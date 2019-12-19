The prep football season isn’t finished just yet.
Five players from Livingston Parish will be competing in the Northshore All-Star Football Game, which will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Southeastern’s Strawberry Stadium.
The first-year event is the brainchild of Independence coach Scott Shaffett and will also feature players from teams in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Washington and St. Helena parishes.
Albany coach Mike Janis and Springfield coach Ryan Serpas are part of the coaching staff for the Red team, which features players from Albany, Springfield, Mandeville, Bogalusa, Lakeshore, Pearl River, Fontainebleau and Pope John Paul II.
The Blue squad features players from St. Helena, Kentwood, Amite, Independence, Loranger, Hammond, Ponchatoula, Northshore, Slidell, Northlake Christian, Hannan, Pine, Franklinton.
Serpas said teams were selected based on enrollment numbers from each school.
The teams began practicing Monday at Mandeville High, and Serpas expects the game to be competitive.
“You add schools like Mandeville and Lakeshore, who have made deep runs into the playoffs the last couple of years to what we’ve had, and I think it’s going to give a good glimpse of the great talent that the Northshore area has to offer to the state as far as football’s concerned,” Serpas said.
Springfield will be represented by lineman Hunter Hue and receiver/defensive back Travon Washington.
“Both those guys have aspirations of wanting to try to get to the next level,” Serpas said. “This is something where it gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents against better quality competition. It just gives them that ability to continue to play and make sure that this is what they want to do and hopefully keeps them motivated if that is their goal to get to that next level.”
Linebacker Tyler Bates and linemen Ronnie Tubreville and David Perez will represent Albany.
"It's just another opportunity to play football," said Janis, who coached in the Red Stick Bowl last season, said. "All those guys have really proved a lot about their ability and their ability to play here at Albany in their time, and this gives them an opportunity to step on the field to step on the field with some guys who have received similar accolades at bigger schools and just a chance for them to prove that they belong there."
Janis said he's been impressed with the talent he's seen.
"It's been going outstanding," Janis said. "The kids are really enjoying it, and all the guys seem to be clicking."
"I'm only over on the offensive side, but my goodness, the talent that we've got on the offense is outstanding," he said. "I'm really excited to see what these guys can do Saturday."
Serpas said he’s looking forward to working with some of the area’s top players.
“I’m going to have the ability to coach several kids who are obviously some of the better kids on their teams,” Serpas said. “It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve been in that football mode, so now it’s just getting on the field and having a little fun with the kids. I’m sure it’s going to be a little bit more laid back situation, but (it’s) just getting out there and having fun with football and with the kids hopefully getting them to be able to put on a good show for everybody on Saturday is the goal.”
