Green Oaks | 6-2 | 145 | So.
OL | Gabriel Campbell | Kaplan | 5-10 | 173 | Sr.
OL | Jaquon Jones | St. James | 6-3 | 245 | Jr.
OL | Brock Risinger | Sterlington | 5-7 | 180 | Sr.
OL | Rashad Green | University | 6-3 | 310 | Sr.
OL | Jadon Lacour | Marksville | 6-1 | 308 | Sr.
QB | Shamar Smith | St. James | 6-0 | 190 | Sr.
RB | Sean LeBeouf | St. James | 5-9 | 190 | Sr.
RB | Trevor Etienne | Jennings 5-10 212 Sr.
RB | Steveland Williams | McDonogh 35 | 5-8 | 170 | Sr.
PK | Alec Mahler | St. James | 5-7 | 170 | So.
ATH | Daniel Miller | Marksville | 5-11 | 185 | Sr.
DEFENSE
DL | Sai’vion Jones | St. James | 6-5 | 234 | Jr.
DL | Jason Hausley | Union Parish | 6-1 | 251 | Sr.
DL | Jaquelin Roy | University | 6-4 | 305 | Sr.
DL | DeSanto Rollins | Parkview Baptist | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
LB | David Ellis | McDonogh 35 | 6-1 | 210 | Sr.
LB | Kaleb Brown | St. James | 5-9 | 185 | Jr.
LB | Cole Jones | Sterlington | 5-10 | 160 | Sr.
LB | Truman Faust | Loranger | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
DB | Brad Batiste | St. James | 5-9 | 155 | Sr.
DB | J’Kory Ester | St. James | 5-9 | 160 | Sr.
DB | Dorian Eddins | Sterlington | 5-8 | 160 | Sr.
DB | Major Burns | Madison Prep | 6-3 | 180 | Sr.
P | Jaron Townsend | Caldwell Parish | 5-11 | 180 | Jr.
KR | Layton Rainbolt | Sterlington | 6-0 | 170 | Sr.
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: SHAMAR SMITH, ST. JAMES
DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: SAI’VION JONES, ST. JAMES
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROBERT VALDEZ, ST. JAMES
Honorable Mention: DeAndre Keller, St. James; Tyler Steib, St. James; Hayes Crockett, Sterlington; Harrison Womack, Sterlington; Eli Calliouet, Hannan; Grant Windom, Hannan; Jake Dalmado, Hannan, Jake Messina, Loranger; Dante McGee, Loranger; Bryce Vick, Loranger; Hayden Ridgedell, Loranger; Michael Simpson, Sumner; Dillon Cage, Baker; Desmond Windon, Baker; Colton Punch, Erath; Cedric Woods, Carroll; Tyrese Johnson, B.T. Washington; Braydon Flores, Marksville; Jadon Johnson, St. Louis; Glynn Johnson, Lake Charles Prep; Minnion Jackson, Green Oaks; Noah Devlin, De La Salle; Marques Mayo, Northwest; Gage Hebert, Erath; Jace Benoit, Church Point; Mike Pete, St. Martinville; Ronnie Turbeville, Albany; Dawson Brunies, Loranger; Terrence Jordan, McDonogh 35; Marquis Garrett, Crowley; Luke LeBlanc, Erath; Keith Baker, Green Oaks; Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep; Dillon Simon Lake Charles College Prep; Montrell Johnson, De La Salle; Luke Doucet, Iota; Rodney Dupuis, Church Point; Dallas Reagor, Sterlington; Trey Holley, Union Parish; Evan Joubert, St. Louis; Montaze Sam, Northwest; Trent Ginn, Union Parish; Chase Geason, St. James; Tony Gibson, Church Point; Kendal Harmon, Crowley; Quinton Butler, St. Martinville; Dylon Montgomey, Iota; Gabe Johnson, St. Louis; Keenan Landry, Jennings; Dwight Johnson, Iowa; Tyree Nelson, McDonogh 35; Dylan Stelly, Church Point; Tucker Derise, Erath; Curtis Cormier, Erath; Landon Doucet, Iota; Rodney Goodley, Crowley; Lamon Lewis, St. James; Gavin Laird, Marksville; Devonte Tatum, Caldwell Parish; Micah Davey, University; Wesley Maze, St. Louis; Quinn Strander, E.D. White; Xavier Kately, St. Martinville; Lane Toups, Erath; Andrew Ashby, Iota; Devontae Dismuke, Union Parish; Jahieme Johnson, Loranger; J’uan Seymore, St. Louis; Obadiah Butler, Crowley; Ceje Ceasar, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.