It’s Albany-Springfield week, but neither coach is getting caught up in the rivalry.
It’s more about taking care of business within each program.
For Albany coach John Legoria, that means getting back into the win column after the Hornets’ first setback of the season.
“We’ve got to play better on both sides of the football,” said Legoria, whose team hosts Springfield at 7 p.m. Friday. “We’ve got to eliminate penalties. We just didn’t have that fire last week, so I hope we come out with a little bit of enthusiasm. It’s more about us and being ready to play than who we’re playing.”
For Springfield coach Ryan Serpas, it’s about keeping the Bulldogs in the win column following wins over Haynes Academy and Ascension Christian to open the season.
“It’s definitely just trying to keep everything moving forward,” Serpas said. “It’s just the next opponent up and trying to keep everything flowing the way it is and prepare to do our best and install the next game plan and try to do what we’ve got to do to beat the next opponent.”
After watching film of the Hornets’ 20-14 loss to Northlake Christian Legoria said penalties and Northlake’s offensive approach worked against his team.
“Penalties stalled our drives,” Legoria said. “It kind of changed the game plan. It was just tough to get things going, and we really just didn’t have a lot of possessions last week to get in a good rhythm. Northlake Christian did a great job of controlling the game clock and the possession time and just took us out of our game.”
Legoria estimated the Hornets had about 15 penalties last week while some starters sat in the first quarter after missing practice during the week.
“It was just uncharacteristic of how we’ve played up to this point,” Legoria said. “It was just one of those games, and I kind of felt it. The focus wasn’t there at practice, and I let the kids know that we were ready for a letdown, and I thought that mentally that’s where we were at. We just didn’t play well last week. With some of the kids not starting at positions, the morale of the team wasn’t there. I think that was a big thing, because I think if those kids would have played the first quarter, we probably would have scored maybe one or two more touchdowns, but we didn’t. That was a big momentum switch in the game but once again, I think those kids who sat, I think it’s going to change them, and it’s going to change the program in the long run.”
Antonio Lopinto led the Hornets with 61 yards rushing last week, while Jon Duhe added 58, Seth Hoffman-Olmo rushed for 41 yards, and Aidan Casteel ran for 31 yards
Casteel went 6-for-9 for 54 yards passing and had an 8-yard touchdown run, while Lopinto had a 1-yard scoring run.
“This week, I haven’t had anybody miss practice, so it’s just a mindset of changing it,” Legoria said. “We’re never going to be a championship team until we get everybody buying into ‘we’ve got to practice, and we’ve got to prepare for our opponent, and that’s just what we’ve got to do,” Legoria said.
Springfield’s Jatoris Buggage ran for 192 yards and five touchdowns in the victory over Ascension Christian.
“I think exactly where we were at at the beginning of the year is kind of still where we’re at right now at this point,” Serpas said of the Springfield offense. “The run game is really doing a great job. Our passing game shows flashes, but it’s still something that we have to improve on. I think that this week we definitely need to step it up in that area.”
The key to Friday’s game could come up front, where the Hornets are battling some injuries on both sides of the ball.
“They’re big,” Legoria said of the Bulldogs. “Their line is very good. Obviously, Buggage is one of the best running backs we’ll face all year. He’s up there. We’ve got to be able to control him, and we’ve got to be able to force them into passing situations. If we do that, I think we’ve got a chance, but it’s going to be a hard test because we’re beat up. I told you earlier in the year, we just don’t match up with teams that are just pound the rock football teams, so it’s going to be a big gut check and see if we can come out and stop the run.”
Said Serpas: “We’re going to hopefully be able to rely on our run game. We should be able to come out and be able to try to establish ourselves up front. If we can do that and then mix in a little bit of pass here and there, I think we’ll be OK.”
Legoria said Springfield’s defense also presents a different challenge for the Hornets.
“We have not faced a 50 defense, and that’ what they run, so we had to install a lot of things and go over a lot of rules,” he said. “There’s been a lot of teaching this week. A lot of teams don’t run the 50 any more because of all the spread offenses, so that’s going to be a challenge. They’re big up front, and we’re going to have to be able to move them.”
Serpas said Albany’s wing-T-based offense will be another different look for the Bulldog defense.
“Defensively, don’t get caught up with all the eye candy the wing-T tries to give you,” Serpas said. “They do a pretty good job of trying to get you looking one way and going their other. They have a good complement of running backs, and when you add No. 14 (Lopinto) into the mix, he’s a powerful running back as well, and he’s hard to take down. You usually have to gang-tackle him. It takes several guys to bring him down, and their quarterback (Aidan Casteel) has showed to be pretty elusive as well. He does a good job of getting on the edge and making plays with his legs when he needs to.”
“They do a good job of spreading the ball around to not just one guy, and that makes an offense hard to beat at times whenever you’re not able to just key in on one person,” Serpas continued.
Serpas said the team’s mindset after a 2-0 start is good, but he also said there’s still work to be done.
“I think everybody’s kind of relaxed,” Serpas said. “Everybody’s kind of upbeat. The buy-in’s really good right now, and I really like the atmosphere of what we’ve got going on, and I think that we’re in a good position. If we can get everybody to continue to buy into what we’re doing and continue to grow with what we’re trying to get them to do, I think we’ll be OK. The kids are really focused in right now, and they’re really enjoying being out here. They’re really enjoying being around each other … That’s all you can ask for.”
“It takes hard work to get to this point, and the work is by no means done yet,” Serpas continued. “We’ve still got a long way to go, and it doesn’t matter the outcome of this week. It’s still not going to be done no matter the outcome of what happens this week. This is just the next game, the next opponent that’s on the list, and we’re going to continue to grow and get better no matter what happens this week.”
Meanwhile, Legoria isn’t losing sight of the rivalry aspect of the game.
“It’s Albany-Springfield,” Legoria said. “It’s the biggest game on both teams’ schedule each and every year. Our kids are fired up and ready to play. I just think we’ve had a pretty good week of practice so far. I just think we’ve had a pretty good week of practice so far, and I think we’re just preparing for a really tough test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.