Albany football coach Mike Janis and Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas aren’t overlooking their respective opponents in the North Oaks Sports Medicine Albany Jamboree on Friday, but it’s also safe to say they’ll be doing a little bit of advance scouting.
Springfield takes on Independence at 6 p.m., facing a squad that Albany will tangle with in its season opener.
“I’ll be watching,” Janis said. “Last year being my first year, I was pretty concerned with a bunch of other things. I think we’ve got some of that routine set in place. It won’t be too much for us to go out and watch the first 12-minute half of the Springfield-Independence game before we kind of get ourselves going and get ready for our game.”
Meanwhile, Albany squares off with Pope John Paul II at 7:30 p.m., and Serpas and his staff will have an eye on the Jaguars, a team they square off with in District 10-2A action later this season.
And don’t forget Springfield hosts Albany in Week 3.
“It will be two opponents that we’ll have to go against this year, so we’ll kind of see how they’re developing as a team going into the season as well,” Serpas said.
Springfield vs. Independence
The Bulldogs are looking to carry some momentum from last week’s scrimmage with Central Private in which the offense flashed a few big plays, while mixing the run and pass on those scoring drives.
Independence is a former District 9-2A opponent with Springfield, bringing familiarity between the teams.
“They do a great job with that little double-slot offense trying to run some wing-T-based-type plays,” Serpas said. “(Independence) Coach (Scott) Shaffett likes to get the ball in his best player’s hands, just like every other coach does. He makes sure that he gets several touches.”
Serpas said the key for his defense will be limiting big plays while playing assignment football.
“We’re still working on some communication and trying to make sure that everybody knows where they belong and trying to get the kids to understand their responsibilities,” Serpas said. “I think that the only great practice for that is that actual game time to be able to show them what they need to do to be successful.
“It’s definitely assignment football, making sure everybody is doing their job so we can be successful across the board,” Serpas continued. “All it takes is one person being out of place trying to be a hero for them to have a big play.”
While Springfield was able to move the ball last week, Serpas is expecting a challenge from the Independence defense.
“They’re very aggressive on the edge,” Serpas said. “They do a great job of plugging holes. They’ve got a couple of big linemen up front who are hard to move around, and then their linebackers really flow to the ball well. I think they’re pretty stout. They’re just very athletic ...”
At the same time, Serpas is hopeful the Tigers’ defensive scheme leads to some success for the Bulldog offense.
“We’re going to try to take advantage of their aggressiveness,” Serpas said. “They are very aggressive, and I think that’s going to set us up to be able to have some opportunities to make some plays. As long as we are sound up front with what we’re supposed to be doing blocking scheme-wise, we should be successful and should be able to move the ball up and down the field.
“It just kind of goes back to the offense that we’re running this year. If they’re going to give us something, we’re going to take it. We’re not afraid to throw the ball on any given play, even when a run play is called. If we can do that type of stuff and gain 5-6 yards a pop, I think we’ll be OK.”
PJP II vs. Albany
After looking over the film of his team’s scrimmage at Pine, Janis saw some good things, and things the Hornets need to work on.
“I saw us not have a real firm grasp on our execution and understanding, and that’s something we’ve got to get better at,” he said. “I also saw our potential. When we were able to put things together and sustain a drive and the way we finished, I was pretty pleased with that.”
One of Janis’ main concerns was the slow start of the Hornet offense against Pine, which he said started 1-for-9 passing for 6 yards and finished 8-for-13 for 160 yards.
“If we come into the season Week 1 and start like that, we’re going to find ourselves down pretty quickly,” Janis said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to get going early on and make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Janis also praised his team’s defensive effort.
“I was really pleased with our pursuit,” Janis said. “I don’t think I gave them enough credit on that. Pine, going into it from their (spring) scrimmage against Loranger, what really concerned me is one of their running backs being able to run the buck sweep and getting outside. He’s a very talented runner, and we were able to contain him pretty well. The big plays they did hit us with were traps up the middle and two good pass plays. I was really pleased with the play of our outside linebackers and our secondary to make sure that those big plays on the outside didn’t take place.”
Pope John Paul scrimmaged – you guessed it – Independence last week, and Janis is expecting to see a spread offense with multiple defensive looks.
Janis said Independence’s first-teamers scored twice, while PJP’s scored once, but Janis said he’s more concerned with what the Hornets can do to improve heading into the season opener.
“We’re going to turn our focus this week to what we’re doing,” Janis said. “We’re going to focus internally, just cleaning up some of those mistakes and trying to make sure that we don’t repeat ourselves in the first half of this football game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.