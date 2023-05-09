AHS vs Pine Bryce Hoyt, Jace Alford

Albany defenders Bryce Hoyt (9) and Jace Alford (1) make a stop.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Albany football team has the bulk of its spring football work complete at this point, and the goals have been multi-faceted for Hornets coach John Legoria.

“It’s getting the reps in, trying to stay injury-free, putting new guys in positions to see if they can be playmakers to replace some of the guys we lost, and just fine-tuning the offense, building on some of the successes we had last year,” Legoria said of the Hornets’ spring work, which wraps up with Albany hosting Tara in scrimmage action Friday with junior varsity action at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' spring drills and hosting Tara in scrimmage action Friday.

