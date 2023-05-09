The Albany football team has the bulk of its spring football work complete at this point, and the goals have been multi-faceted for Hornets coach John Legoria.
“It’s getting the reps in, trying to stay injury-free, putting new guys in positions to see if they can be playmakers to replace some of the guys we lost, and just fine-tuning the offense, building on some of the successes we had last year,” Legoria said of the Hornets’ spring work, which wraps up with Albany hosting Tara in scrimmage action Friday with junior varsity action at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity.
Offensively, quarterback Aidan Casteel returns, but the Hornets are looking to replace the all-district backfield duo of Antonio Lopinto and Jon Duhe, but Legoria is looking for Seth Hoffman-Olmo to step in at fullback, while Jace Alford, Nathan Besse and Zaden Tullos will step in at running back.
Wingback Walker Poe is out this spring after shoulder surgery, while Jamarcus Jackson is also in the mix.
“We’re kind of going to go with the hot hand on any given night,” Legoria said. “It’s going to be an adjustment. I think they will have success because it’s year two on the offensive line. I think that’s where our experience is going to be on offense. We’ve got a group coming back.”
Right tackle Hunter Hernandez is also out this spring after knee surgery, while center Josiah Shockley returns to anchor the offensive line.
“He’s got D-I talent,” Legoria said of Shockley. “We’re going to be pretty good up there.”
The Hornets are also working some new receivers, with some of the team’s running backs playing in those spots as well as Daulton Schexnayder and Colton Courtney.
“He’s got great hands, got good feet, good speed,” Legoria said of Courtney. “He’s going to be an impact player for us this year that we didn’t have last year.”
Meanwhile, the Hornets return 10 starters on defense, with Jackson taking the cornerback spot which opened up after Duhe’s graduation.
Linebackers Ethan Hebert, Hoffman-Olmo, Zaden Tullos and Bryce Hoyt return, while Legoria said defensive ends Kane Tullos and Austin McSpadden have put together solid offseasons. Josh Robinson is back after dealing with ankle injury, while Shockley will play both sides of the ball. Alford is also back at cornerback.
“We’re going to rely heavily on our defense early on,” Legoria said.
“Our first 22 are going to be pretty good,” Legoria said. “Our problem is depth. Our sophomore and junior classes don’t have many players. We are senior heavy and freshman heavy, and the freshmen just aren’t ready. If we have injuries, it’s going to hurt us tremendously. That means freshmen are going to have to come in and start, and you know when a lot of freshmen start on Friday nights, you’re probably going to lose the majority of your games. We’ve just got to stay injury-free. That’s why I’m holding a bunch of kids out (of the scrimmage) that are banged up and try to get some young kids in there …”
Legoria is expecting to a spread offense from Tara and a defense that relies on man coverage.
“It’s going to be a good test for us on the passing game,” Legoria said. “I think we’ll be able to run the ball pretty effectively because I think our offensive line is way ahead of schedule …”
Legoria said the scrimmage will be scaled down.
“It will be base offense, base defense, and mainly just working on executing those base plays that the wing-T offense is built off of,” Legoria said. “You’ve got to be able to run those base plays to perfection against any defense, and that’s what we’re looking for right now – just come out, be aggressive, have fun and fly to the football.”
