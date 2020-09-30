Welcome to the Battle of I-12, COVID-19 style.
Normally, Springfield and Albany renew their rivalry in the third week of the season, but because of the shortened schedule this year, they’ll open the regular season for the parish Thursday at 7 p.m.
The game will be played at Wildcat Stadium in Walker in an effort to increase the crowd size with stadiums at 25 percent capacity presently.
“It fits the theme of the year,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Everything is different, so why not make our rivalry game a little bit different too.”
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said the idea of moving the game to Walker was his, and he talked things over with Janis before it became a reality a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s his (Janis’) home game, so I just figured that we could increase the crowd capacity, and then also with them having the track around the field would allow our cheerleaders to both be down on the sidelines and that would give us the sense of it being more like a regular Friday night,” Serpas said.
“It’s definitely going to be different, especially for him (Janis) playing a home game on a neutral site like that and for us, it does change our pre-game routine a little bit,” Serpas said. “Usually when we play Albany, we do all of our warm-ups at our place because it’s so close and then get on the bus and go over there and do a little agilities and then start the game. The process of also being on a Thursday night instead of a Friday night is something else that will be a little different.”
Janis said the Hornets’ routine for the game will be a bit different too, but he stressed that it’s still the Springfield-Albany game.
“Timing gets kind of changed like an away game – when we’ve got to leave, when we’ve got to do some things and less down time, but I don’t know if it’s ever been that big of a deal to be the home team or the away team in this game,” Janis said. “Everybody’s going to show up to both sides. You play at Springfield, you’ve got a big crowd behind you. Springfield plays here, they’ve got a big crowd behind them, so you just show up and play a game and that’s really what the kids care about is who the other team is on the other side, not the venue.”
Serpas said Springfield sold out it’s presale allotment of tickets by 8 a.m. Tuesday
“It’s definitely going to be a capacity crowd on Thursday,” Serpas said.
Both teams are looking to shore up some things after playing in scrimmages last week.
Against Pine, Albany scored with under a minute remaining in the second of two eight-minute halves, getting first downs on four straight plays during a five-play drive that was capped by a touchdown run from quarterback J.J. Doherty, helping the Hornets win that portion of the scrimmage 20-19.
“I thought our offense played very, especially in the two-minute drill,” Janis said. “We’ve got some work to do on both sides of the ball, and we’ve got to do a little bit better executing the schemes. We’ve got to do a little bit better blocking up front.
“Defensively, we missed some tackles, and we’re going to play against a very similar back. No. 31 (Koby Linares) for Springfield is a load and he’s difficult to bring down, so we’ve got to make sure tackles and work on getting our body position right to make sure we’re aware of where we’re supposed to be.”
Janis also spoke highly of the Hornets’ special teams effort and the work of coach Chandler Fayard in the scrimmage.
“That’s something we need to show up (Thursday) night that’s going to be a big part of the ball game is going to be the special teams,” Janis said. “I’m pleased with where we are with that right now, and we’re going to go out and try to win that phase of the game.”
Penalties hurt the Hornets, with Pine taking advantage of 40 yards in penalty yardage on one scoring drive.
“That’s something that we are completely in control of,” Janis said. “I said this before, I can accept mistakes made by players on the field, but penalties are mistakes that don’t have to be made. Those are choices that we make, and we’ve got to cut those out.”
Two focal points for Springfield coming out of its scrimmage with Donaldsonville are tackling and special teams, Serpas said.
“Our tackling was very poor in that game, so that’s something that we’re trying to stress this week,” Serpas said. “Also, our special teams need a lot of work, and we knew that the special teams was something that it’s hard to practice that live, so getting into the first game action … now that they’ve had the opportunity to see that a little better, we’re hoping that we’re able to fix some of those issues and clean it up and be able to have a good special teams unit come Thursday.”
Another area Serpas said the Bulldogs need to work on is offensive line, where the team is working to incorporate new starters, including sophomores Ethan Crawford and Layden Richards and freshman Tyler Gardner.
“I thought offensively, we did a pretty good job of being able to move the ball around at times,” Serpas said. “We need to stay on some blocks up front, and with that being a younger group, those kids are only going to get better as time goes on and work together more. I like where they’re at. We’ve just got to be able to continue to mesh together and put things together long-term. It was nice for us to be able to get the ball and go down in 11 plays and go ahead and score on that first series. We were able to another score in the timed period as well. We were able to string some things together, so offensively, I’m not as worried about our game-planning situations and what we’re able to do.”
Serpas knows all too well Doherty’s capabilities at quarterback for the Hornets.
“You could have them backed up in and third-and-20, and J.J.’s just so athletic that he can single-handedly get them out of bad situations,” Serpas said. “We’re definitely going to have our hands full trying to contain him, and then he’s proven that he’s got a strong arm. He can get the ball down the field, and so when you start committing more people to the box to try to contain him, he can also hurt you with his arm, so he’s multi-faceted in the way that he can attack and do things.”
Serpas said the other challenge for the Bulldogs will be the ability of the team’s revamped offensive line to handle Albany’s defensive front, and with limited film on the Hornets, Serpas expects to see a few new wrinkles Thursday.
“They’re very aggressive all the way across the board,” Serpas said. “They get in your face, want to try to create a lot of problems for you by making you make quick decisions. It looks like they’re going to be relying on turnover opportunities, so we’re definitely going to have to be prepared for them bringing people at us from all kinds of angles. That’s where having a young offensive line group kind of hurts you and just not knowing what those kids are ready (for) and capable of.”
Janis said he also noticed a few new things from Springfield’s offense after watching film of the Bulldogs’ scrimmage.
“Offensively, they spread it out a little bit more than they did last year,” Janis said. “They’re running some RPO stuff and seemed to have a lot of success on that in the scrimmage. That was some of their more positive plays. Their running back, we’ve got a lot of experience against him. He had a great game against us last season, so we know what he’s capable of. We didn’t play against the quarterback (last season), but I know he came back and had some success late in the year, and we know that he’s a very capable player. He threw the ball well in their scrimmage. Offensively for them, I think they’re doing some good things.
“Defensively, it’s going to come down to us being able to execute,” Janis continued. “They’ve got some play makers. They’ve got a lot of size on the field. They’ve got a kid on their team that was here before in Ian Miller. We’re very familiar with his ability. Their linebackers are big, they’ve got some good speed, so we’ve got to make sure we’re able to execute in those schemes and not let the emotions of the game take over us.”
At the end of the day, it’s all about getting the regular season started for Janis.
“We finally get to play a game that counts and the only thing better than that is playing the second one 1-0,” Janis said. “It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. It doesn’t matter where we’re playing at. It’s football time and it’s for real. Let’s go have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.